6 new food ventures line up for Charleston area; supermarket seeks expansion OK

Dining spots around Charleston continue to come and go, and six new ventures are in the works or recently opened throughout the region.

In the downtown area, a dining firm that first applied for an alcohol license in June 2020 at the site of a former restaurant is once again asking the state to grant a spirits permit.

An entity called Pasta Beach Charleston LLC wants to offer the on-premise consumption of all manner of adult beverages at 492 King St. That's the former location of 492, which closed in 2018.

The firm looking to buy the site last summer backed off after riots erupted on King Street in late May.

The property is owned by an affiliate of The InterTech Group Inc. of North Charleston, but the site is under contract to be sold to the company that expressed interest last year. The InterTech affiliate paid $1.5 million for the property in 2012.

Pasta Beach Charleston is registered to Donald Migliori, an attorney at Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, who did not respond to a request for comment. An InterTech representative declined to discuss the deal, saying the company is operating under a confidentiality agreement.

Across the street at 509 King, in the former Peace Pie ice cream shop, workers are upfitting a space for a venture called Insomnia Cookies.

Also on the peninsula, a proposed café with a garden shop and indoor and outdoor patron areas is seeking a variance on the number of required parking spaces for 80 Ashley Ave. in the Harleston Village area.

The café, which wants to serve beer and wine for on-premise consumption, is proposing to be open seven days a week starting at 7 a.m. with closing hours of 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on other days.

The proposed venture is requesting two off-street parking spaces. The city requires 13. The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet March 2 to consider the proposal.

Meanwhile, in West Ashley, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open Feb. 25 in an outparcel building at the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway. Hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Seeking permission

In Summerville, one new restaurant recently opened and another is on the way, but both are waiting on their alcohol permits.

Carolina Crab House opened in January, but it recently applied for a permit from the state for the on-premise consumption of beer, wine and liquor at its second Lowcountry location at 115 E. 5th North St.

The site, formerly where Graze restaurant was located, is next to a Checkers diner, which sits beside a former car dealership at 605 N. Main St. where outdoors gear and apparel retailer Half-Moon Outfitters plans to open a store.

Carolina Crab House has another Charleston-area restaurant in Centre Pointe near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston as well as locations in Sumter and Wilmington, N.C.

Also in the Summerville area, David Gardner, who owns Comfortably Southern Catering of North Charleston, plans to open a restaurant and bar called HD Bar & Grill at 1115 Miles Jamison Road. The space previously housed Side Pocket Sports Bar & Grill, which closed in late 2020.

HD stands for "House Divided" and represents rival sports enthusiasts, such as fans of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers, said Gardner. He hopes to open sometime in March and is in the process of applying for an alcohol license.

Food line

A long-sought plan to expand the lone supermarket on Daniel Island is coming back up for review.

Charleston's Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval for an addition and renovation to the Publix store on Seven Farms Drive on March 1.

Plans call for the 29,030-square-foot supermarket to be expanded about 73 percent to 50,398 square feet by developing into an undeveloped area. The project would add a pharmacy, a new entry and exit doors on the front, and access to the side of the building that will lead to an outdoor-seating pavilion.

The Florida-based grocer sought to nearly double the size of the 17-year-old store in 2017, but those plans never materialized after the city asked for design changes.

Under review

A dental office and retail building are being proposed for a vacant lot on James Island. The nearly two-acre site, between Pittsford Circle and Shandon Street, is at 1165 Folly Road next to Queensborough Plaza. The city's Technical Review Committee is expected to take up the proposal Feb. 25.

Getting fit

A new workout site for women will open soon in Mount Pleasant. RISE: CrossFit and Total Body Wellness launches its grand opening March 6-7 in Belle Hall Shopping Center on Long Point Road, where it will offer Montessori-style childcare and amenities specifically for women.

The grand opening, with tours, sample products, giveaways, a DJ, refreshments and a glass of champagne, will follow a week of free classes.

In addition to classes, personal training and nutrition coaching, the facility will offer boutique amenities such as an infrared sauna, a monthly empowerment speaker series, beauty services such as Botox and waxing, and a coffee and wine bar.

The concept is the creation of co-owners Erin DiNicola and Sondra Skipper Kilian. Kilian is described as a serial entrepreneur while DiNicola is a fitness professional who also owns FIT4MOM Charleston.

Special events will be offered at different times as well. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6 and 1-4 p.m. March 7.

Free preview week classes will be offered 6 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 1-5. A full schedule from 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m. will be offered six days a week starting March 8.

Beauty spot

A women's styling salon is coming to downtown Charleston.

Madison LeCroy and Meg Workman recently leased a recently renovated first-floor suite at 48 Society St. for Maven, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

"We’ve been searching for this space for what seems like forever," said LeCroy, a cast member on Bravo's Charleston-based TV show "Southern Charm."

Workman called the location "the perfect spot in historic downtown Charleston" and said design preparations are underway.