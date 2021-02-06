$50M Charleston office project gets underway; 8-story apartments planned near MUSC

A $50 million office and retail development delayed by the onset of the pandemic last spring is now under construction on Charleston's upper peninsula.

The 115,000-square-foot project called The Morris will include the main three-story office building designed to shield a five-story parking deck at 1080 Morrison Drive and a smaller two-story building with retail space and a courtyard next to Brigade Street.

The garage will have 350 spaces and will be accessible from Morrison and Brigade.

The main 107,000-square-foot building will include open floor plans, large windows, terraces and private balconies.

The smaller building will be about 8,000 square feet, and it will include a restaurant space on the first level and office space with a private balcony upstairs. A tree-covered plaza for outdoor dining will separate the two structures.

The project will take shape north of the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp and across the street from Butcher & Bee and Edmund's Oast. It also will be built a few blocks away from the 12-story, $71 million Morrison Yard office and retail complex that recently started construction south of the Ravenel.

Developers Ross Cowan and Thomas Nakios of Cowan Nakios Group of Charleston said the pandemic led them to enhance some of the design elements by including upgraded air filtration systems, demand-controlled ventilation and indoor air quality devices. Corridors and common areas also were enlarged to allow for greater social distancing.

The developers said they chose the location because of the recent influx of restaurants, technology firms and new apartment developments in that section of the peninsula.

"We believe that as the Charleston market continues to grow, the North Morrison corridor will become the urban core of the city," Nakios said. "With its easy access, abundant parking and built-in amenity base, The Morris will be a natural location for employers who want to attract and retain talent."

Cowan said the project is designed for office tenants looking to bring knowledge-based jobs to the area.

Architectural firm The Middleton Group designed the building with flexible work spaces in the rapidly changing North Morrison, or NoMo, area.

"The contemporary design blends with the developing digital corridor and speaks to the site’s industrial past," said Blake Middleton, principal of The Middleton Group.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Samet Corp., which has an office in North Charleston, has been tapped as the builder. Commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates of Charleston will handle leasing.

Construction is expected to be completed by late spring 2022. The developers are in discussions with possible tenants, but none have been lined up yet, Nakios said.

Apartment proposal

An eight-story apartment and retail development is being proposed near the hospital district on the Charleston peninsula.

SE Calhoun LLC, an affiliate of Poplar Grove developer Vic Mills' Augusta, Ga.-based Southeastern, will ask the Board of Architectural Review on Feb. 10 for conceptual approval of a proposed 325-unit apartment development with an internal 429-space parking deck at 295 Calhoun St. next to Halsey Boulevard.

Southeastern bought the 2.2-acre site next to Alberta Sottile Long Lake for $12 million from the Medical University of South Carolina in June 2020.

Plans show a 3,500-square-foot, ground-floor retail space along Calhoun Street and 14,500 square feet of retail space on the back side next to the lake.

A pool is set on the second floor overlooking the water, and another pool is located on the seventh floor. A linear park is proposed along the western side of the property.