430 homes slated for Johns Island site; Summerville apartments change hands

A 430-unit new housing development is in the works for Johns Island.

Lennar Carolinas, a division of Miami-based Lennar Corp., wants to build the Wooddale subdivision on about 300 acres off Plow Ground Road about a mile off of River Road.

The 298-acre tract includes about 58 acres of wetlands. Lennar proposes to leave just over half of the parcel as open space, according to site plans submitted to the city of Charleston.

The tract sits not too far away from Charleston Executive Airport. Most of the development is not near River Road, but one of the airport's two runways is just across the road.

Plans are making their way through the city's review channels.

A Lennar representative did not immediately respond for further details on a construction timeframe or home prices.

On another part of Johns Island, Pulte Homes announced plans in March to build 387 houses on more than 700 acres off Main Road, northwest of Maybank Highway. About 360 acres are set aside for conservation, with a huge part of them being wetlands.

Changing hands

Two small apartment complexes in Summerville are now under new ownership.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Z+G Property Group recently paid $1.825 million for the 20-unit Summer Square Apartments at 125 Arbor Drive.

The previous owner was Archer Capital of Florida, according to Andy Batkins of real estate investment brokerage firm Woodlock Capital of Charleston, which handled the sale for the buyer and seller.

The firm also handled the transaction for the nearby 16-unit Miles Landing Townhomes at 520 Rose Lane. Z+G bought the property for $1.5 million from Allan Terry of Charleston, Batkins said.

Z+G Property Group also owns two other properties in the Charleston area. They include the 32-unit 1 Rice Drive townhome complex in West Ashley and the 32-unit South Creek Apartments at 333 Fleming Road on James Island.