$30 million, 5-story office building taking shape on King Street in Charleston

The steel framing hoisted together between the Crosstown overpasses in Charleston is now just a skeleton for a new office building.

When it's completed late next spring, it will become a high-profile, five-story structure with nearly 84,000 square feet ready for tenants, including street-level retail opportunities and more than 120 parking spaces underneath and around the site at King and Sheppard streets.

The $30 million project is part of Atlantic South Development, a firm led by Mitch Norville of Greenville, who recently bought a house on Kiawah Island and will split his time between the Upstate and Charleston.

An affiliate of Norville's company bought the half-acre parcel at 677 King St. in 2017 for $2.5 million, according to Charleston County land records.

That's where the office building is under construction and will bear the name of the street address.

Last year, another affiliate of his firm paid $2.087 million for all but one property extending to St. Philip St. behind the office building parcel.

Those parcels will be used for parking while one building at 86 Sheppard St. will be renovated for office use and two others at 82 Sheppard and 266 St. Philip are expected to be moved elsewhere, according to Norville.

He did not buy the house at 84 Sheppard because it's part of a trust and tied up otherwise.

Norville doesn't have any tenants signed up yet, but he believes they will come once people see the building taking shape.

"It's not a huge building, but it's the right size for Charleston," he said. "Charleston is more of a small-tenant (office) market."

Norville called the current coronavirus environment "a challenge" for office occupancy, but he said tenants have started talking during the past 60 days.

"I'm encouraged," he said. "We are bringing something to the King Street market that doesn't exist. I think we will be successful in the long term, and I think cities like Charleston will come out a little better than most others when this is all over."

The vacancy rate for office space in downtown Charleston fell from nearly 16 percent during the first three months of the year to around 12 percent during the April-June quarter as offices brought back some workers after the lockdown and larger companies leased more space for social distancing, according to a report by commercial real estate firm Colliers International.

For smaller firms that can't afford larger offices or the rising rents that come with them, Colliers research coordinator Crystal Baker said, "The demand for flexible office options will likely rise to accommodate small businesses in the Charleston market. Flexible office spaces allow smaller companies to have a physical address, a support team and a remote-working network."

Norville said the new office building is being designed to accommodate a range of tenants with the current health-crisis in mind.

"It's flexible and maintainable," he said.

Office spaces in the new building will range from 2,500 square feet to 17,500 square feet.

The top floor is set back from the street and will include a patio on the west side.

Norville said a new office building hasn't been built on King Street in a while and he pointed to the site's location off Interstate 26 and the Crosstown as pluses.

"It has great access, and it will have great presence," he said.

Norville also doesn't expect to flip the building once it's completed.

"We are long-term holders," said Norville, a former executive vice president for Boston Properties Inc., one of the nation’s largest owners, managers and developers of office space. "Our intention is to own and manage it and become part of the community."

The new structure is not the firm's first in the Charleston area.

Norville completed a two-story, 40,000-square-foot office building about 18 month ago behind Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant. It's about half leased.

He also has two holdings in Greenville. They include a 15,000-square-foot building on Main Street as well as a 40,000-square-foot structure that's undergoing renovation on Augusta Street.

Trident Construction is the contractor for the Charleston project.