3 new supermarkets coming to Charleston area in new year; new downtown restaurant to open

Three relatively new players on the Charleston-area supermarket scene are expected to expand or open their first venues in the new year.

Low-cost competitors Aldi and Lidl and newcomer Opie plan to open new grocery stores over the coming months.

Drive-thru concept Opie is the furthest along and is under construction on U.S. Highway 17 just south of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and across from Olive Branch AME Church.

The store could open by the spring, according to an email from a company representative. Hiring is expected to begin soon.

In North Charleston, low-cost grocer Lidl plans to add a second Lowcountry store off Dorchester Road.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot supermarket will be built on a 3.3-acre wooded parcel on the edge of Cedar Grove Apartments, directly across from Trump Street off Dorchester Road.

On either side of the proposed Lidl site, new commercial development is planned on an undeveloped, nearly mile-long parcel abutting Dorchester Road between Riverbluff Parkway and extending west of Cannondale Drive.

The city approved a plan in December 2019 to rezone the 65-acre tract as a planned development that would include retail, restaurants and a grocery store. The Lidl site is within that parcel.

The new store will be slightly smaller than the 36,170-square-foot supermarket Lidl opened in Goose Creek in 2017.

An opening date has not been announced and construction has not begun.

Also in the works is the recently announced addition of a fifth Aldi supermarket in the Charleston area.

The no-frills store, a direct competitor of Lidl, has leased space in a retail strip center at 205 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek currently occupied by a couple of other tenants.

A hair supply store and a flooring shop currently occupy space in the retail center. It's unclear where they will move to once Aldi begins renovating the building.

An Aldi representative said the store should open in early 2022 about a mile or so east of the rival Lidl store.

Aldi's four other stores in the area include two in Summerville and one each in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

What's cooking?

A new dining establishment is opening soon on the Charleston peninsula.

Joe Thomas, co-owner of Topsail Restaurant & Bar on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, plans to launch a new venue called Laurel at 161 Rutledge Ave. by late January.

The menu will include Spanish and Portuguese dishes, including pintxos (or shareable bite-size snacks), tapas and entrees.

Hours of operation will at first be for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a lunch menu phased in over time, according to Thomas.

Bed time

Bedding retailer Tempur-Pedic will soon welcome customers at a flagship shop in East Cooper.

The Lexington, Ky.-based company will open a 2,261-square-foot store Friday at 1730 Towne Centre Way in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

The new shop, to be located between Lululemon and White House Black Market, will offer a full selection of signature mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and accessories.

Relocating

Delta Pharmacy is switching locations on Daniel Island.

The Moncks Corner-based business, with seven locations across the Lowcountry, plans to move from 162 Seven Farms Drive in the Publix-anchored shopping center to a new building next to Ristorante LIDI on Island Park Drive.

Owner Willis High said he is moving because he wanted a long-term lease that his current landlord was unwilling to provide and he needs a larger space for the growing Daniel Island community. The new location should be open by mid-summer.

The pharmacy also is relocating in downtown Charleston. Construction is expected to begin next week on a three-story structure on a vacant lot at the southeast corner of Calhoun and East Bay streets, where the drugstore will occupy 4,000 square feet, High said.

The pharmacy currently operates just to the south at 320 East Bay, but High said that site eventually will be redeveloped by property owner Jupiter Holdings.