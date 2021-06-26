3,250-acre Berkeley timber tract on the market for nearly $5.7M

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

3,250-acre Berkeley timber tract on the market for $5.695M

A huge wooded parcel along the Santee River near St. Stephen in northern Berkeley County is up for sale.

The nearly 3,250-acre timber tract includes almost 6 miles of river frontage and 4 miles along the Rediversion Canal that carries water from Lake Moultrie to the river to prevent silting in Charleston Harbor. It's on the market for nearly $5.7 million, or about $1,753 an acre.

The tract, with 50 miles of roads amid bottomland hardwoods, is said to be a hunter's paradise with plentiful turkey, deer, wild hogs and wood ducks, according to Brown Land + Plantation Advisors, which has the listing.

The site, north of the county seat of Moncks Corner, includes a custom lodge with a metal roof, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen, bar and great room with a wood-burning fireplace. There's also a loft with bunk-style beds for overflow guests.

More than 2,300 acres are protected through a conservation easement with the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust that restricts timber harvesting. The other 940 acres are part of an unencumbered working forest.

The property is currently owned by Santee Timber Co. in Spartanburg.

After a year of shuttered storefronts from the pandemic and a riot and more recently, late-night turmoil, business owners question the future of Charleston's famous retail corridor while the city ponders creating an "improvement district."

By the numbers

3: Number of drive-thru lanes Chick-fil-A on Main Street in Summerville will have after the Ryan's restaurant nextdoor was knocked down to give the chicken restaurant more room and another exit.

4: Number of two-story, four-bedroom lodgings called The Cottages at the Ocean Course that recently opened next to the Ocean Course, where the 2021 PGA Championship was held in May, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Kiawah Island.

100: Number of home sales in Nexton's new Midway community which is under development. At full buildout, Midway will have 2,700 homes.

156: Number of houses planned by DeVoro Homes near S.C. Highway 61 and Beech Hill Road near Summerville.

42,000: Median dollar price increase of a home in South Carolina from May 2020 to May 2021.

This week in real estate

+ Empowering consumers: South Carolina's new solar energy regulations aim to give buyers more control over powering their homes and businesses.

+ Capitalizing on growth: Downtown Moncks Corner aims to become the Charleston region's next shopping and dining destination as new residents pour into Berkeley County's mega-housing developments.

+ Spec space race: A cavernous 1.1-million-square-foot distribution center along Interstate 26 near Jedburg is the latest front-runner for the largest warehouse being built without tenants for e-commerce retailers to store and ship consumer goods in the Charleston area.

+ Opulence for sale: Belmond Charleston Place, the city's largest hotel and the catalyst for revitalizing downtown Charleston in the 1980s, is on the market.

The Vanderhorst Mansion on Kiawah Island changed hands June 24 for $20.5M, setting a record for a home sale in the Charleston region.

