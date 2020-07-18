2 SC housing developments in top 50 master-planned communities in US; both are in Berkeley

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

2 SC housing developments in top 50 US master-planned communities

The latest list of the top 50 master-planned housing developments in the nation is out, and South Carolina notched two among the rankings.

Both are in Berkeley County in the rapidly developing Charleston area.

Cane Bay Plantation, which has made the list by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors for several years running, came in at No. 7 with 472 sales, up from 326, at the mid-year point over last year. That's a 45 percent increase.

About 10,000 homes are planned for the 4,500-acre Cane Bay tract off U.S. Highway 176. The neighboring 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract was bought by Cane Bay developer Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development in 2016 and will have 5,700 homes at build-out.

New to the ranking is Nexton, just south of the Cane Bay development. It tied for No. 37 with a Houston-area development.

At mid-year, the 5,000-acre Nexton mixed-use development sold 235 homes, compared to 167 at this time last year, according to Maryland-based RCLCO. That's a 41 percent increase.

Nexton reached its 1,000th home sale in the spring while Cane Bay has placed more than 4,000 homes on the ground at the end of 2019.

The No. 1 master-planned community in sales continued to be The Villages, a community between Orlando and Ocala, Florida, with an estimated 1,000 home sales at mid-year, about the same as last year during the first six months.

Eleven of the top 50 are in Florida, but Texas has the most, with 20. Together, they make up about 61 percent of the sales among the top 50 master-planned developments.

Total new home sales in the communities tracked in the 2019 and 2020 mid-year surveys are up 16 percent year over year the mid point, despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the Asheville-based organic supermarket will find reworked stores in Summerville and West Ashley when they welcome customers once again in August after being closed since February.

By the numbers

3: Number of new dining options opening throughout the Charleston area.

4: Acres on Dorchester Road near the end of one of the runways at Charleston International Airport/Joint Base Charleston now in litigation because of a development and airspace dispute over plans to build apartments on the site.

4,000: Square footage of longtime costume shop Hokus Pokus' new space in Citadel Mall/Epic Center after it moved from St. Andrews Boulevard after 17 years.

This week in real estate

+ Corona closing: Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms is closing for a month after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic.

+ More multifamily: Two large apartment developments are in the works in Charleston while more homes are on the way to Berkeley County.

+ Bankrupt retailer: The parent company of retailer New York & Co. could close most, if not all, of its stores, including three in the Charleston area after seeking bankruptcy protection, leaving more commercial real estate empty because of fallout from the coronavirus.

Flowertown continues to bloom with new growth in the metro Charleston area as it tries to maintain charm amid development pressures. New homes continue to be built in Nexton on the edge of Summerville.

