2 SC communities make 2020 top 50 master-planned list for home sales; both near Charleston

2 SC communities make 2020 top 50 master-planned developments for new home sales

Two massive housing developments in South Carolina rank among the top 50 in the nation, and both are in Berkeley County.

Cane Bay and Nexton, two developing communities on the edge of the Charleston metro area, made the list by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors for the most home sales last year in master-planned developments.

Cane Bay Plantation, which has made the list by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors for several years running, came in at No. 7 with 996 sales, up from 628 in 2019. That’s a 59 percent increase.

About 10,000 homes are planned for the 4,500-acre Cane Bay tract off U.S. Highway 176. The neighboring 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract was bought by Cane Bay developer Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development in 2016 and will have 5,700 homes at build-out.

New to the ranking is Nexton, just south of the Cane Bay development. It came in at No. 49.

Last year, the 5,000-acre Nexton mixed-use development sold 456 homes, compared to 331 in 2019, according to Maryland-based RCLCO. That’s a 38 percent increase.

Nexton sold about 1,300 homes last year while Cane Bay had placed more than 4,500 homes on the ground at the end of 2020. At full buildout, Nexton will have 7,000 residences.

Together, Cane Bay and Nexton will bring more than 22,000 new homes to the Lowcountry when completed. At 2.5 people per household, the two communities, both almost entirely in unincorporated areas, will have 55,000 residents. That's as many as the town of Summerville, the state's seventh-largest municipality, has now.

The No. 1 master-planned community in sales continued to be The Villages, a community between Orlando and Ocala, Florida, with 2,452 home sales last year, 1 percent more than the 2,429 in 2019.

Fifteen of the top 50 are in Florida, but Texas has the most, with 16. Together, they make up about 63 percent of the sales among the top 50 master-planned communities.

Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Audubon now owns the former Harbor Pointe Apartments that were built in the 1980s near the base of the Ravenel Bridge. They have been rebranded as The Cooper Apartments. A huge upgrade will occur over the next two years. Rents will rise, too.

By the numbers

1: North Charleston's rank in the nation for its rate of evictions.

3: Number of new grocery stores coming to the Charleston area in the new year.

​2,261: Square footage of new flagship Tempur-Pedic mattress store now open in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

This week in real estate

+ Changing hands: Mall giant Simon says yes to running a swanky retail hub in Charleston.

+ Blending in: Charleston-based, design-and-build firm wins prestigious architectural award.

+ Decluttering: Charleston-area organizing professionals continue to see demand for their services.

Construction is underway on the 10-story, 386-unit Morrison Yard apartment development on Morrison Drive on the Charleston peninsula. Work is expected to be completed in 2022 as growth continues this year amid the continuing pandemic.

