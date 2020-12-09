2 new restaurants, dollar store, coffee shop on way to Charleston area; book sale canceled

Note: Organizers of the Holiday Book Sale at Wando Mount Pleasant Library canceled the event Thursday morning after the print edition was published. Details are below.

The pandemic is not slowing down a flurry a new retail and restaurant venues across the Charleston region.

A new restaurant will open Thursday in the WestEdge development while another new dining spot will open next week in northern Mount Pleasant.

On the Charleston peninsula, Sweet Bowl — Poke & Tea can be found in the Publix-anchored 10 WestEdge, mixed-used apartment building at Lockwood Drive and Spring Street.

In Mount Pleasant, Panera Bread will begin serving customers with a new bakery/cafe at 6 a.m. Tuesday at 1135 Muhlenbergia Drive.

The new restaurant, across from the Walmart-anchored Market at Oakland Shopping Center, will offer inside service along with online ordering, delivery, curbside pick-up and a drive-thru.

Specials will be offered on opening day, along with a discount for catering customers through Jan. 1. Go to panerabread.com for further details.

The new restaurant also is asking customers to round up their order to the nearest dollar to raise funds for East Cooper Community Outreach. All proceeds will go to the charity.

The new location is part of Ohio-based Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread with more than 315 locations in eight states.

Dollars and cents

Dollar stores, popular since the Great Recession, continue to flourish, with a new one slated to open in Ladson.

Dollar Tree Stores recently leased nearly 11,000 square feet in College Park Center at 113 College Park Road in Ladson, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which handled the lease for the landlord, College Park Center LLC.

The retail center on the edge of Berkeley County is undergoing a major overhaul to make way for new tenants.

It once housed Fred's discount store before it went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2019.

Prior to that, many years ago Piggly Wiggly was located at the property near the corner of U.S. Highway 78. A Burger King fast-food restaurant sits on the corner in front of the shopping center. Other spaces are available as well at the refurbished retail site.

New perk?

And on James Island, Charleston County's Planning Commission will consider a request Dec. 14 to amend the allowed land uses for a parcel on Maybank Highway so a coffee shop can be built.

Plans presented to the county show a 2,500-square-foot java restaurant with a drive-thru on a vacant parcel near Woodland Shores Road.

An affiliate owned by Charleston real estate developer Eddie Buck bought two lots on the corner in 2014 for $215,000, according to county land records.

Although the coffee shop is not named in the application for the amendment, a letter from Charleston Water System that says it has the ability to provide water service to the site refers to the new commercial building as Starbucks.

The site is directly across Woodland Shores Road from a new multitenant development that will house a Mexican restaurant.

Buck did not immediately respond for further comment.

Book sale canceled

The last book sale of the year to support the Charleston County Library system that was set for Friday and Saturday at Wando Mount Pleasant Library has been canceled.

Two members of the library staff tested positive this week, and the organizing group, Charleston Friends of the Library, called off the event Thursday morning, saying the library will be closed through Monday.

More convenience

A Savannah-based convenience store chain recently acquired a parcel in Berkeley County to formalize its announcement for a new location in the Charleston region.

Parker's Kitchen bought 1.5 acres at Foxbank Towne Center on U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner for $850,000 from an affiliate of developer Twin Rivers Capital of James Island in late October.

Construction should begin by year's end with an opening by mid-2021.

Parker's plans to add seven new locations in the Lowcountry next year. It already has eight throughout the metro area with plans to add 25 more throughout Charleston by 2025.

Now open

A CBD chain with more than 600 locations across the U.S. now has its first location in Mount Pleasant.

Your CBD Store opened in early December at 732 S. Shelmore Village Blvd., Suite 102.

"When we started this business venture, our true goal and passion is to be pillars of the community, helping with any and all health-related needs,” co-owner Naomi Lamb said.

The shop, co-owned by Redrick Dean, carries a variety of products, including CBD-infused offerings that do not require a prescription.

It's open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rounding up

Participating McDonald's restaurants are asking customers to round up the cost of their order to the nearest whole dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 to Ronald McDonald House Charities through Dec. 20.

Locally, proceeds from the "Round-Up for RMHC" initiative will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.

The charity provides support to families of critically ill or injured children so they can stay close together while being treated.

For more information, go to mcdonalds.com.