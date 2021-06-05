2 new office buildings open after overhauls in North Charleston and Summerville

A North Charleston-based developer has wrapped up the overhaul of a former school in North Charleston into office space and completed the renovation of an office building in Summerville.

In North Charleston, Cityvolve remade the 23,000-square-foot former Charlestowne Academy building on Rivers Avenue next to Jones Ford into a new office complex called Ten Mile.

4S Builders of Summerville bought the 4.75-acre, tree-shaded site in early 2020 for $1.5 million, but declined to provide the dollar amount for the makeover.

The property, named for its distance from Broad Street in downtown Charleston, is now 25 percent leased.

Tenants include VIP Marketing and Advertising and sister firm Craft Creative, Tribal 1 Construction, Harv Tile and Wood Flooring Installation, executive coaching firm Work Soul Flow, and retirement planner Simply Stated, according to Anne Lawless with Cityvolve.

The school, built in 1954 and expanded in the 1960s to handle the baby boom population, closed in 2010 as a cost-saving move by the Charleston County School District. The site served for a time as a cultural arts center for the city of North Charleston and for a short while as a church.

In Summerville, Cityvolve acquired the 13,000-square-foot former solicitor's office building at 140 N. Main St. in August 2019 for $550,000 and began work on it in January 2020.

The solicitor's office, which had leased the building for more than 20 years, moved to the Dorchester County Courthouse in St. George in late 2019, according to Jeff Baxter of Cityvolve.

Originally built in the 1950s before undergoing a rehab in the 1990s, the building's makeover is now complete and it's almost fully leased.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Its tenants include Ameris Bank, Century 21 Properties Plus, Cavysi, and McAngus Goudelock & Courie law firm. Two small offices remain available.

While most of the tenants moved into the renovated building last December, Ameris Bank completed construction on its new branch bank and a new drive-through teller addition to the building with two lanes and an ATM over the past four months. Ameris opened April 19.

The building, two blocks from the city's center, is the developer's second project in the Summerville area. In 2019, Cityvolve completed the renovation of Magnolia Square, an 18,000-square-foot office complex one block away on East 1st North Street.

Home sales

Two-thirds of the 90 planned homes in The Reserve at Stono Ferry have sold since the development was announced 18 months ago.

Houses in the Hollywood community being developed by homebuilder Pulte start in the high $300,000s and range from 1,650 to more than 1,961 square feet.

The community borders the first, second, third and ninth holes of The Links, an 18-hole public course that winds through the development and skirts the banks of the Stono River.

The new-home development also recently opened a residents-only saltwater swimming pool and splash pad as well as a pavilion and grilling area, overlooking the first hole of the golf course.