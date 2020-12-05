2 mid-rise, student housing projects proposed for Charleston peninsula

Two new mid-rise, student housing developments are being proposed for the peninsula not far from two institutions of higher learning.

One is near the College of Charleston; the other is next to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Under the former proposal, land owner Beztak Properties is scheduled to ask the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday for initial approval to build a seven-story building behind three existing properties at 363-369 King St.

The Michigan-based owner also is seeking the OK to renovate and add new construction to existing historic structures that date back to the late 1800s.

The three-story buildings along King include ground-floor businesses and living quarters upstairs. Beztak was part of a consortium with Washington, D.C.-based Friedman Capital that bought the three properties in 2016 for nearly $10 million. The same group bought the building across the street at 364 King, which sold for nearly $5.9 million.

Also on the BAR agenda is a request for initial approval of a six-story, mixed-use student housing development at 102 President St., near MUSC. The agenda shows Josh Fogle as the property owner of the vacant parcel at the corner of Cannon Street.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Record Wappoo Heights sale

A neighborhood in West Ashley just across from peninsular Charleston notched a record home sale recently.

The house at 5 Palmetto Road in Wappoo Heights, off Folly Road Boulevard near South Windermere Shopping Center, sold for $2.2 million, according to Matthew B. Swain with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty.

Swain, the listing agent, owned the home with T. Phillips and Amanda Dempsey in a firm called House Therapy Holdings, according to Laken Harrison with Daniel Ravenel.

Property records show the new owners are Jared and Harmony O'Connell. Swain said they are from Connecticut.

The 4,080-square-foot house, built in 1950, was redesigned by Philips of Latitude Design Group after being gutted to the studs to match new modern elements with architectural aspects in the makeover.

The 4-bedroom, 4½-bathroom house sold for 52 percent more than the previous record sale in 2012, Swain said. At nearly $540 per square foot, the sale is more comparable to sold homes in The Crescent subdivision nearby.

"The momentum of the recent real estate boom in Charleston has allowed for substantial price increases in neighborhoods that perform well, and the data indicate that Wappoo Heights is poised to become one of those neighborhoods," Swain said.