2 apartment deals in works for Charleston; DR Horton buys more Berkeley land

Two large multifamily complexes are in the works for the Charleston area.

The Beach Co. is asking for preliminary approval from the city's Design Review Board for a 240-unit apartment development along Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Allee, just across the Stono River on Johns Island.

The Charleston-based real estate company's Village at Fenwick Apartments will consist of nine, three-story buildings just north of the Food Lion grocery store.

Meanwhile, High Real Estate Group wants to build 348 apartment units near West Ashley High School. The proposed project at Glenn McConnell Parkway and William E. Murray Boulevard will consist of four, four-story buildings.

The owner is seeking preliminary approval for the development. The DRB will consider the requests Monday.

Wildcatting

The nation's largest home builder recently bought another piece of the Wildcat Tract in Berkeley County.

D.R Horton paid nearly $3.5 million for 37 lots, or about $94,000 a pop, for land within the 2,031-acre parcel off U.S. Highway 176.

About a year ago, the Texas-based developer ponied up $25.2 million, or about $42,000 an acre, for 604 acres in the Wildcat Tract. That represented about 30 percent of the parcel, which equals about 1,700 homes.

An affiliate of Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought the Wildcat Tract just west of the developing 4,500-acre Cane Bay Plantation for $21 million in 2016.

More than half of the acreage in the Wildcat property has been purchased by builders or commercial users. The site is approved for 5,700 houses at full build-out.