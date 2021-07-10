You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

2,000-acre freshwater mitigation bank proposed south of Charleston

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to establish a new mitigation bank in Colleton County.

The 2,041-acre property is about four miles south of Jacksonboro on both sides of U.S. Highway 17.

The proposed Salkehatchie Mitigation Bank will consists of establishing a freshwater wetland and stream bank near the Salkehatchie watershed. It include 1,959 acres of freshwater wetlands about 33,200 linear feet of non-wetland waters.

The proposal is to preserve about 26,581 linear feet of streams and 1,213 acres of palustrine forested wetlands through the permanent protection of a conservation easement.

Another 473 acres of freshwater wetlands will be enhanced through removal of loblolly pine and replanted in native species. About 10,060 linear feet of stream will be restored or enhanced through channel realignment, construction of new channels and bank stabilization.

An upland buffer will be placed around stream resources. The bank sponsor, using a conservation easement, will protect the entire bank site.

The Cape on Kiawah includes 40 units in the first phase of construction. Thirty-eight residences sold out quickly at a price starting at $5.9 million, leading the developer to begin planning the second phase of 38 more units.

By the numbers

2.125: Millions of dollars Charleston County Aviation Authority agreed to pay the lead contractor, the Austin-Hitt Joint Venture, to settle a three-year-old lawsuit stemming from alleged construction defects related to the $200 million makeover of the Charleston International Airport terminal over about five years during the past decade. The contractor had said it was owed millions more, but the two parties agreed to settle out of court to prevent further litigation costs in the long-running dispute.

3: Number of new venues Steel City Pizza wants to add throughout the Charleston area, starting in 2022. Owners Adam Carb and Gavin McCulley currently operate three locations in the region.

12-24: Dates in July when The Park Cafe at 730 Rutledge Ave. will be closed to upgrade the restaurant and rebrand it as Park & Grove for a reopening on July 27 that will include dinner service.

This week in real estate

+ Edging ahead: The mixed-use WestEdge development on the Charleston peninsula received a critical permit to move forward with drainage work and enclose Gadsden Creek to try to prevent tidal flooding on the 60-acre site off Lockwood Boulevard and Fishburne streets, but it still has the clear a couple of more hurdles before work can begin on the $12M-$15 million project.

+ Untangling a mess: The South Carolina Supreme Court dispenses with "odd" delinquent tax sale break.

+ New office building: A three-story office building with a penthouse and deck is under construction on Maple Street next to Interstate 26 and the planned Lowcountry Lowline linear park.

Built before the Civil War, the home and a carriage house at 10 Legare St. in the South of Broad area sold June 30 for $13.5 million, setting a price record for a residence on the Charleston peninsula.

