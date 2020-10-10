150 new homes slated near Summerville; workforce townhomes on way to Mount Pleasant

SUMMERVILLE — More new houses are on the way to the Summerville area.

Tallahassee, Fla.-based DeVoro Homes recently bought 97 acres near S.C. Highway 61 and Old Beech Hill Road for $1.52 million, or about $15,700 an acre, where 150 new homes are planned, according to Robert Pratt, a commercial real estate agent with RE/Max Pro Realty, who handled the transaction for the seller.

The property, west of the Ashley River, was owned by members of the Tucker family, according to Dorchester County land records.

A representative of DeVoro Homes did not respond for comment on a development timeline or home prices.

The proposed project follows the start of land clearing a few miles to the east on S.C. Highway 61 for 950 new residences set to be developed by homebuilder Ashton Woods in part of the 6,600-acre Watson Hill tract in North Charleston.

Workforce housing

Construction is underway on Mount Pleasant's first workforce housing neighborhood of townhomes.

Located on Winnowing Way off S.C. Highway 41, the 36-unit Gregorie Ferry Towns community is being built to meet the needs of police officers, firefighters, school teachers, health care workers and hospitality industry employees.

With 2½- and 3½-bath models, the 36 two- and three-bedroom townhomes range from 984 square feet to 1,216 square feet. They are priced from $249,900 to $287,900, and require a minimal down payment.

When the development was first announced last December, the homes were slated for buyers with incomes between $40,000 and $62,000 so they could own homes in upper Mount Pleasant, where the median home price of $535,000 and the median townhome price of $310,000 is out of reach for many working-class families.

Units feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, 42-inch cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, extra parking and a pet-friendly dog park.

The first units, each with an attached garage and flex space, are set to be completed by next summer.

The development is a joint project of Carolina One New Homes, Prosperity Builders LLC and Housing for All — Mount Pleasant.