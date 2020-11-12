10 locally owned King Street retailers form coalition to counter ill effects of virus, riots

Countering fallout from the pandemic and riots, a group of locally owned Charleston retail businesses on middle King Street have formed an alliance to trumpet local shopping and offer delivery throughout much of the region.

Ten merchants — some of them competitors — between Calhoun and Market streets have come together to form Middle King Shopping District, or MiKi, for short.

Spearheading the pilot program that, if successful, could be expanded to upper and lower sections of the region's crown jewel of shopping are Rhett Outten, co-owner of Croghan's Jewel Box, and marketing director Lisa Craig of M. Dumas & Sons, two of King Street's longest-running merchants.

Outten said the stepped-up effort, while considered before the pandemic, is a direct reaction to the twin maladies of King Street being shut down because of the coronavirus and subsequent rioting this year.

"King Street has suffered greatly," Outten said. "I don't think anybody wants to consider Charleston without a King Street. Our message is, 'We are open and we are safe and there is easy parking and there are people in these stores ready to roll out the red carpet for you and give you the best customer service in the area.'"

Members in the coalition, Outten said, have come together to offer something bigger than themselves.

"It's a group of strong retailers that are taking back their street," Outten said.

Merchants involved in MiKi include three men's clothing stores, three women's apparel shops, two jewelry stores, a shoe shop and an eyecare store.

Other participating retailers include Hampden, Grady Ervin & Co., M.P. Demetre Jewelers, Shoes on King, Jordan Lash, Jackson Davenport, Palm Avenue and Finicky Filly.

Craig, of M. Dumas & Sons, said she and the owners of Croghan's looked around and saw several small retailers that needed a boost during the economic downturn.

"We wanted to get other people, even our competitors, involved to save King Street so we wouldn't be boarded up the next six months," Craig said. "We have everything you can find online, and we can deliver it straight to your door."

Jordan Lash, whose eponymous men's store is on King Street, said a few of the shop owners noticed during the pandemic that the same group of stores were trying to be proactive in bringing business back to the downtown area.

"We all thought we needed to work together," Lash said. "We are looking at it as uniting us in a shopping area."

He also said some big events are planned over the next couple of months to draw in customers, but didn't want to elaborate before they are firmed up.

One of the plans he could speak about involves creating shopping packages with certain hotels as the tourism industry slowly rebounds as well.

"We want to do everything we can to gear foot traffic to the area," Lash said.

Perks for those who purchase items from the Middle King stores include contactless product delivery throughout much of the Charleston area, regular email updates featuring what's new and a tip-off to special sales events, including after-hours sales with a glass of wine.

Contactless delivery through a retail liaison will be available on certain days for different part of the region.

It will be offered downtown and on James Island and in West Ashley on Mondays; on Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands on Tuesdays; in Mount Pleasant and on Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms on Wednesdays; and on Daniel Island and in Park Circle in North Charleston on Thursdays.