1/3 of US households did not pay rent by April 5 amid outbreak, report says

1/3 of households in US did not pay rent by April 5 amid outbreak, report says

A study keeping track of rental delinquencies showed nearly one-third of households had not paid their rent by April 5, but the study's authors warned against making too much of early data that is expected to improve.

"There is some pain, but I don't think it's quite as much as indicated by the headline numbers," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix Systems, one of five real estate groups helping to compile and analyze the data for the National Multifamily Housing Council.

The council's initial report Wednesday showed 69 percent of households nationwide had paid their rent by April 5. That compares with 82 percent for the same period a year earlier. The report did not provide numbers for specific metro areas, including Charleston.

Experts said the numbers might be skewed by the fact that April 5 fell on a Sunday this year and that some renters, particularly those who pay in person, were impacted by closed offices. April 5 was a Friday last year.

Brian Zrimsek with MRI Real Estate Software said the percentage of people having paid their rents should be closer to the historical figure when next week's report is issued.

"There are a lot of moving parts that should help this whole story as time unfolds," he said.

Among the factors that will aid renters in coming weeks are stimulus checks from the federal government and increased unemployment benefits from the CARES Act. The council said many landlords are also offering payment plans and rent deferments to help their tenants.

"They want to be a part of the solution, and they want to be flexible," said Elizabeth Francisco, president and founder of ResMan LLC.

The study shows most delinquencies are in Class C properties housing, what it termed the nation's "most vulnerable households." Those are also the households that might not have access to the internet to make payments online rather than in person. Middle- and upper-level properties had fewer delinquencies.

Geographically, more delinquencies are being reported in areas with a greater reliance on tourism and retail jobs than corporate employment. COVID-19 hotspots like New York and Louisiana also saw higher delinquency rates during the first week of April.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in significant health and financial challenges for apartment residents and multifamily owners, operators and employees in communities across the country," said Doug Bibby, the council's president. "However, it is important to note that a large number of residents met their obligations despite unparalleled circumstances, and we will see that figure increase over the coming weeks."

The council's Rent Payment Tracker reflects data from 13.4 million units across the country. The tracker will be updated on a weekly basis with new data released each Wednesday.

By the numbers

20: Roughly the number of rental properties in Columbia owned by Gov. Henry McMaster, with 200-plus tenants who have to maintain rent during a pandemic.

21: Number of years Kickin' Chicken restaurant operated on King Street in Charleston. It will close April 25 and look for a new location in the downtown area.

181,086: Number of room nights lost March 1-28 at Charleston-are hotels because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's about 40% of all hotel nights sold in March 2019.

This week in real estate

+ No pandemic protection: Business owners face mounting losses as insurance firms balk at coronavirus claims.

+ Antebellum relic: A former mule-powered contraption that pressed cotton into bales, before mechanization took over, remains in pristine condition on a rural Pee Dee road near Latta in Dillon County. It was built around 1798.

+ Close to home: Mount Pleasant, the state's fourth-largest city, emerges as a coronavirus hotspot with about 25 percent of all cases in Charleston County.

Central Island Square, an apartment and retail development completed in 2018 on Daniel Island, recently sold for nearly $92 million to the Baltimore firm that bought Mount Pleasant Towne Centre in February.

