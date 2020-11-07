Real Estate News

Carolina One
Emily Bowers, Deirdre Rowe, Grover Maxwell, Delvin Sparrow and Kimberly Jenkins have all recently joined Carolina One Real Estate in three of the company’s 13 offices.
Bowers is a native of Illinois and has been a resident of Charleston for the past 30 years. Following her graduation from the College of Charleston with a degree in art history, she then studied law and received her Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law. Prior to becoming an attorney, Bowers helped start and managed her father’s flight school on Johns Island for eight years. She will be working from the James Island Folly Road office Call her at (843) 709-3864 or email emily.bowers@carolinaone.com.
Rowe also comes to the James Island office. She was previously the Head of Middle School and History at Trinity Classical Academy in Summerville for over 12 years. Originally from Ohio, Rowe graduated from the University of Findlay in with a BA degree in communications. She has been a Charleston resident for 22 years and is married with two sons. Rowe also serves as a docent at Middleton Place. Email her at deirdre.rowe@carolinaone.com or call (843) 330-3527.
Maxwell joins the Coleman Blvd. office in Mount Pleasant. Prior to joining Carolina One, he worked in commercial real estate investment sales throughout the southeast with Marcus & Millichap where he completed a program offered to less than five percent of commercial agents. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in economics. Maxwell hails from Atlanta but has lived in Charleston since 2010. In his leisure hours, he enjoys golf, fishing and exercising, and is an active member of the Young Ambassadors Council for the First Tee of Greater Charleston. Contact him at (843) 410-9777 or email at grover.maxwell@carolinaone.com.
Sparrow is originally from Georgia and is a graduate of Limestone College in Gaffney, where he received a degree in business administration and management. He served over 20 years in the US Air Force and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. In addition to selling real estate from the Summerville Cane Bay/Nexton office of Carolina One Real Estate, Sparrow works with the US State Department as an Adjudicator in the Office of Passport Services. A resident of Charleston for more than 25 years, he enjoys football, basketball, travelling and proudly serving the Lowcountry homeless community. Married with three children, Sparrow is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Email him at del.sparrow@carolinaone.comor call (843) 801-1857.
Jenkins also joins the Cane Bay/Nexton office. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany and has made Charleston her home for nearly nine years. A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana State University with a BA in business management and a concentration in entrepreneurship and marketing, Jenkins was previously employed as a continuous improvement leader for several third-party logistics companies supporting original equipment manufacturers. She joins Haley Ebersole and the Palmetto Elite Group at Carolina One. She can be reached via email at kim.jenkins@carolinaone.com or by calling (843) 806-6433.
New community in Cane Bay
Lochton at Cane Bay in Summerville has new homes starting in the high $200,000s that range in size from 2,068 to 4,182 square feet. Homes have three to six bedrooms and a three-car garage option
Award winning builder Mungo Homes has 55 home sites currently available in Phase 1. There will be 210 residences when the community is complete. Mungo Homes offers nine one and two-story floor plans with many plans featuring the primary bedroom on either the first or second floor. Expect to view a furnished model in five to six months. Features include nine-foot ceilings on the first floor, no paint vinyl siding and landscaped yards. All homes will be energy efficient to include 14 SEER HVAC systems, tankless water heaters, gas heat and LED lighting.
The community will have protected green spaces, tree-lined streets, playgrounds, biking trails, pools, pavilion and high-speed cable is complemented by Cane Bay Elementary, Middle and High Schools. There is a Publix Supermarket, a fully equipped fire department and a YMCA. Lake Moultrie is 13 miles away, the airport 27 miles and downtown Charleston, 33 miles away.
Preview floorplans and lot selection by contacting Carolina One New Homes’ Chase Reeves at (843) 568-4443 or Stephanie Branscum at (843) 568-4035.
The Real Buyers Agent
David Kent of The Real Buyers Agent provided an analysis of residential properties that went under contact (contingent) during the week of October 23 through October 29, 2020.
Total: 419 residential properties.
• 336 single family homes, with a median list price of $335,000. One under $100,000, 29 over $1 million, three over $2 million.
• 50 island single-family homes. James Island-16. Folly Beach -1, Johns Island 13. Wadmalaw- 1. Edisto – 4. Seabrook Island -1. Sullivan’s Island -1. Isle of Palms – 3. Dewees Island – 1. Daniel Island -7.
• 24 West Ashley single-family homes under contract. Median list price: $320,000.
• 23 North Charleston single-family homes. Median list price: $225,000.
• 48 Mount Pleasant single-family homes. Median list price: $613,000.
• 19 Peninsula Charleston single family homes Median list price: $975,000.
• 81 Summerville/Ladson single family homes. Median list price: $279,000.
• 87 Hanahan/Goose Creek/Moncks Corner single family homes. Median list price: $285,000.
• 79 condo/townhomes. 25 from $100,000 - $199,000. 26 from $200,000 -$299,000. 17 from $300,000 -$499,000. 8 from $549,000 - $775,000. 3 from $1.3 million -$1.9 million.
Frampton Construction Company
Keaton Green and Joey Smith of Frampton Construction Company have been recognized as two of Engineering News-Record (ENR) Southeast’s Top Young Professionals.
Green, vice president of Frampton Construction, has played a defining role in the company’s significant growth during his seven-year tenure. Based in the company’s Charleston office, he oversees many of the company’s standards and operational processes and procedures. For the 2020 Lowcountry Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year fundraising competition, Green led a team that brought in $237, 274 for the cause. He was also recently named to the Charleston Metro Chamber’s Leadership Charleston Class of 2021.
Smith, director, leads the company’s Charlotte office operations, focusing on company development, work acquisition, building client relationships, and project delivery. With over 16 years of experience in the construction industry and a strong background in industrial design-build work, he also leads many of the company’s industrial design-build endeavors. An active leader in his community, Smith has worked closely with Atrium Health Foundation to raise awareness and support for the Pediatric Immunodeficiency (PID) Fund at Levine Children’s Hospital. He is also an executive board member for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s (UNCC) School of Construction Management and Engineering Technologies.
ENR Southeast’s annual Top Young Professionals contest recognizes up-and-coming construction industry professionals in the region who exhibit notable achievements in terms of career and industry leadership, community service, and their role in creating landmark projects. This year’s honorees will be featured in the January 2021 print edition of ENR Southeast.
For more information visit https://www.frampton.construction.
Doty Park in Summerville
Today, November 7, Summerville officially unveils new pickleball courts at Doty Park in partnership with Sparkling Ice as part of the company’s Cheers to You Beautification Project. Mayor Ricky Warning will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 320 N. Laurel Street. After the ceremony, local pickleball teams, including the Summerville Slammers, will face off in the new courts. The winner receives a year’s supply of Saprking Ice. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
For more information contact Claire Lupi at 315.794.5753.