Letter from the Editor
Dear Reader,
These are difficult and strange times we find ourselves in. Despite that we continue to try and deliver relevant news that may be of interest to you and other industry professionals. Normally, the content I provide to you in this section of the “Real Estate News or Briefs” section is filled with new agent announcements, grand openings of neighborhoods and other community-related events.
I’ve been writing about real estate for a very long time and when there has been a slow-down, it’s because of variables in the market. It’s either a seller’s market or a buyer’s market and the ways in which all of you in the industry respond to those changes are what my articles are about. Writing about a beautiful new home, a historic home or exploring the ways in which areas in the Lowcountry are changing is what this section of the Post and Courier’s Real Estate supplement is all about.
Our homes are one of the most important things in our lives – whether you own or rent. Those who are having to self-quarantine realize how important home is. It feels safe and secure during a time when we feel very uncertain.
Many of you have changed the way in which you conduct business in response to the latest regulations or for your own personal safety and for the safety of your colleagues, friends and family.
I invite you to share your stories with me. How are you conducting your business differently? What challenges have you faced during the past few weeks? What new techniques are you using to keep “business as usual” as much as you can?
If you’re a buyer or seller, do you have a story to share? If you’re an industry professional – broker, agent, developer, builder, designer – how is the current situation affecting you and your customers?
In the coming weeks, I’d like to share your sentiments in this section. Email me your comments, ideas and thoughts.
Though these are uncertain times, it’s a privilege and a pleasure to continue to deliver news to you. I strive to make my articles informative and entertaining. I thank those of you who’ve helped me do that each and every week.
Be healthy,
Brigitte Surette
***