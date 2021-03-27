Real Estate News

Women Build 2021
Roni Haskell of Keller Williams and her all-female team participated in the Annual Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build” on March 19. The Summerville location, along with other HFH organizations, have been sponsoring the event since 1991, which help women help other women by taking a proactive step to serve their communities.
“It was an amazing day to get together and give back,” Haskell said in her newsletter. “We would like to give a big thank you to everyone who came out and helped. We would also like to give a huge thank you to Kellie Collins at Cornerstone Home Lending for organizing our group and sponsoring this event. Wishing the Avonce Family many blessings & happiness in their new home.”
To contact Roni Haskell, call 843.297.1935. To donate to Habitat for Humanity, visit https://dorchesterhabitat.org/donate-today/.
Frampton Construction
Frampton Construction Company, LLC has brought construction of a 189,500-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, S.C., to a close. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the first of two heavy industrial buildings that will comprise the Portside Distribution Center. Plans are currently underway to break ground on the second building later this spring.
The new building, strategically located beside I-26 in the Charleston Distribution Corridor, is suitable for a variety of end-users including logistics companies, aerospace and automotive suppliers, defense contractors, light manufacturers and last-mile distributors.
With a clear height of 32 feet, the facility boasts structural steel and load-bearing concrete tilt walls. The building is divisible to 28,944-square-feet and features 33 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Colliers International is handling the leasing of the property.
“Knowing the high demand for industrial real estate in the Charleston Tri-county distribution corridor, this project gives the entire team a great deal of pride as it comes to completion, and all the more with a second building on the horizon,” Chad Frampton, president and CEO of Frampton Construction noted.
For more information, visit www.frampton.construction.
Carolina One
Three sales associates join Carolina One’s Rutledge Avenue office in the heart of Charleston’s Medical Complex.
Seth Stisher is a native of Alabama and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in secondary education and language arts. A resident of Charleston for the past 23 years, Stisher has practiced real estate in Charleston for the last eight years. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a Realtor® of Distinction in 2019 and 2020. Prior to real estate, he was a professional waterski instructor and coach at Ski Seth Training Center and the host of Waterfront House Hunting, a TV series designed to assist buyers in locating desirable oceanfront properties in Alabama, Florida and in the lakeside communities of Arizona.
Stisher lives on Johns Island with his son daughter. Call him at (843) 270-2902 or email seth.stisher@carolinaone.com.
Saundra Stisher relocated to Charleston in 2014 from Washington, DC where she was an IT executive for 10 years. She was also a director of various federal government programs and a secondary school educator in the DC area. Originally from Florida, she is a graduate of the University of Alabama where she received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.
Stisher has been a Realtor® for the past six years and currently serves as a licensed real estate assistant to her son Seth Stisher. Married with two children and six grandchildren, she enjoys golf and snow skiing. Email her at Saundra.stisher@carolinaone.com or call (202) 500-5742.
Chelsea Trimble was born in Florida and earned a BS in literature from Florida State University and an MS in hospitality and tourism management from Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality.
Trimble worked in the food and beverage industry for five years in Colorado and while doing so, earned a Level 1 Sommelier Certificate. Since her arrival in Charleston in May 2020 and during the quarantine, Trimble has read nearly 50 books and started a literary appreciation club. She and her husband have been married for two years, and she enjoys caring for their two dogs, painting and knitting. Reach out to her at (843) 284-9660 or email chelsea.trimble@carolinaone.com.
BHHS
Jeanine Conners joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun. She is a New Jersey native who found her forever home in Mount Pleasant. A southerner for five years now, she met her husband here who was once stationed in the Lowcounty as an OSI agent in the Air Force. Prior to real estate, she was in media sales and decided to put those skills to work for her clients in real estate. Visit her website at Jeanine.myhomecharleston.com or call (973) 699-8894 or email her at jeanine@bhhssun.com.
The most popular design styles
It’s spring and homes are selling quickly. Whether one is selling or staying, renovation and re-designs are at an all time high. Joybird, a popular design site and blog, used Google Trends and analytics to determine the most popular styles over the past 12 months for every state. The top five most popular styles were: Modern farmhouse, Industrial, Cottage, French Country and Mid-Century Modern.
Trends also included nods to Scandinavian and Japanese influences.
Modern farmhouse ranked highest in the western and heartland states such as South Dakota, Arkansas, Montana and Idaho. Cottage design was popular across the country – from Rhode Island to Hawaii. An emerging style, “grandmillennial style” (fringe, slipcovers, chintz, toile, plaid and heirloom furniture mixed with abstract art) was searched by homeowners predominately in Georgia and Wyoming. Very popular with 30-somethings, it’s casual, cozy and fun. Mid-century modern was most popular with residents of Utah, Nebraska, Michigan and Deleware. French country design is hot in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Rounding out the top ten were Scandinavian, Japanese Zen, Bohemian, Art Deco and Shappy Chic still hanging in there at the No. 10.
South Carolina’s most popular design style didn’t make the top five. It was, not surprisingly, “Coastal.” Though, I think a big majority of us have a mix of several styles. Surround yourself with colors, furniture and art that you love and the rest kind of falls into place.
To view Joybird’s findings visit https://joybird.com/blog/2021-most-popular-interior-design-style-by-state/.