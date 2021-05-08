Real Estate News

Gregorie Ferry Towns Groundbreaking Ceremony
On Wednesday, May 5, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in celebration of the soon to open and much anticipated workforce housing development, Gregorie Ferry Towns at 1240 Winnowing Way in Mount Pleasant.
“It’s an opportunity, hopefully the first of many to provide housing for people who work in our town,” said Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes. “A recent survey showed that 70 percent of the workforce who work in Mount Pleasant do not live in Mount Pleasant.”
Jenkinson said that all of the first 18 townhomes are sold. “The most important thing is that the buyers are teachers, nurses, people who work at Costco, Trader Joes. There’s a dental assistant and an office manager from a local insurance company, it’s good to have most of our buyers who are working here in Mt Pleasant.”
Other buyers include those who have been living somewhere else in the Tri-County region. Gregorie Ferry Towns has given them the opportunity to live where they work.
“It’s a small step in the right direction,” Jenkinson said. “We have other projects similar to George Ferry Towns in the works, geared toward workforce housing, one on Clements Ferry Road, one known as Bermuda Point on Highway 61, and one other will be in Mount Pleasant, soon to be announced.”
Six buildings of six comprise Gregorie Ferry Towns, making a total of 36 townhomes. The first building will be complete by late June or early July. Site development and infrastructure is underway of three other buildings. An alleyway will separate the buildings. Common green spaces will include a dog park and mailbox kiosk. Large sidewalks connect the community to shops nearby.
Tammy Stevens Wilson and Tony Berry of Prosperity Builders LLC, developers of Gregorie Ferry Towns in collaboration with Housing for All – Mt. Pleasant, attended the ceremony.
Wilson said: “The dream of homeownership is alive and strong and in markets like Mount Pleasant the challenge for all of us is to figure out innovative solutions to allow families to have their shot at the American Dream. Gregorie Ferry represents the best of public and private collaboration in providing that. We are proud to be a part of this project and proud to partner with Housing for All Mount Pleasant. Today is a celebration of what can happen when all of us work together. We’re hoping that this will be catalytic. When we work together, this is what can happen.”
Berry added, “We are happy to be a part of Mount Pleasant’s first workforce community. It has taken a lot of people a lot of time to get to this point. Over half of the homebuyers that have purchased here are first-time homebuyers and well over half currently rent.
Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant said a few words to the crowd.
“For too many years, the term affordable housing in Mount Pleasant has been an oxymoron, but we stand here today and we have proof that if we come together as a community, have committed volunteers dedicated to the vision, and a staff that sees that vision through, it can happen. It’s been a long time coming, but this is the workforce of Mount Pleasant and it has to do with economic development and the viability of our community.”
For more information, visit www.gtfowns.com or call Ali Bring at 843.226.1043.
New Home Market Facts
The latest on Charleston New Home Market facts as of May 4, 2021.
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
• 1,329 Active Homes in MLS (down 3,258 from May 5,2020) – 60% + down in 12 months.
• 1,029 Resales and 300 New - 23% are new.
Pending Sales: 4,522 in MLS (up 1,562 from May 5, 2020) – 3,193 more pending than active.
• 2,757 Resales and 1,764 New - 39% are new
New Home Sales accounted for 25% of all Homes Closings: REIS NHR FEB 21
• Charleston: 17% Berkeley: 39% Dorchester: 17% (% of New v/s Resale): REIS NHR FEB 21
4,835 New Homes closed in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR FEB 21
Average Sales Price for New Homes: $383,614 (Overall): REIS NHR FEB 21
• Charleston: $437,316 Berkeley: $362,879 Dorchester: $331,150
Single Family Permits:
5,885 permits were issued in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR FEB 21
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina One and Real Estate Information Services, Inc.
Carolina One
Steve Wray, Broker in Charge of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate, announced that Taelor Jackson Pryor, Kevin Sullivan, and Laurie Murphy-Zuiderhof have joined the brokerage, now located at 191 Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston, SC.
Pryor is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she earned a degree in exercise science. Prior to joining Carolina One, she was employed by an industrial safety equipment manufacturer headquartered in Andrews. She lives in Goose Creek. Call her at 803.553.6547 or email tailor.pryor@carolinaone.com.
Sullivan was born in New York and has lived in Charleston for the last five years. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in business administration, He was previously employed by an apartment-hotel firm managing short-term rentals in North America, Europe, and Dubai. Sullivan also worked with Sands Investment Group, a commercial real estate brokerage specializing in NNN lease properties. He and his family live on Johns Island. Email him at at kevin.sullivan@carolinaone.com or call 704.975.1841.
Murphy-Zuiderhof is a native of Washington, DC and a graduate of the University of Maryland, where obtained a B.S. degree in marketing.She worked at a commercial real estate company in Maryland before relocating to Charleston. She lives in Mount Pleasant. Reach out to her at 443.756.5102 or email laurie.murphy@carolinaone.com.
Handsome Properties
Handsome Properties announces welcomes a new agent. Susan Teale graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in hotel management and early childhood education. She worked in both fields for several years and became a lead teacher for one of the largest schools in the Southeast before making the move to Charleston. Teale became an independent hospitality sales representative for one of the top agencies in the Southeast, and gained 30 years of sales experience working with hospitality interior designers, assisting them with product selections for hotel guest rooms around the world. Her past experience in sales, interior design and customer service carry over to her career as a real estate professional. Call her at 678.313.0289 or email susanteale@handsomeproperties.com.
CARNES CROSSROADS ANNOUNCES FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
A new live music series is coming to Carnes Crossroads this summer. The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads is a series of three free concerts at the Village Green and Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads – June 12, July 3 and September 11.
The events are scheduled from 4 pm until 7 pm, and will showcase a popular local band playing festive music, delicious food from local food trucks, lawn games and family fun on the community’s Village Green. Food trucks will be on site at each event. Beer, wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets - there will be plenty of space to spread out, relax and experience this casual and family-friendly local music event.
Parking and admission for the Summer Barn Jam Series are free. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. The Green Barn and Village Green at Carnes Crossroads are located at 1st Avenue and Parish Farms Drive in Summerville, SC 29486. For more information about the event, bands and food vendors, visit https://www.carnescrossroads.com/events/.