Real Estate News

Carolina One
Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes shared a true/false summary of the current housing market he found on John Burns Real Estate Consulting. “This is the best ‘one stop shop’ read that I’ve seen that addresses 90 percent of the questions and misconceptions,” he said. The summary:
• Housing demand surged during the pandemic.
• The surge in demand – much more than a lack of homes sellers due to fear of disease or a multi-year dearth of construction caused a shortage of homes available to rent and own.
• The surge in demand caused home prices, monthly payments, and rents to increase, which is an affordability problem for those who cannot relocate or choose not to relocate.
• Those who can relocate to a more affordable area stand to benefit.
• Those who cannot relocate are seeing their housing costs skyrocket unless they are already homeowners with a 30-year mortgage and in a place like California where property tax increases are minimal.
• Demand continuing to outstrip supply which looks favorable given the newly-granted permission to work from home at least part of the time.
• Consumers’ ability to afford their mortgage and rent payments, which is becoming challenging for those who cannot relocate.
To read the entire article, visit https://www.realestateconsulting.com/the-light-shedding-light-on-the-housing-supply-shortage/.
Dave Sansom, COO, reports that 419 properties went under contract the week of May 17 in the Charleston area, -15% to last year’s post-lockdown housing surge number and -5 percent to the same (very strong) week in May 2019.
“We think that we would be trending ahead of 2019 and we would be much closer to 2020 sales levels if we had a few thousand more listings to work with, “Sansom said. “Weak demand is not why we have been slightly trailing the last two exceptional years over the last few weeks...lack of inventory is why. In fact, it is remarkable that sales levels are as high as they are given where inventory is currently.”
Inventory sits at 1,387 active listings (excluding active contingent and pending), Sansom said, which represents an increase of about 80 properties versus last week and is roughly flat compared with two weeks ago.
Charleston New Homes Market Facts – June 1, 2021
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
• 1,340 active homes, 1,040 resales and 300 new (200% are new)
• Pending sales: 4,360 (3,020 more pending than active); 2,696 resales and 1,664 new (38% are new)
• New home sales accounted for 25% of all home closings: REIS NHR FEB 21
• Charleston: 17%; Berkeley: 39%; Dorchester: 17%; (% of new v/s resale): REIS NHR FEB 21
• 4,835 new homes closed in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR FEB 21
• Average sales price for new homes: $383,614 (Overall): REIS NHR FEB 21
• Charleston: $437,316; Berkeley: $362,879; Dorchester: $331,150
Source: Will Jenkinson & Real Estate Information Service, Inc.
NAHB
An article from May 29 on the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) website reported that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has “acknowledged the depth of the lumber price crisis.”
Raimondo said, “The residential construction industry is facing serious challenges because of supply chain constraints and the impact on home building, especially with respect to affordable housing.”
She stated that she and her staff are committed to working with “stakeholders, including reviewing relevant data and conducting analysis to identify targeted actions the government or industry can take to address supply chain constraints.”
NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke added: “Commerce Secretary Raimondo understands that high lumber costs are adding tens of thousands of dollars to the price of a new home. . . she heard our stories and acknowledged that she is concerned – and that President Biden is concerned – about the effect of the lumber price problem on the broader economy.”
According to the article, prices have more than quadrupled since April 2020 to more than $1,500 per thousand board feet. Lumber prices alone add nearly $36,000 to new home construction and nearly $13,000 to the price of a multifamily home. NAHB states that escalating prices are due to “insufficient domestic production and extremely large lumber mill curtailments.”
For more information about how NAHB is addressing the lumber crisis, visit nahb.org.
Brian Beatty Team
Brian Beatty of The Brian Beatty Team joins the global cloud brokerage eXp Realty after ten years at Keller Williams. Beatty said, “We are looking forward to continuing to serve Charleston area real estate buyers, sellers and investors in 2021 and beyond.”
The team has represented nearly 1,000 clients and over half a billion dollars in volume since 2009. Beatty is the host of a local radio show, The Brian Beatty Real Estate Show, which is broadcasted on Saturdays at 9:00 a.m., and Sundays at 10:00 a.m. on 1250 WTMA.
For more information, visit www.ListingsinCharleston.com.
Protect that password
According to an April 2021 report from NordPass, industry professionals need to bump up their password. The company analyzed data that included 15,603,438 breaches within 17 different industries.
Citing data breaches of a water treatment facility in Florida due to an unsupported version of Windows with no firewall and a shared TeamViewer password among employees, and a solar wind company that protected one of its servers with the password, “solarwinds123,” a breach occurred in December 2020. An IBM report cites that the average global cost of a data breach is $3.86 million, with data breaches in the U.S. being the most expensive -- $8.64 million.
The ten weakest passwords NordPass found in the real estate industry were:
1. password
2. 123456
3. simon
4. Company name2012*
5. aaron431
6. twilight1
7. Welcome1
8. Company name*
9. simon1
10. Company name*
* This password is a company name or a variation of it (e.g. Company name2002). They did not name the exact company.
Charleston ranks high as “2021 Best Staycations”
Charleston’s real estate market is white hot and it’s no surprise that once one buys here, they stay – even for their vacations. WalletHub released their “Best City of Staycations” list and the Holy City came in at No. 4. Their methodology included comparing 180 cities across 46 key indicators including parks per capita, restaurants-meal costs and the share of residents who are vaccinated. This summer will undoubtedly be filled with staycationers and vacationers. Below are the top ten best places for staycations.
1. Honolulu, HI
2. Orlando, FL
3. San Francisco, CA
4. Charleston, SC
5. Las Vegas, NV
6. Portland, ME
7. Chicago, IL
8. Seattle,WA
9. San Diego, CA
10. Cincinnati, OH
To see the full list, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-staycations/4341.
Solar energy surge
According to the finance company, SuperMoney, solar energy has seen an average growth of 42 percent a year. The rise can be attributed to the shift toward green alternatives, declining costs federal tax credits and rising energy costs. There are more than 10,000 solar companies in the country. Factors to consider before you buy:
Price – Installation has dropped by more than 70 percent over the last decade. Savings if you go solar can be as much as $10,000 to $30,000 over the lifetime of a solar panel system. Zillow reported that adding solar panels can increase your property by 4.1 percent, and for the median home, that means an average increase of $13,700.
Experience – Ensure the company is licensed and ensured. Check if they are members of the Solar Energy Association and check consumer protection agencies.
Technology – Check the price difference between conventional panels and solid copper solar cells and lithium iron phosphate batteries. Quality matters in terms of the look and last of the solar panels.
Warranties – Ensure the company you choose has at least a 25-year warranty to include labor, equipment and performance. Look for warranties that cover 100 percent of repair and replacement and guarantees regarding the solar system’s output over the decades. Check to ensure if you live near the ocean or in the shade that the warranty applies to your location and situation.
To explore solar company recommendations, visit https://www.supermoney.com.