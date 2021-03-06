Real Estate News

William Means
William Means Real Estate announced that 11 of its agents received acknowledgement from the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS® for outstanding sales production for the year 2020. The REALTORS® of Distinction award recognizes the top 10 percent of producing Charleston REALTORS®.
In the Platinum category, the top two percent (more than $18,700,000 in volume): Jane Dowd, Michelle McQuillan, and Kalyn Smythe. President and Broker-in-Charge, Lyles Geer ranked in the top two percent of REALTORS® with more than $37 million in sales.
In the Gold category, top 5 percent, (selling more than $12,000,000-$18,699,999 in volume): Martha Freshley, Harrison Gilchrist and Jane Milner.
In the Silver category, top 10 percent, (selling more than $7,900,000 – $11,999,999 in volume): Georgia Bell, Alex Brener, Beverly Burris, Will Dammeyer and Leize Gaillard.
In 2020, William Means Real Estate sold more than $308 million in Charleston real estate, making it the number one year in the company’s history. All 2020 REALTORS® of Distinction recipients will be treated to an exclusive virtual keynote address and award recipients will be honored either virtually or in-person later this year depending on COVID-19 pandemic conditions.
Kiawah River
Kiawah River, a waterfront community on Johns Island and the region’s first agrihood, announces Brittany Nelson has been hired as the community’s hospitality manager.
Nelson will serve as the head liaison between residents and the Kiawah River community. She will oversee Kiawah River’s programming and events, communications, services and community engagement, and interact with new and prospective residents to assist in Kiawah River’s experiential programs, community engagement and launch of new services and amenities.
Originally from Spartanburg, S.C., Nelson received her degree in hospitality and tourism management from Virginia Tech. Offering invaluable industry experience, Nelson previously worked as a member services and marketing manager at Kiawah Island Club for more than seven years.
Coldwell Banker Realty
The Charleston offices of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas were recently announced as one of the select winners of the Platinum Award for outstanding performance, which will be presented by Realogy Leads Group at the annual conference, held virtually this year on March 23-24, 2021.
Platinum is the highest level of the Excellence Awards presented to principal brokers in the Realogy Advantage Network. Award recognition is based on performance results related to a wide variety of metrics including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.
“We are honored to receive the Platinum Award for all three regions of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas. The past year was unlike any other and I am proud of all that we accomplished together in Charleston and want to thank Realogy Leads Group for the recognition,” said Laura Rittenberg, President, Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas.
Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One reported that 436 properties went under contract during the last week of February. Interest rates have ticked up a bit. “Interest rates climbed roughly .5 percent over the last two weeks due to fears of over inflation and printing money,” he said. But, he believe rates have stabilized “at this point.”
Inventory: 1,600 active listings market wide.
Sansom noted that when more than 400 go under contract weekly, there will be less than a four-week supply of inventory. “This is happening in our market today,” Sansom explained. “These folks aren’t disappearing; these buyers are becoming delayed/deferred purchasers waiting in the wings.”
Keller Williams
Roni Haskell of Keller Williams provided a breakdown of the area’s current median prices. “Last month (February) multiple homes went under contract within 24 hours of being active,” Haskell said.
• Summerville - $303K
• Goose Creek - $230K
• Hanahan - $325K
• Moncks Corner - $275K
• North Charleston - $226K
• Mount Pleasant - $640K
• James Island - $415K
• West Ashley - $367K
For more information about Keller Williams call Roni Haskell at 843.297.1935.
Standard Communities
Standard Communities affordable housing division of Standard Companies, has led a public-private partnership that acquired Bridgeview Village Apartments, the largest privately-owned affordable community in the city of Charleston. Built in 1971, Bridgeview Village is a 100 percent affordable community comprising 300 units in 26 residential buildings on a 22-acre site. All units are covered by a Project-Based Section 8 Housing Assisted Payment (HAP) contract.
A comprehensive tenant-in-place renovation will invest more than $70,000 per unit to address deferred maintenance and the construction of a new state of the art amenity center for residents to enjoy. Unit interiors and enhancement of safety and security features with added site lighting, access control systems, surveillance cameras and monitoring will be updated. Green energy initiatives, including LED light fixtures, low flow plumbing fixtures in units, as well as photovoltaic and rain catchment systems on the new amenity center will be part of the upgrade.
“We are proud to partner with HUD, SC Housing, and Housing on Merit to preserve and expand affordable housing in South Carolina,” said Scott Alter, Co-founder and Principal of Standard Communities. “Our use of innovative financial structuring and our strong public-private partnerships have proven invaluable when trying to address the challenges associated with providing affordable housing in high-cost and high-opportunity locations such as Charleston.”
“Housing on Merit’s commitment to preserving affordable housing has not wavered during the pandemic, which has reinforced how important it is to continue to provide residents with safe and affordable places to live. We are grateful for our partnership with Standard Communities and South Carolina Housing in preserving and extending the affordability of Bridgeview Village Apartments,” said Jennifer Litwak, Executive Director for Housing on Merit.
For more information, call 917.940.7876.