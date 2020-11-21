Real Estate News

Carolina One
“Sales are exceptional for November, inventory shortage persists.” That’s the word from Carolina One’s COO/CFO Dave Sansom.
As of November 14, Sansom reported that the market saw 354 properties go under contract the previous week, marking the eighteenth time in the last 23 weeks that the Charleston market eclipsed the pre-pandemic single week all-time record for sales in a week.
Some of the key points Sansom provided were:
• Post shutdown, the Charleston housing market is consistently seeing record sales levels with the normal annual seasonal slowdown underway, but activity levels remain well above normal for this time of year. The bottom of the market appears to have been about 32 weeks ago.
• 10,000 additional listings market wide are needed to achieve a balanced market or six months of inventory.
• Broadly speaking, this is the best time in our housing market's history to have your house on the market to sell. If you have anyone waiting for more favorable conditions before selling their home, they may be waiting a while. A long while.
• New construction represents 36 percent of all pending contracts in the MLS. This is a very high number. Normally this number is around 25 percent.
• Properties over $1MM continue to sell well. The $1mm+ market took off starting around July 1 and has been outpacing last year roughly 2.5 to 1 ever since.
Carolina One New Homes announced that Amanda Shipley and Barbara Myers have joined the Carolina One New Homes Marketing Team as onsite sales agents for Homes by Dickerson at Nexton, the master planned new homes community in the heart of Charleston’s growth corridor. Homes by Dickerson has been building homes there since 2018.
Nexton is located five miles from downtown Summerville. Homes by Dickerson is offering 75 homes in Phase One in Midtown, Nexton’s newest neighborhood.
To view Homes by Dickerson’s model home, visit 216 Carefree Way in Nexton. The model home, the “Hutchinson,” is a true ranch-style plan which features three bedrooms, two bath and has 2,140 square feet. Prices start at $425,000. Other features include a dedicated study, a primary suite with a large, seated shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Complemented by triple slider glass doors and large windows that flank the screened porch on two sides, the home is perfect for Charleston outdoor living.
Email Amanda Shipley at amanda.shipley@carolinaone.com or call (727) 657-3582 or Barbara Myers at barbara.myers@carolinaone.com or call (843) 297-9781 for more information.
Nexton
Nexton, South Carolina’s most innovative and walkable community, was awarded the 2020 Pinnacle Award for Best Community by the Home Builders Association of South Carolina (HBASC). Located on 5,000 acres in the heart of Charleston’s I-26 growth corridor, Nexton is considered a national model for master planned communities, featuring four residential villages, three luxury apartment communities, 300,000 square feet of office space, state-of-the-art schools, 20 miles of trails, 2,000 acres of green space and multiple commercial nodes.
The prestigious award recognizes professionals in the home building industry who have achieved the highest standards of quality craftsmanship, innovative problem solving and customer satisfaction. This year, acknowledged achievements were in five categories: New home construction, remodel projects, energy efficiency, subdivision/community and marketing.
“At its inception, Nexton embraced the cornerstones of design, wellness, innovation and diversity to create a community that nurtures the symbiotic relationship between people, home, nature, work and health,” said Nexton’s Marketing Director Cassie Cataline. “Today, Nexton continues to be a leader in modern community design, fostering large-scale commercial and residential growth in a human scale environment where residents can navigate from career to retirement without leaving the place they love.”
“In less than five years, Nexton’s vision of an inspirational work environment and attractive quality of life, along with a bit of good fortune, has helped establish our community as the next commerce and cultural hub in metro Charleston,” said Brent Gibadlo, Nexton’s vice president of operations. “We are humbled by the recognition from the HBASC as the 2020 Pinnacle Award winner for Best Community. Our state has a wonderful legacy for creating special places; by continuing to listen to the market and striving to have a positive impact on our region, we hope to continue that legacy and create an environment that enriches people’s lives.”
Nexton is a lifestyle-driven destination that artfully blends the best of live, work and play – all within close proximity to the area’s top employers, including Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Boeing. Despite the many obstacles 2020 presented, Nexton exceeded its 2020 sales goals in September and surpassed its 1,200th home-sales milestone earlier this year. In October, the community unveiled its next development chapter with Midtown, featuring more than 2,500 single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily residences.
To learn more about Nexton, visit: www.nexton.com.
The Cassina Group
Henry Robinson joins The Cassina Group. Robinson has had a successful career selling luxury real estate all over the globe and has returned to the Lowcountry to concentrate on residential real estate sales.
Prior to joining The Cassina Group, Robinson sold high-end beachfront and golf course real estate at some of the world’s top private clubs and resorts in the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Belize and Ireland, including The Abacao Club and Cap Cana. He holds dual degrees from Wake Forest University and is originally from Woodstock, New York.
The boutique company consistently ranks in the top 10 in the MLS. For more information, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.
BHHS
Marcia Brown joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate’s
Charleston office. Brown is passionate about people, architecture, history and helping the community. With a 20 plus year career in nursing she has adapted the great care and expertise from her nursing experience into her real estate business. She is an expert who focuses on downtown Charleston, James Island, Folly Beach and the surrounding Lowcountry. When not working, you’ll find her enjoying Charleston’s history, natural beauty, cuisine, and anything water related. Call her 843-801-7442 or email m.brown@bhhsscre.