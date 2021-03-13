Real Estate News

The office of the future
Experts in the field of real estate, development and health/wellness weighed in about how the way in which we work is changing. Each believes the focus will be on flexibility, with spaces that have privacy and ones that focus on both physical and mental well-being. In areas such as Charleston, employees have the added benefit of outdoor spaces for home offices. Here’s what they had to say.
“We are seeing increased interest in the idea of an outdoor working space. A true extension of the home, outdoor spaces create a change in scenery from the well-known home office with retaining walls that double as seating and fire features that make spaces livable year-round.” – Joe Raboine, Belgard Residential Hardscapes
“Home office spaces will become more ergonomic and wellness-focused overall; more connected to outdoor spaces, and often duplicated for two adults working from home.” – Jamie Gold, CKD, CAPS, MCCWC, a Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach and the author of "Wellness by Design: A Room-by-Room Guide to Optimizing Your Home for Health, Fitness and Happiness."
“COVID and safety protocols have greatly impacted every aspect of life as we know it. With regards to renovations, the formal dining room is phasing out and the functional home office or workspace is phasing in. Home offices today can literally be anywhere and making them a stylish, functional part of the home is a great option. Simple, smaller spaces can be readily converted into the "new normal" in-home office tech space for a manageable budget and ease.” – Jeff House, Real Estate Bees.
“We are addressing the at-home office in two specific ways. During redevelopment of our acquired properties, we’ve begun including space/rooms for a desk or at-home office, by designing units where a second bedroom or large closet can easily be converted into an office. Both indoor and outdoor common areas can be utilized by tenants for work. Inside, we have designed soundproof call rooms that can be reserved with an emphasis on air purification and are regularly cleaned and marked with a “sanitization” sticker by the cleaning staff to reassure tenants before use. From the Sun Belt region, we’ve heard from folks that there is a desire for outdoor workstations allowing young professionals to take advantage of the fair-weather climate, so we have created open-air, socially distanced amenities such as glare-free workstations and sitting areas with outdoor Wi-Fi at our properties." – Ari Rastegar, Rastegar Property Company.
Handsome Properties
Bridget Byrne joins the sale team of Handsome Properties.
Byrne grew up in New Jersey, and spent summers visiting Kiawah and Charleston with her family. She fell in love with the area and moved to Charleston to attend the College of Charleston where she graduated with a BA in political science. She gained over a decade of leadership experience in the luxury segment of Charleston’s hospitality industry before moving to Washington, D.C. for law school. She holds a Juris Doctorate from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and puts her expert negotiation skills to good use as a real estate agent to help her buyers and sellers get the most out of their transactions.
Byrne is a detail-oriented, natural problem solver, which drove her to start a professional organizing business. Her business goes hand in hand with her real estate career, as she uses her skills to help her sellers beautifully prepare and stage their homes before they hit the market.
As a fourth-generation real estate professional, she is passionate about Charleston’s real estate industry, and enjoys working with clients from all over the world to show them all the beauty that Charleston has to offer. Call her at 843.640.0060 or email bridget@handsomeproperties.com.
NKBA
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) reached a rating of 65 (with scores above 50 indicating expansion and scores below, contraction), representing a third consecutive quarter-over-quarter increase. The index stood at 61.9 in Q3 2020 and was below 50 in both the first and second quarters of last year.
“We’re seeing an incomparable surge in homeowners looking to rearrange floor plans, tear out complete kitchens, baths and other rooms to make space for increased activity within the home, and generally create a space that better suits their evolving needs,” said NKBA CEO Bill Darcy. “Our industry's greatest challenge will be operational, as our members aim to meet growing demand from homeowners with an unmatched appetite for remodeling.”
The remodeling industry is intimately tied to the housing market and can be an indicator of consumer confidence and discretionary spending, as many Americans seem to see a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic and corresponding cautious spending, according to a recent Bloomberg report.
Key takeaways from NKBA’s latest data:
• The shift to smaller project sizes seen earlier in the year reverses, as homeowners are undertaking larger projects, including expanding and rearranging floorplans or creating dedicated offices, to increase home functionality. This recalibration of priorities is contributing to anticipated business growth across sectors, as more complex jobs require a level of professional help not seen in 2020’s DIY boom.
• Pandemic circumstances are driving demand to 60% of kitchen and bath companies, with members reporting that consumers are beginning the remodeling projects they planned while sheltering in place in 2020.
• There remains higher demand for lower-priced products and finishes. Homeowners also seek out wellness design, given the focus on physical and mental health spurred by the pandemic.
• Retail sales see strong growth across all price points, though wood items like cabinets are under inflationary pressure due to the lumber market. Regardless, retailers have the most positive outlook on the industry, ranking the KBMI highest of any group at 71.7.
• Demand continues to exceed supply for manufacturers, most notably in cabinetry and appliances, but fewer than one in five (19%) say supply-chain disruptions are significantly impacting their business.
• Building and construction firms report cancellations and postponements are declining, with more than half (58%) reporting zero in Q4, compared to 49% in Q3. Builders are more likely to report supply-chain disruptions as significantly impacting their business (23%) compared to other sectors.
• Half of designers say demand for future projects is higher than it was pre-COVID, while consumers’ finances have less of a negative impact as economic confidence has continued to improve over the last several quarters.
To learn more visit https://nkba.org/.