Real Estate News

Kiawah Island Real Estate
Dan Whalen, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) reported KIRE's sales for the Q1 Property Report, which represents all sales island-wide on Kiawah.
The first quarter of 2020 was the strongest first quarter the island has seen in 13 years on a transactional and dollar volume basis. Volume was up nearly 13 percent over Q1 2018’s previous high and 4 percent higher than Q1 2019. This was due in large part to a 250 percent increase in the number of homes sold over $2.5M year-over-year (YOY).
KIRE alone closed 19 deals for $28.7M through the end of February 2020 compared to 10 deals for $11.7M during Q1 2019 -- an increase of 90 percent in units and 145 percent in volume. Each property category saw an equal or greater number of transactions and volume YOY. For-sale inventory is at its lowest point in more than 13 years, with 444 total island-wide properties available for sale. This is approximately 10 percent of all island inventory, the sign of a very healthy market.
Total properties sold on Kiawah for Q1 2020 was 62, equaling $73,879,600, which translates to a +43 percent total dollar volume from Q1 2019. The average single-family home sales price was $2M, +45 percent from Q1 2019. While the number of transactions for SFH was equal to that of Q1 2019, the island saw a 22 percent decrease in home sales priced below $2.5M and a dramatic 250 percent jump in homes priced above $2.5M, sending average prices to their highest since 2016. Notable transactions include KIRE’s sale of 17 Turtle Beach Lane which sold for $4.2M after 22 days on the market.
"I look at the sales the island has seen in this first quarter (one-third of that time being under the COVID-19 umbrella) and am reminded that these impressive numbers speak to the uniqueness and desirability of Kiawah Island. We are very pleased to see our strongest first quarter in more than 12 years in the books,” Whalen said.
The Cassina Group unveils new real estate search app
The Cassina Group has a new real estate app designed to help clients easily search for properties from the convenience of their phones. The app is user friendly and has several innate features designed to make the mobile search experience quick, efficient and enjoyable.
“We are very excited to launch our new app,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the firm. “Now more than ever, people are using their mobile devices to search for real estate, and we are excited to present a cutting-edge tool that seamlessly integrates the traditional search experience with geo-enabled features. The Cassina Group continues to invest in technology to ease the buying and selling process for our clients and customers while providing a high-touch experience.”
The app allows users to search for property throughout the tri-county area. Highlights include a map view search, detailed search parameters, robust property information, the capacity to save properties or searches, and the ability to easily connect with a Cassina Group agent through the click of a button.
To gain access to the app, contact a Cassina Group Realtor or visit www.thecassinagroup.com.
Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant
Merrill Gardens, a retirement community within Carolina Park, has recently begun construction on adding cottages to the retirement community. Located on Faison Road and a short distance from Roper St. Francis Hospital, Costco, the new public library and more, Merrill Gardens offers retirement living, assisted living and memory care. The new cottages will provide independent living residents 62 and older with features such as private patio spaces and attached garages. Available in eight different floor plans and offering up to three bedrooms, three baths and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, the community also features an on-site restaurant, fitness facility, concierge service, housekeeping and transportation services. To learn more about Merrill Gardens, call 843.806.5263 or email marketing.carolinapark@merrillgardens.com.
Work has begun on a flex retail/commercial project in Carolina Park. Recent additions were Costco, CVS and Park West Veterinary Clinic. Construciton is now underway on the first of five new “flex” buildings directly across from Park Avenue Boulevard from Costco. The buildings are being designed with tremendous internal flexibility to enable them to accommodate a wide range of businesses, including professional offices, retail services and possibly, eateries. The first building is currently slated for completion in late 2020. For leasing information, contact Trey Lucy at trey.lucy@belklucy.com.
Red Rock Developments Announces Sandy Run Industrial Park
Red Rock Developments and NAI Columbia announced the construction of Sandy Run Industrial Park, located in Lexington and Calhoun counties. The park features direct access from Highway 21 on Interstate 26 (Exit 119) and is located near the Amazon Distribution Center, Nephron Pharmaceuticals and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The park is strategically positioned close to Interstate 77 and I-20, allowing for a quick and efficient distribution process for a multitude of manufacturing purposes.
Red Rock Developments’ CEO, Bill Smith said,“The park is near the Charleston port, Volvo’s new manufacturing facility in the Lowcountry and BMW in the Upstate. The location, coupled with the excellent highway system of the Midlands, makes this an excellent option for companies looking to locate in a Class A industrial park within the great labor shed of South Carolina.”
"NAI Columbia is proud to partner with Red Rock Developments to market sites for sale and lease in Sandy Run Industrial Park," said Jonathan Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman. "We are fully vested and confident that Sandy Run Industrial Park is the best location as a Class-A Industrial Park to serve Columbia and the Midlands market."
Sandy Run has 760.9 acres and is a fully entitled industrial park with access to all utilities. Red Rock Developments is the exclusive developer and plans to complete over 5.9 million square feet of Class-A Industrial space in the park.
Council man John Nelson of Calhoun District 3 stated, "Even as we deal with the severe but temporary measures related to the Coronavirus, Calhoun County looks forward to the great potential of the development in Sandy Run Industrial Park once the virus is no longer a threat. The collective development will be the centerpiece that leads Calhoun County into its next period of fiscal strength and prosperity for all our residents.”
Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said, “The Sandy Run Industrial Park is the result of the cooperation between regional governmental relationships and private partnerships. We look forward to having Calhoun County as a strategic partner and know that this park will have the benefits of creating jobs and adding tax base for both of our communities.”
From Administrator and Director of Economic Development, John E. McLauchlin, County of Calhoun, "On behalf of the County of Calhoun, Calhoun County Council and Administration, we welcome and are proud to have the Calhoun Land Investors, Red Rock Development, NAI Columbia and Alliance Consulting Engineering invest in and promote the Sandy Run Industrial Park in the County of Calhoun. This investment is a testament to our location, skilled workforce and pro-business environment.”
For more information call 803.744.9864.