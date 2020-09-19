Real Estate News

Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One Real Estate Services reports that the first week of September saw a 191 percent increase in sales (ratified contracts) over the same week last year.
“This is a huge increase in sales year over year,” he said. ”Bear in mind that the same week last year was the evacuation week for Hurricane Dorian, so last year's sales levels for the week were depressed due to the storm.”
Sansom said that is “it is quite simply, the best housing market (from a demand perspective) that our area has ever seen.”
Other findings Sansom noted were that post shutdown, the Charleston housing market is consistently seeing record sales levels. The bottom of the market appears to have been about 23 weeks ago. Seventeen of the last 18 weeks have been above the previous one-week sales record.
Michael Scarafile pointed out that the historic seasonality to the market appears to be "tossed out the window" this year. In past years, there was a slowdown in the Charleston market starting in late May/early June. “We haven't,” Scarafile said. “We just wrapped up week 36 and we remain at record sales levels.”
Sansom said It is anyone's guess how long this will last, but for those looking for a slowdown, seasonal or otherwise, the market appears to be accelerating.
At some point, the lack of inventory will begin to suppress sales. It will likely be a lack of inventory slowing the market when it happens, not a lack of demand.
BHHS Carolina Sun
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun welcomes Maxim Tyutyunnikov to their Mount Pleasant office. Tyutyunnikov grew up in Kazakhstan and graduated from East Kazakhstan State Technical University with a bachelor's of architecture. He immigrated to the US in 2010 and worked as a caricature artist in Myrtle Beach. He has traveled across the country as an artist, working at numerous festivals, Moving to Charleston in 2019, Tyutyunnikov became a citizen in 2020 and looks forward to serving his cliennts. Reach out to him via email at max@bhhssun.com.
Beach Commercial
Leading broker Edward Robinson was recognized as a winner of the CoStar Power Brokers Quarterly Deals for the second quarter of 2020. Earning him the title was the lease of a 16,933-square-foot office space at Majestic Square, located at 211 King Street in downtown Charleston.
A five-time recipient of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors’ (CTAR) Realtors of Distinction Award, Robinson is among the top 10 percent of sales-producing realtors registered with CTAR, having exceeded the criteria of completing over $7.9 million in volume and/or 22 sides.
CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by their top deals every quarter, based on price and square footage. Brokers’ deals range from office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales. For more info about Beach Commercial visit https://beachcommercialre.com.
Kiawah River
Kiawah River is pleased to announce Jenny Bernard as the newest member of its sales team.
Bernard will serve as a Sales Assistant for the community’s residential offerings and assist in Kiawah River’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program as well as event planning and resident programming. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science degree in English, and she most recently worked as area director for AuPairCare in Charleston. For more information about Kiawah River properties visit https://kiawahriver.com.
Kiawah Island
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) reported that August 2020 was the best month for closed sales in their history at $99.4M compared to the previous record in August 2005 at $72.3M. This represents an increase of 37.5% in dollar volume from the previous all-time high. KIRE also reported 60 closings in August 2020 for $99.4M versus 10 closings for $7.7M in 2019. This represents a 500% increase in closings YOY and a 1,190% increase in dollar volume YOY.
Closed Kiawah Island Real Estate sales for August 2020 included five listings over $4M: 128 Flyway Drive — $6,800,000, 49 Surfsong Road — $4,400,000, 33B Eugenia Avenue — $4,350,000, 88 Salthouse Lane — $4,250,000 and 165 Flyway Drive — $4,200,000.
"I look at the record-breaking August 2020 sales numbers — under the COVID-19 umbrella — and am reminded that these impressive results speak to the uniqueness and enduring desirability of Kiawah Island," said Dan Whalen, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate.
The Real Buyer’s Agent
Charlotte Lemon has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®.
Realtors who receive the designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 25,000 REALTORS ® nationwide have earned the credential.
Lemon is an Exclusive Buyer’s Agent with The Real Buyer’s Agent, HBC. She is a member of the Charleston Trident Associate of Realtor, a board member for Camp Rise Above and a member of the Charleston County Clemson Club.
New community in Summerville
Located in Ridgeville and minutes from Interstate 26, Timothy Lakes has traditional style new homes in a community that features lakefront, lake view and wooded home sites. The community has nearly 26 acres of lakes and oversized homesites that back up to water or woods.
Three to five-bedroom homes range in size from 1,867 to 3,544 square feet and have two-car garages, with several floorplans, including single and two story. Features include natural gas, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tankless water heaters and optional three-car garages.
Center Park Homes and Carolina One New Homes invites potential buyers to view a furnished model located at Carolina Bay. Timothy Lakes is located at 550 Ridgeville Road. To view the available home sites and furnished model currently located at Carolina Bay, contact community sales agent Shane Ford at 843-270-2158 or email shane.ford@carolinaone.com.