Real Estate News

CARNES CROSSROADS ANNOUNCES FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
A new live music series is coming to Carnes Crossroads this summer. The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads is a series of three free concerts at the Village Green and Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads – June 12, July 3 and September 11.
The events are scheduled from 4 pm until 7 pm, and will showcase a popular local band playing festive music, delicious food from local food trucks, lawn games and family fun on the community’s Village Green. Food trucks will be on site at each event. Beer, wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets - there will be plenty of space to spread out, relax and experience this casual and family-friendly local music event.
Parking and admission for the Summer Barn Jam Series are free. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. The Green Barn and Village Green at Carnes Crossroads are located at 1st Avenue and Parish Farms Drive in Summerville, SC 29486. For more information about the event, bands and food vendors, visit https://www.carnescrossroads.com/events/.
Kiawah River
Kiawah River, a waterfront community and the region’s first agrihood, experienced record-breaking first-quarter sales in 2021. The community reported 49 homes and homesites sold or under contract since January 1, 2021, surpassing its overall sales total for the previous year.
With an increased demand for new construction in a waterfront community, Kiawah River is attracting buyers from the Charleston region and beyond, including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Colorado.
“Kiawah River offers the rare opportunity to live in a vibrant waterfront community that embraces the Lowcountry sea islands life, something homebuyers across the country are seeking now more than ever,” said Kiawah River’s Broker in Charge Chris Drury. “Over the past year, our team has seen a significant increase in interest from those prioritizing increased square footage and life on the water, and Kiawah River is perfectly positioned to meet that demand with 20 miles of shoreline, multiple water access points and 1,000 acres of open green space.”
Construction of the neighborhood’s Spring House, a waterfront swim and fitness amenity, is slated for completion this summer. In the works are additional planned amenities, a community chapel, riverfront event hall, a riverfront Inn, and a sports park.
Home prices start at $800,000 and homesites, at $200,000. Only half of the property’s 2,000 acres will be developed, and the remaining 1,000 acres will remain as open green space. For more information visit www.kiawahriver.com.
Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One Real Estate shared a comprehensive market update for the month of April 2021.
“We are now looking at "post-lockdown boom" numbers when we look at same week year over year ratified contract numbers,” he said. “Last week's sales levels were very high at 428 ratified contracts, but that is 12% below the same week last year. This doesn't mean that this is the end of the world...this is a great number for early May.”
The median sales prices is +17 percent in the Charleston MLS in the last 12 months. Last April, the median price was $290,000. This April, it was $340,000. Inventory continues to be a big issue as the market needs 12,000 additional listings for a balanced market or six months of inventory. As a whole, the Charleston market has ab out two weeks of inventory as a whole. Demand in the luxury home market continues to surge, Sansom said. There have been 1,317 homes sold in the $1 million plus category from July 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. That’s a 141 percent increase from 2019 to 2020 within the same time frame.
“Despite what you may think due to the record low inventory levels, new listings taken are actually above normal levels,” Sansom said. Listing activity is robust but we are selling them so quickly that the inventory levels continue to erode.”
Goose Creek has the highest closed sales with 377 through 4/30/21 and an absorption rate of .2 (months), with North Charleston, West Ashley, Summerville and Mount Pleasant North following – all with an absorption rate of .3 (months).
“We are well below the amount of inventory that we need to have for prices to stop rising much less start to decrease,” said Sansom. “New construction represents 39 percent of all pending contracts in the MLS and new construction comprises about 25 percent of the closings. This is a high number which reflects the lack of available resale inventory.”
South Carolina top spot for older adults
A recent study from SeniorLiving.org ranked South Carolina as No. 10 as the “Top 10 States” best for older adults. Analyzing data regarding taxes, finances, health, medicine, lifestyle and culture from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Palmetto State ranked No. 7 for the lowest average monthly marketplace premium after tax credit at $116; No. 8 as the warmest state with an average temp of 65 degrees; and No. 4 for best culture.
The top ten were: Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Dakota, California, North Carolina and South Carolina. To view the study and methodology used to determine best and worst states for older adults, visit SeniorLiving.org.
NKBA
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and John Burns Real Estate Consulting (JBREC) report their Q1 2021 Kitchen & Bath Market Index (KBMI) has soared to a rating 79.8, its highest score since the inception of the index.
Design, manufacturing, retail and building with scores above 50 indicate expansion. Scores below 50, indicate contraction. The current rating marks an increase of 14.8 points from last quarter alone and a 38.8-point improvement from this time last year.
One in three designers said clients are requesting higher-priced products and finishes, and retailers are experiencing the same. The trend is likely due to quick-fix, pandemic-driven DIY projects being replaced by serious makeovers to accommodate new lifestyles.
“There is continued optimism in the industry with COVID-19 becoming less of an obstacle due to the rapid vaccine rollout,” said NKBA CEO Bill Darcy. “We are encouraged to see the index reach a historic high, and look forward to the continued industry growth as homeowners opt for larger, more upscale remodels.”
“As consumers experience more flexibility in their working arrangements, there’s an increased need for total reconfigurations for their spaces,” notes Todd Tomalak, Principal of JBREC. “And from an economic perspective, we’ve seen Americans utilizing their stimulus checks and savings from canceled vacations or other activities — which have been largely paused for the last year — for these home-improvement projects.”
Demand is at an all-time high as vaccination rates increase and for some, permanent and hybrid work-from-home lifestyles are encouraging consumers to reconfigure their home layouts. As the pandemic’s impact on the market starts to lessen and previously postponed projects resume, backlogs for projects are reaching upwards of three to six months. Supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns at the pandemic’s onset, the Suez Canal incident and overall port congestion have added to delays.
NBKA members are seeing less of a negative impact from COVID-19 on their business, and reported a near-double-digit sales growth of 9.7% on average in Q1 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Demand and consumer confidence continue to fuel a positive outlook. Design companies have the lowest rating of the overall industry, at 76.1, while building and construction, retail sales and manufacturing segments soar at 83.8, 82.2, and 86.7, respectively.
Overall, the industry increased full-year sales growth expectations to 13.4% in 2021, up from their rating of 10.7% in Q4 2020.
Some trends affecting the industry through 2021:
• Homeowners will invest in whole-home reconfigurations and luxury finishes.
• Work-from-home lifestyles are a catalyst for the consumer to shift to higher-priced materials and finishes with designer firms reporting a 61 percent increase in the average size of projects.
• Sourcing affordable materials as delays and price hikes make it difficult to maintain profit margins.
• Appliances have been the most difficult products to source, with 51 percent of designers reporting difficulty sourcing refrigerators, ranges/stoves and dishwashers.
• Increasing labor rates to maintain current staffing levels and bolster recruitment efforts, but increased costs aren’t expected to deter demand, as consumers are eager to remodel their primary bath and kitchen spaces.
For more information, visit NKBA.org or call 1-800-THE-NKBA (843-6522).