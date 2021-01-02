Real Estate News

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.