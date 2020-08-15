Real Estate News

Alley-load designs coming to Nexton
In Roman architecture, the Domus was an urban villa featuring a courtyard and garden. New Leaf Builders is bringing more of that feel to Nexton by expanding on its Domus Collection with new alley-load home designs called the Vicolo series.
Debuting soon in Nexton will be the Aneto and Cannella floorplans, both new takes on the Domus design that combine the same, livable qualities with the added curbside appeal desired by many homeowners. Single- and two-story design options add another layer of lifestyle flexibility.
The two-story, 2,550-square-foot Aneto adds an impressive street presence in addition to the unique design of the Domus courtyard home. This master-down plan provides for three bedrooms and 3.5 baths in the main structure, including a downstairs home office and second story loft. The urban villa design inundates the home with natural light, and the flowing floorplan enhances livability.
At 1,676 square feet, the single-story Cannella plan comes complete with all of the livability features of the Domus Collection, and loads of curb appeal. The two-bedroom design features 10-foot ceilings and optional vaulted ceilings in common areas. Detached outbuilding options offer space for further expansion.
Each home in the Domus Collection features a private, enclosed courtyard to provide a unique indoor-outdoor living experience. All of the major living spaces include courtyard access or views, and entrance is gained from the street via a covered loggia into the courtyard.
Trinity Partners of Columbia closes 30 deals in Q2
The Columbia office of the full-service commercial real estate firm Trinity Partners was part of 30 sale or rental deals that were completed in the second quarter of 2020, the company announced.
In the largest monetary sale transaction of the quarter, Dail Longaker and Bruce Harper sold 6,521 square feet at 300 Baxter Brown Way in Goose Creek to Alpha Omega Enterprises for $3.265 million. Longaker also sold 20,929 square feet at 635 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer to Alpha Omega Enterprises for $3.126 million.
Nick Stomski and Jake Nidiffer sold 22,000 square feet at 411 Huger St. in Columbia to 30 Lane Ave LLC for $1.87 million. Stomski, Roger Winn and Braden Shockley sold 15,000 square feet at 3300 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia to Site Management Group for $1.275 million.
On the rental side, the largest transactions included Macon Lovelace leasing 92,053 square feet to BMC Building Supply at 130 Pinnacle Point Drive in Columbia, and Stomski and Nidiffer leasing 60,300 square feet to Party Reflections at 196 Shop Grove Road in Columbia.
Stomski and Nidiffer also leased 40,000 square feet to Scientific Games International at Metal Park Drive in Columbia, while Paul Hartley and Winn leased 36,484 square feet to Michael Baker International at 700 Huger St. in Columbia.
Virtual fair housing class offered
The Charleston Apartment Association (CAA) is offering a virtual class on fair housing taught by Todd Whitlow, partner in the Raleigh law firm of Brownlee Whitlow and Praet, which works in property solutions.
The class is free for CAA members. Two sponsorships are also available for $200 each, which include speaking for two to three minutes at the start of the class. Email info@charlestonapartmentassociation.com for further information or to sign up.
The class will cover fair housing laws and policies, which prohibit apartment owners and operators from discriminating against an individual based on his or her status as part of a protected class. The CAA encourages property owners and operators to educate themselves and their staff on the applicable fair housing laws in the markets in which they operate.
Studio apartment rents on the rise
The average rent for a studio apartment in South Carolina increased more than 21 percent, while rent for a one-bedroom increased modestly and rent for a two-bedroom went down, according to the 2020 Midyear Rent Report compiled by Apartment Guide.
The average rent for a studio apartment in South Carolina increased to $1,380 from $1,138, according to the report. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment over that same span increased .9 percent, to $1,212 from $1,201. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Palmetto State fell from $1,401 to $1,393.
Nationally, studio apartments saw the biggest change in average rent prices, jumping to $1,691 per month in 2020 from $1,605 in 2019—a 5.37 percent increase. The average studio unit remains more expensive nationally than the average one-bedroom apartment, with that gap widening in 2020 compared to 2019.
Statistics for Charleston were not included in the report. Among the nation’s 100 largest cities, Sacramento, Calif., saw the largest studio apartment rent increase at 48 percent year over year, while San Antonio saw the biggest decrease at 33 percent.
U.S. refinance applications surge
Homeowners are taking advantage of record low interest rates to refinance, with applications up 84 percent year over year, according to a report by CNBC.
Over the last week in July, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.14 percent from 3.20 percent, proving irresistible to homeowners looking to refinance. The overall mortgage application rate has been much more fluid, dropping 5.1 percent in the last week of July compared to the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.
Although buyer demand remains strong—especially among those looking to move from the city to the suburbs—the market has been hamstrung by low inventory combined with rising home prices, which according to CNBC is forcing some potential buyers to the sideline.
Nationally, home prices climbed by 4.9 percent in June, according to CoreLogic. The 1 percent gain from May marks the fastest monthly increase for June since 2013, CNBC reported.