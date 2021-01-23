Real Estate News

Carolina One
Carolina One welcomes three agents to the Mount Pleasant North office.
A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Solange Bassaco moved with her family to the US 23 years ago. Bassaco earned a degree in education from the University of Braz Cubas in Sao Paulo and worked there for 13 years as an elementary school teacher. Fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, she serves on the Board of Tri It For Life, a non-profit program that empowers young women to participate in their first women’s only triathlon. Married and the mother of two children, Bassaco was involved with the East Cooper Montessori Charter School as an assistant teacher. In her free time, she enjoys sewing, swimming and travelling. Email her at solange.bassaco@carolinaone.com or call 843.936.0163.
Licensed to practice real estate in both North and South Carolina, Susan Brady is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in the biological sciences. Prior to real estate, she worked as a a research scientist for pharmaceutical industry giant Glaxo Smith Kline. Brady worked with the Allen Tate Real Estate company in North Carolina and was a substitute teacher at Grace Christian School. A native of Connecticut, she is married with two teenage boys and enjoys art, photography and paddle boarding. Call her at 919.523.4725 or email susan.brady@carolinaone.com.
England native Michele Wilson became a professional tennis player on the women’s tour with notable wins in 1979 over tennis greats Billie Jean king, Pam Shriver and Tracey Austin. Wilson became a professional tennis coach after the tour working with players of all ages in the UK and in the US. The mother of two children, Wilson is a volunteer respite care giver at Hospice of Charleston and a student mentor at James B. Edwards Elementary School. Reach out to her at michele.wilson@carolinaone.com or call 843.327.6357.
Carolina One’s CFO/COO Dave Sansom released some key points regarding their year-end 2020 numbers. 2021 is beginning strong as well. “It is worth noting that ratified contracts so far in January are roughly +25 percent versus last year's sales levels - and last January was robust,” he said.
Though the holidays brought the normal slowdowns, Sansom said that activity remained well above normal. Worth noting is the fact that 10,000 additional listings market-wide are needed to reach a balance market or six months of inventory. New listings are trending ahead of last year since the shutdown. Total closed sales through December 31, 2020 were 20,945, with the Summerville/Ridgeville area accounting for 2,208, followed by Jedburg at 2,201 and North Mount Pleasant at 1,672. New construction represents four percent of all pending contracts according to the MLS and properties over $1 million continue to sell well, taking off in July 2020 and outpacing last year about 2.5 to 1 ever since, Sansom said.
Maison Real Estate
Lauren Koziol joins the Maison Real Estate team. Koziol moved to Charleston to attend the College of Charleston (COC) and, like many others, fell in love with the area and all of its charm. After graduating, she attended the Medical University of South Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She excelled as an ICU and Critical Care nurse for numerous years, but always felt an urge to pursue one of her true passions - real estate. She is active in the Charleston community and is a current member of the Preservation Society of Charleston. Koziol knows the Charleston and surrounding area market well, and brings a fresh perspective to help navigate many of the local hot spots and growing areas. An experienced renovation expert, she has personally taken on multiple properties she has owned, including her home in Mount Pleasant. She has an eye for giving homes a wow factor and is the go-to person in her family for design advice. Koziol’s clients rely on her proactive, relentless energy, and expertise and ability to ensure every detail is taken care of when they choose to buy or sell. Reach out to her at lauren@maisonchs.com or call 843.607.8380.
William Means Real Estate
Lyles Geer has been named President and Broker-in-Charge of William Means Real Estate. Geer will take over ownership from the firm’s long-time owner of nearly 30 years, Helen Geer, who will continue as executive broker.
The ownership coincides with the purchase of the new William Means headquarters building at 353 N. Shelmore Boulevard in Mount Pleasant’s I’On community.
“William Means has always been a company that has held strong to the principle of integrity through dramatic changes. That principle has sustained our firm over years, decades, and generations.” said Helen Geer, former President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. “To know that my son will continue on that legacy and tradition is of paramount importance to me and our entire team of agents.”
Lyles Geer has established himself as a top agent in the area over the last decade.
“When my mother became the third owner of William Means, she had a vision and philosophy of integrity and clients coming first above all else,” he said. “I plan to carry on these principles with our esteemed team of agents for years to come.”
For more information call 843.375.4800.
Spruce up before spring
Whether you’re selling or trying to make your home more remote/virtually friendly, a refresh is good for sales and good for the soul. According to the national home staging company, Meridith Baer Home, the best and most budget-friendly spring refresh tips for your home are:
• Rearrange furniture: Test out a new layout by shifting some key pieces from chairs, to sofas to shelves, creating space and getting a new perspective.
• Good lighting: Update lighting with new or vintage lamps to set a mood or get that perfect Zoom work-from-home atmosphere.
• Flip books: Turn books so their spines face the wall, creating a cleaner and more uniformed look.
• Paint: A fresh coat of paint instantly brightens a space or a piece of furniture.
• Ditch the drab: Remove bulky or heavy curtains to let the light in.
• Clean: Do a deep clean of rugs, carpets or floors.
Jackson Built Homes
One of the Charleston area’s most recognized custom homebuilders has rebranded with a new logo and website. JacksonBuilt Custom Homes spent the last several months working to elevate its overall look to more accurately reflect its unique style.
“After a decade of building homes in the Lowcountry, it was time to give our logo and website a refresh,” said Richard Jackson, owner and president. “It’s important our brand be reflective of our high-quality work and dedication to detail. It’s exciting to share our new look as we move into our second decade of bringing clients’ visions to life.”
Since its founding in 2008, JacksonBuilt has created more than 50 homes in the Lowcountry. The company has received multiple PRISM Awards from the Charleston Home Builders Association, including the Customer Service Award based on online reviews from customers posted on sites like Houzz, Google and GuildQuality. JacksonBuilt is also part of a select group of builders in Kiawah River, a waterfront village 20 miles from Charleston.
View the new website at jacksonbuilthomes.com.