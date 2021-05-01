Real Estate News

Carolina One
Carolina One welcomes eight new agents.
Chuck Diggle joins Carolina One’s Highway 17 North office. A College of Charleston graduate with a degree in business administration, Diggle spent most of his career in media and public relations after growing up on James Island in the community newspaper business. He was a reporter and executive editor at the Moultrie News for many years before leaving to independently publish the newspaper for Joint Base Charleston, and later served as editor of public affairs. A Mount Pleasant resident for over 30 years, Diggle was appointed to the Town’s Planning Commission, was charter president of the Mount Pleasant Jaycees, and served three years each as Vice President and President of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. Call him at 843.412.5861 or email chuck.diggle@carolinaone.com.
Janice Kirby Glass, originally from Florence, is a graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in psychology. She joins the Highway 17 North office. Glass worked in a Greenville law firm in billing and accounting before moving to Charleston 23 years ago. The mother of three grown children, she and her husband live in Mount Pleasant. She enjoys volunteer work with youth groups at KK Beth Elohim Congregation, Daniel Island Schools and Wando High School. During her downtime, she enjoys outdoor and beach activities. Email her at janice.glass@carolinaone.com or call 843.343.1368.
Katrina Shuman also joins the Mount Pleasant office. Originally from Georgia, she has lived in Charleston off and on for the last 10 years. Shuman has a B.S. degree in textile management from Clemson University, an MBA from the University of South Carolina and was designated as a Certified Purchasing Supply Manager by the Institute of Supply Management. Prior to real estate, she had a 20-year career in progressive management with several Fortune 500 companies and spent the last 10 years as director of procurement for URS/AECOM and SCANA Corporations. She and her family live on the Isle of Palms. Call 803.546.8328 or email her at katrina.shuman@carolinaone.com.
Dalton Adkins joins the West Ashley Orleans Road office. Originally from West Virginia, she has lived in Charleston for 15 years. Before choosing a real estate career, Adkins was associated with the local food and beverage industry. In her spare time Adkins enjoys hiking, skiing, boating, and caring for Elsie, her Golden Retriever. Reach out to her at 843.991.7028 or email dalton.adkins@carolinaone.com.
Ricardo A. Burton, the newest agent at Carolina One’s Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville has lived in Charleston for two years. A graduate of Endicott College in Massachusetts with a B.S. degree in psychology, Burton has spent the last 13 years selling business intelligence software. He and family live in Summerville Email him at ricardo.burton@carolinaone.com or call 617.694.8449.
Nicholas Callahan is a new resident of Daniel Island and the newest member of Carolina One’s Daniel Island office. He is a graduate of SUNY Brockport College in New York with a degree in business administration. He received a master’s degree in college athletic administration from Coker College in in South Carolina. Prior to real estate, Callahan was the assistant baseball coach at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. He and his wife spend free time fishing and golfing. Call him at 843.729.1226 or email nicholas.callahan@carolinaone.com.
Kimberly Farrell is originally from New Jersey. She and her husband vacationed and owned investment property in the Charleston area for several years, and the two decided to permanently relocate here in 2019. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in elementary education, and while living in Maryland, owned and operated a group fitness and personal training studio. She lives in Mount Pleasant and works from the Isle of Palms office. She and her family enjoy paddle boarding, biking, hiking, and spending time in the water. Reach out to her at 843.606.1900 or email kim.farrell@carolinaone.com.
Leroy ‘Buddy’ Wiggins, Jr., joins the Edisto Island Sea Island Group. Prior to making real estate his full-time occupation, he spent 47 years on Charleston’s waterfront working as an operations manager in the stevedoring industry, responsible for loading and unloading cargo to and from ships in the Charleston harbor. Wiggins attended the Baptist College of Charleston, now Charleston Southern University and has earned the SRES, Senior Real Estate Specialist designation. He and his wife live on Edisto Island and have two sons and four grandchildren. During downtown, you’ll find him fishing and kayaking. Email him at buddy.wiggins@carolinaone,com or call 843.696.8778.
Carolina One Real Estates Services (CORE) recognized eight local non-profits at its first awards distribution ceremony. The CORE Charitable Contributions Committee, comprised of Carolina One Sales Associates and chaired by agents Tom Tillery and Paige Pollack, presented checks of $1500 each to the Association for the Blind (AFB), Helping and Lending Outreach Support (HALOS), Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), Home Works of America (HWA), East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), Palmetto Military Support Group (PMSG), Respite Care of Charleston (RCC), and Helping Hands of Goose Creek (HHGC).
The committee, established in 2006, consists of one Carolina One Real Estate Agent from each of the company’s 14 tri-county area offices. Its goal is to improve the quality of life in residents in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties by supporting various organizations that serve these communities. To date the company has donated nearly $300,000.00 to worthy non-profit organizations.
To learn more about the application process for 501(c) 3 organizations, contact Tom Tillery at ttillery@carolinaone.com or call 843.442.4072.
The Cassina Group
The Cassina Group celebrates 15 years. Founded in 2006 by business partners Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye, it has become one of the area’s leading boutique real estate firms.
“We are so proud to be celebrating our 15th year in business,” said Dye. “We have come a long way in 15 years, and we are excited to see what the next 15 hold.”
Starting from a small office in the Daniel Island Marina, the firm now has offices in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant.
“When Jimmy and I started The Cassina Group, we knew we were creating something special,” said Allen. “We are eternally grateful to our loyal clients, knowledgeable Realtors and dedicated staff for helping to grow Cassina into the powerhouse it is today.”
The company reported a record-breaking year in 2020 with over $385 million in closed sales. With a staff of 40 Realtors, they consistently rank as the No. 1 boutique firm in MLS by volume.
“We are passionate about both real estate and delivering a top-notch client experience. We look forward to continuing to revolutionize the real estate market here in the Charleston area,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of The Cassina Group.
For more information, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.