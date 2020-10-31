Real Estate News

KIRE
“The record-breaking August and September 2020 Kiawah Island Real Estate sales numbers speak to the uniqueness of Kiawah Island and its enduring appeal," said Dan Whalen, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate.
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) reported September 2020 as the second-highest grossing month in the history of KIRE, only behind August 2020. With 69 closings for $93.6M in September 2020 versus 15 closings for $16M in September 2019, there was a 360% increase in closings year-over-year and a 487 percent increase in dollar volume year-over-year. The close of September saw arguably the lowest inventory in the history of the Island, with a record low of only 260 properties now available. Of that 260, there are only 107 homes listed for sale. Notable closed Kiawah Island Real Estate sales during September 2020 include six homes and one homesite over $3M: 80 Forestay Court — $3,350,000, 31 LeMoyne Lane — $3,395,000, 334 Victory Bay Lane — $3,500,000, 9 Eugenia Avenue — $4,000,000, 88 Salthouse Lane — $4,250,000, 35 Eugenia Avenue — $4,750,000 and 51 River Marsh Lane — $5,250,000.
Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One Real Estate Services reports that the week of October 19 realized a 34 percent increase in sales (ratified contracts) over the same week in 2019. “We are still seeing very large year-over-year growth in ratified contracts and sales levels are well in excess of where we expect them to be for mid-October," he said.
Demand continues to be very high in the Lowcountry market. With supply/inventory being low, Chris Haviland, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One’s Coleman Boulevard said, “We are at the same level of sales that we had in early May. This is remarkable for October.”
There are about 3,400 active listings in the MLS, according to Sansom on October 23. A “balanced” market would have that number at 12,000. The imbalance of supply and demand will continue to make home prices rise.
Lennar adds smart water technology
Setting the new standard for homebuilding by connecting homeowners to their water in a way they’ve never experienced before, Moen, the leader in smart water technology, and Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, are joining forces to put the Flo by Moen™ Smart Water Shutoff in Lennar homes nationwide. This best-in-class, all-in-one water security system will give Lennar homeowners complete control over their home’s water from anywhere and at any time.
Moen’s Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer Mark-Hans Richer said, ““We’re raising the bar by using smart home technology to give homeowners across the country complete control over their home’s water, 24/7.”
From monitoring water usage in real time, to setting water conservation goals, the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff gives homeowners all the data they need to understand, control and conserve their home’s water. And with the device’s innovative leak detection technology, homes will now have enhanced protection against unforeseen water events. A recent study with Lexis Nexis* showed that one year following installation of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, homes saw a 96 percent decrease in paid water leak insurance claims compared to two years prior to installation. Now, Lennar homeowners will benefit from this proven water security solution.
“At Lennar, we’re constantly focused on improving the future of home ownership, building homes to last that include the lifestyle preferences our customers want – including sustainable and connected features,” says Eric Feder, managing general partner, LENX. “By integrating the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff as a standard offering on our smart homes, we’re bringing incredible value to our customers, helping them to protect their homes from the threat of water damage and leaks, helping them conserve water through leak detection and helping make their homes more sustainable, and enabling them to live the connected lifestyle they desire. Depending on their carrier, they may even be able to receive significant savings on their insurance premiums, thanks to the device’s superior leak detection capabilities.”
To learn more about Moen, visit moen.com. To learn more about Lennar visit lennar.com.
Bradford Pointe in Nexton
Bradford Pointe, a Centex community in Summerville opened a new outdoor amenity park. The park includes a children’s playground, game area, soccer field, basketball court and zero-entry swimming pool. The amenity hub is near the entrance to the newest Centex community in Summerville.
“Neighbors have been giving the new amenities quite the workout, with lots of fresh air and open space to run around and enjoy the outdoors. Residents also are getting in plenty of swim time before the pool closes Oct. 31 until the spring,” said General Sales Manager Ann Taylor.
Homes are selling quickly, with only one left in the Phase 1 section. The next phase is filling up fast. Prices begin in the mid-$200,000s with one and two-story floorplans and range in size from 1,500 to 3,000 plus square feet. Located at 177 Hayworth Road, the neighborhood is part of Nexton’s 5,000-acre master planned development and minutes away from downtown Summerville and Berkeley County schools.
Residents also have access to a 50-mile network of paved paths and nature trails. To tour model homes call 843.594.2770 or visit www.Centex.com/BradfordPointe.
Affordable housing - Summerville
Standard Communities, the affordable housing division of Standard Companies, announced the acquisition via long-term ground lease of Canebreak Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Summerville. The 120-unit community will undergo an extensive renovation in the coming months, which will be completed without displacing residents.
On 8.34 acres, the complex consists of eight garden-style buildings, with all units covered by a Project-Based Section 8 HAP Contract. This transaction was financed with tax-exempt debt and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits arranged in partnership with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing).
“Standard Communities continues to actively look for opportunities to preserve affordable housing in South Carolina and across the Southeast,” said Tommy Attridge, Director of Southeast Production for Standard Communities. “This transaction and our planned improvements ensure Canebreak Apartments is in excellent condition to provide high-quality affordable housing for decades.”
Completed in partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD), SC Housing, and the non-profit Housing On Merit, the $26.3 million transaction expands and preserves the affordability of all 120 units, with a robust rehab and addition of a business center and fitness facility.
“We are excited to preserve Canebreak Apartments as affordable housing,” said Jeffrey Jaeger, Principal and Co-Founder of Standard. “This is an opportunity for Standard to preserve affordable housing in the greater Charleston region and to upgrade and modernize the property in the process, which will greatly benefit the residents.”