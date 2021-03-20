Real Estate News

Kiawah Island Real Estate
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) welcomes a new agent, Lee Gilliard III, to their team. Gilliard is a native of Charleston who started his real estate career in 2004, serving residential and commercial clients as a broker with local firm, CC&T Real Estate Services. He expanded his real estate experience in several corporate development roles, with Fortune 500 companies, such as Murphy Oil, Take 5 Oil Change and Carvana. He launched Gilliard Enterprises LLC in 2018, focusing primarily on fee-based, retail development services for clients operating in the Phoenix, Arizona market.
Gilliard’s roots run deep with the Kiawah Island community and Charleston, having spent a lot of time visiting Kiawah with his father.
“Kiawah Island was the first beach and outdoor experience I remember as a young child, filled with countless memories and special moments spent with family and loved ones,” he said.
Gilliard has served on several boards and committees during his career throughout the Greater Charleston Area such as the Charleston Local Development Corporation, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and The First Tee of Greater Charleston. His real estate career is preceded by eight years of honorable service as a logistics manager in the United States Army. Reach out to him at 843.200.8287 or email lgilliard@kiawah.com.
Kiawah Island saw the greatest sales volume in its history generating $807M in 2020, representing a 169% increase in year-over-year (YOY) volume. KIRE, responsible for $568M of the $807M closed island-wide volume and 406 of the 656 closed island-wide transactions in 2020, had the highest grossing year in the company’s 44-year history and a 185% increase YOY from 2019.
Their momentum hasn’t slowed thus far in 2021. In January 2021, KIRE recorded 40 executed contracts versus 14 executed contracts in January 2020, an 186% increase YOY. In February 2021, KIRE recorded 56 executed contracts versus 22 in February 2020, a 155% increase in transactions YOY and the most executed contracts of any February in the company’s history. KIRE sold 56 properties in 28 days at a pace of two sales every day.
Carolina One
Carolina One New Homes welcomes two agents to their offices in the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand area. Christina Scanlon and Jeff Wilhelm will be focused on new home sales and marketing in Conway representing Sugarloaf New Homes, a Mungo Builders Community.
Scanlon is originally from California and has been a Realtor since 1996. She has associations with California Builders Century Homes, Lennar Homes and Ponderosa Homes, and in Texas, with Khovanian New Home Builders. A Prism Sales Award winner in 2007, she has lived in Myrtle Beach since 2020 and enjoys cooking and walking her chocolate lab on the beach. Call her at (310) 569-4582.
Wilhelm moved to the Grand Strand area in 1995 following his graduation from Ohio State University, where he majored in in real estate and urban analysis, insurance and risk management. In 1998 Wilhelm worked in onsite condominium sales in Myrtle Beach for Heritage Communities selling properties in Magnolia North, Riverwalk, Cypress Gardens and Azalea Place. Wilhelm moved to Century 21 Boling and Associates in Myrtle Beach in 2020, concentrating on oceanfront development and resales, and in 2001 he joined forces with Benchmark Communities in new home development from Murrells Inlet to Little River and west to Conway. Contact him at (843) 222-0380.
Dave Sansom, COO/CFO shared his most recent analysis of the Charleston housing market. Sansom said that February’s ratified contract activity finished +10 percent market wide and sales in the first week of March were well above the pre-pandemic single week record.
“The biggest problem in our marketplace holding back sales currently is lack of inventory,” said Sansom. “Demand is robust and we must stay in flow and ask the right questions to uncover listings opportunities. There is no magic solution to this inventory shortage.”
Currently, inventory is at 1,600 listings in the MLS. This is the lowest number since 2000. “The Charleston market dipped below a one month supply of inventory for the first time,” Sansom said. “We are 8,300 listings short of a balanced market. We would need several thousand to hit the market to get to the point where prices stop rising.”
Luxury properties are selling very well, with those $1 million and over at 430, from July 2019 to February 2020. Those sales are up 117 percent – homes over $1 million from July 2020 to February 2020: 993.
“Carolina One had a monster February outperforming the market by six points in closed sales for the month,” Sansom said.
Pulte Homes
Sea Island Preserve will make its debut this year on Johns Island, featuring Pulte Homes’ largest homesites in the Charleston area. Situated among a majestic landscape of established live oaks and wetlands, the gated community will include 360 acres of dedicated conservation land.
Sales are expected to open in mid-to-late 2021. Homebuyers will choose from 12 single-family one- and two-story home designs ranging in size from about 1,500 to more than 3,000 square feet.
“With its oversized homesites and natural conservation areas, Sea Island Preserve evokes the feeling of a secluded and private neighborhood in blossoming Johns Island,” said Jacob Reynolds, General Sales Manager for Pulte Homes. “Residents will still be close to employment centers, downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island, area schools, shopping, dining and the beach.”
Four professionally decorated model homes should be completed this fall, including the single-story Dunwoody Way with gathering areas connected to a cook’s kitchen. Each of the three bedrooms has its own bath, offering privacy for guests and family, while a two-and-a-half car garage allows for a workshop or extra storage.
A total of 387 homes are planned for the 700+ acre community. Once complete, Sea Island Preserve residents will enjoy a swimming pool, play parks and event lawns for recreation activities.
Sea Island Preserve is located at Sea Island Parkway on Johns Island. For more information, call (843) 779-9150 or visit www.Pulte.com.
Daniel Island - The Waterfront
Developer East West Partners announces the upcoming grand opening of The Waterfront, a luxury, mixed-use community on Daniel Island along the Wando River. The grand opening will formally introduce the community’s residences, amenities and the Daniel Island Market and Eatery (DIME), a gourmet grab-and-go-market. Daniel Island’s only waterfront restaurant, Kingstide, is scheduled to open soon at The Waterfront. The Indigo Road Hospitality group is the operational team for the restaurants and Courtney Bishop designed the interiors.
“When we began this project, we were inspired by the salt marsh and the Wando River’s edge as a blank canvas for which to build a community centered around life on the water,” said Miller Harper, Managing Partner at East West Partners. “The opening of The Waterfront signifies the activation of Daniel Island’s waterfront and offers a unique opportunity to live in an expansive yet intimate island community just a short drive from downtown Charleston.”
Beginning March 20, guests will have the opportunity for guided tours of the completed Osprey residences, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,700 square feet (with prices ranging from $1.2 million to $1.8 million.) The Sandpiper townhome model can be viewed. They offer 3,500 square feet, private terraces and two-car garage with prices from $1.425 million to $1.65 million.
The Waterfront community offers access to 25 miles of nature trails and will soon feature a newly redesigned waterfront park featuring two public docks, a paddle launch and dog ramp, an interactive fountain, waterfront swings, a hammock garden and children’s play area. Private amenities include a pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, community outdoor gathering space, post center with onsite property management and access to the community boathouse to store kayaks and paddleboards.
For more information visit TheWaterfrontDI.com.