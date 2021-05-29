Real Estate News

Carolina One
Michelle Pulk joins the Rutledge Avenue office of Carolina One. A Maine native and a resident of the Charleston area for two years, Pulk is a graduate of Boston Architectural College’s Residential Interiors Program. She co-owned and operated a boutique interior design firm in Massachusetts for eight years. She was also in luxury homes sales in North Carolina and is licensed in both North and South Carolina.
During downtime, you'll find her walking, kayaking, and spending time with her son.
Daniel Island
Active real estate development may be nearing an end on Daniel Island after more than 25 years, but Daniel Island Real Estate (DIRE) has been involved in virtually every residential property sold in the award-winning community, and they are gearing up for growth. Under new ownership, the team has taken up residence in new offices on River Landing Drive. According to Managing Director Jeff Leonard who also serves as Broker-in-Charge, sales are busier than ever before.
The move to new offices was in part to make way for the new Daniel Island Yacht Club. The new owners have leased back space on the first floor to DIRE for a sales gallery. Daniel Island Real Estate’s staff offices and business operations are located next door at 109 River Landing Drive, Suite 200.
Previously associated with the developer responsible for transforming Daniel Island from remote farmland to a vibrant island town community, DIRE is now operating as an independent brokerage company with 22 real estate professionals. The company has maintained a strong resale market share on Daniel Island while growing its presence in Charleston’s hottest submarkets.
DIRE will be exclusively handling the offering of 60 new homesites located on waterfront property off the northeastern edge of Daniel Island Park. Developed by a subset of the island’s original ownership, these homesites are expected to be made available for sale beginning in early 2022.
“Having represented some of the finest real estate offerings in Charleston, we are pleased to be able to present this rare selection of fabulous waterfront homesites next year. They’ll be a great addition to the portfolio of unique Charleston properties our team continues to market,” said Leonard.
Kiawah River
Kiawah River recently reported an unprecedented sales record in the first quarter of 2021. With an increased demand for new construction in a waterfront community, Kiawah River is attracting buyers from across the Charleston region and beyond, including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Colorado. The community reported 49 homes and homesites sold or under contract since January 1, 2021, surpassing its overall sales total for the previous year.
As the Lowcountry’s first agrihood, Kiawah River offers a vibrant, new waterfront community near historic Charleston that embraces the Lowcountry sea islands life. The community is centered on outdoor pursuits with 20 miles of shoreline and 2,000 acres of picturesque land, including multiple working farms, a goat dairy and a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. Kiawah River will combine residential, retail and hospitality offerings with custom and semi-custom homes featuring well-crafted sea islands architecture for those looking to enjoy the quiet country life while still being close to a bustling and active historic city like Charleston.

The Reserve at Stono Ferry
The Reserve at Stono Ferry opens a residents-only saltwater swimming pool, splash pad, and spacious pavilion/grilling area. All overlook the first hole of the award-winning Links at Stono Ferry golf course.
The Pulte Homes community borders the first, second, third and ninth holes of The Links, an 18-hole public course that winds through and skirts the banks of the Stono River. Residents have access to the community Equestrian Center and can take part in the annual Charleston Steeplechase held each November.
Two-thirds of the single-family homes in the Reserve have been spoken for since the grand opening only 18 months ago. The neighborhood is a mix of pine forests and marshes, with golf course, nature preserve and water view homesites.
Homes prices begin in the high $300,000s and range in size from 1,650 to 1,961-plus square feet, with four ranch-style floorplans. Buyers can choose from two to five bedrooms and two or three baths and all homes include two-car garages.
“Buyers are drawn by the beauty and relaxed feeling of this area, proximity to Charleston and all the benefits that come with building and customizing a new home,” said Jacob Reynolds, General Sales Manager for Pulte Homes. “With just 30 opportunities left, the neighborhood of 90 homes likely will sell out this year.”
To schedule a tour, visit a model home in the community, or learn more
South Carolina ranked fastest growing state
According to a May 2021 report from Apartment.com, the U.S. population grew by over one million people, with certain states growing faster. According to the 2020 census, U.S. residents living within our borders and overseas total 331,108,434.
People are moving to the West and South, and South Carolina nabbed the No. 10 spot on the top ten list. The top ten are listed below, with their population increase percentage over the last decade.
1. Utah 18.37%
2. Idaho 17.32%
3. Texas 15.91%
4. North Dakota 15.83%
5. Nevada 14.96%
6. Colorado 14.80%
7. Washington 14.58%
8. Florida 14.56%
9. Arizona 11.88%
10. South Carolina 10.66%
Mortgage rates tick up -- slightly
A May 21 article from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) states that as the economy strengthens, look for mortgage to trend upwards. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose from 2.94% the week of May 10 to 3% the following week of May 17.
“Mortgage rates are more likely to continue to rise than fall throughout the rest of 2021,” Nadia Evangelou, NAR’s senior economist and director of forecasting, wrote on the association’s blog. “The economy is growing faster than expected as Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and resume traveling, going to restaurants, bars, events, and shows.”
Mortgage rates remain low. The rate was 6% in 2008 and when it dips to 3% percent buyers see a big difference in monthly payments. “...it (monthly payment) decreases by $525 for the typical home buyer,” Evangelou said.
Though home prices are much pricier than they were in 2008, low mortgage rates make it a ideal time to buy a home – if you can find on with the low inventory happening in many areas.
Freddie Mac reported the following national averages with mortgage rates for the week ending May 20:
• 30-year fixed-rate mortgages: averaged 3%, with an average 0.6 point, rising from last week’s 2.94% average. Last year at this time, 30-year rates averaged 3.24%.
• 15-year fixed-rate mortgages: averaged 2.29%, with an average 0.7 point, increasing from last week’s 2.26% average. A year ago, 15-year rates averaged 2.70%.
• 5-year hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages: averaged 2.59%, with an average 0.3 point, unchanged from last week’s average. A year ago, 5-year ARMs averaged 3.17%.