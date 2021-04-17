Real Estate News

Carolina One
Bobette Fisher, a Top Producing real estate agent with the Bobette and Associates Team at Carolina One Real Estate (CORE) was recently named the 2020 Charleston Realtor® of the Year by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors® (CTAR).
A native of Indiana, Fisher moved to the Charleston area in 2000 and has been with Carolina One’s Mt. Pleasant North office since 2009. Fisher is CTAR’s immediate past president, serves as the Realtor® Political Action Committee (RPAC) Co-Chair and is a director with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). She is an active leader with state and national Realtor® organizations and was recognized with the Omega Tau Rho award from the South Carolina Association of Realtors® (SCR) in 2015.
In her two decades as a Realtor®, Fisher positioned herself as a leader in the industry and built an incredibly successful business. She holds multiple designations which support her belief in ongoing training and education to best serve her clients. She is a Graduate of the Realtor® Institute (GRI), a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and holds her Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation. Fisher served as president of the SC CRS Chapter in 2013 and was named CRS of the Year in 2014.
At the helm of the Charleston Association when the pandemic began, she and the association thrived through the crisis under her leadership. As a working Realtor®, she had a full calendar in addition to her duties as president. Fisher worked to safely adapt her business practices to meet the requirements and new protocols brought by the pandemic.
During her presidential year, Fisher worked to re-establish the Association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) task force, to help address issues of inequity and discrimination in the local real estate industry.
“The work being done by the DE&I task force will positively impact not only our membership and Association but also our community” said Fisher.
Three new agents join Carolina One Real Estate at two of the company’s 13 sales offices. Robin Heminger and Ashley Balbuena will be joining the West Ashley Orleans Road office. Christie Rainwater has chosen to work from the Summerville Main Street office.
Balbuena is a New York native and has lived in Charleston for six years. She received a culinary arts Associates degree from SUNY Sullivan Community College. A Realtor® since 2019, Balbuena was also employed in the fine dining food and beverage industry in downtown Charleston. n her leisure hours, Balbuena enjoys going to the beach, camping, hiking, baking and spending time with Bean, her black lab mix. Call her at 845.798.7757 or email ashley.balbuena@carolinaone.com.
Prior to partnering with Carolina One’s West Ashley Orleans Road office, Heminger was associated for six years with New Heights Property Management, a division of Carolina One Real Estate Services. At New Heights, she rose to the position of business development manager. Growing up in York, South Carolina, Heminger moved to Charleston in 2007 to attend the College of Charleston where she graduated with a degree in music. Prior to working with Carolina One, she was in hotel management. She is married with a son and enjoys biking, yoga and following the Atlanta Braves. Email her at robin.heminger@carolinaone.com or call 843. 714.0345.
Rainwater is a New York native and has lived in Charleston for 13 years. She received a B.S. degree in elementary education from Long Island University and a business administration degree from the State University of New York (SUNY). Prior to obtaining her real estate license and joining the Summerville Main Street office of Carolina One, Rainwater was a director and top producing sales representative with the gourmet food organization for 16 years, and taught in elementary schools in New York and Rock Hill, South Carolina. In addition to volunteering as a leadership coach to the Women’s Ministry at Seacoast Church, she serves as the Mayor of Hanahan. Married with four children, Rainwater enjoys volunteering at church, travelling and being a “foodie.” Reach out to her at 843.478.8600 or email at christie.rainwater@carolinaone.com.
The overall Charleston new home market facts as of April 13, 2021 from Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes reflects continued, active sales activity.
“It is amazing to see the number of homes under contract now at over 3,000 more than current active homes for sale in our MLS,” Jenkinson said.
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
Currently: 1,437 active homes in MLS (DOWN 3,149 from May 5, 2020) – 60% + down in 11 months. 1,058 resales and 379 new - 26% are new.
Pending Sales: 4,449 in MLS (UP 1,446 from May 5, 2020) – 3,012 more pending than active.
2,681 resales and 1,768 new - 40% are new.
New Home Sales accounted for 20% of all comes Closings: REIS NHR DEC 20
Charleston: 13% , Berkeley: 33% , Dorchester: 22% (% of new v/s resale): REIS NHR DEC 20
4,758 New Homes closed in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR DEC 20
Average sales price for new homes: $361,943 (Overall): REIS NHR DEC 20
Charleston: $436,607 Berkeley: $339,872 Dorchester: $300,063
Single Family Permits: 5,720 permits were issued in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR DEC 20
BHHS
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate welcomes new agent Sean Adegbola to their Mount Pleasant team.
Adegbola is an attorney and REALTOR® in the Charleston area, who \brings together the highest level of negotiation skills, legal knowledge, practical experience, creativity, and professionalism.
He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a political science degree, received his Juris Doctorate from Charleston School of Law, and his MBA from the Citadel Graduate College. Adegbola’s knowledge has provided him with valuable skills that he uses daily in real estate negotiations, educating homebuyers and sellers, and effectively marketing the team’s listing.
He has a natural propensity for customer service and intuitively knows what type of property his clients are looking for. Adegbola’s ability to observe what the client’s needs are and listening to their wants has made him an instant success and a client favorite.
Reach out to him at adegbolarealestate.com or call him at 404.401.2892.