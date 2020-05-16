Real Estate News

Impacts of pandemic on kitchen and bath industry
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and John Burns Real Estate Consulting (JBREC), revealed the first quarter findings of the Kitchen & Bath Market Index (KBMI). Respondents in the industry -- construction, manufacturing, design and retail -- focused on the effects of COVID-19. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being no impact and 10 being significant, the results were:
• The pandemic had an 8.08 on business, with retail sales at 8.3, building/construction at 8.29, design at 7.96 and manufacturing at 7.84.
While the impact of COVID-19 on kitchen and bath professionals is undeniable, there are indicators of the recovery to come. Sixty-nine percent of all kitchen and bath projects have been impacted by the crisis, with the majority of these (48 percent) being postponements, as opposed to cancellations.
• A strong January and February bolstered Q1. Based on current conditions, members expect a YOY sales decrease of 13 percent for 2020.
• Anticipated stabilization ahead. New JBREC data shows cancellation rates are stabilizing, after bottoming out at 14 percent in early April. In mid-April, that decreased to 12.6 percent, and 11.9 percent May 1.
• Predictions for a return to normalcy: Sixty-eight respondents predict a recovery by September, while 25 percent are unsure whether conditions will improve until 2021. Retailers, (42 percent) expect demand for their products to return to normal before the end of June, which aligns with the states reopening now and in the coming weeks.
“The first quarter of 2020 brought unprecedented change — not just to our industry, but the economy as a whole,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. “We know that many kitchen and bath businesses, especially smaller ones, are hurting, and we hope that this report and its findings provide insights. While the global health and economic crisis has negatively affected our members — there’s no doubt about that — we are pleased to see that work does continue and there are signs of brighter times ahead.”
Nexton hires director of forestry
The master-planned community in Summerville, Nexton, hired a director of forestry to manage the thousands of acres of the community’s woodlands. Max Baughman will manage Nexton’s preserved woodlands with the goal of preserving the environmental integrity of Nexton’s diverse and mature ecosystem.
By applying forestry data to the community’s development plan, Baughman and Nexton have created a multi-year management program to support Nexton’s woodland preserves, parks and green spaces.
“We have started the process of carefully identifying and harvesting specific densely-packed trees throughout Nexton’s forests, which will allow more sunlight to reach the understory, encouraging wildlife to flourish and strengthening root systems of surrounding trees,” said Baughman, who is also a certified wildlife biologist and arborist.
Currently in year five of its 20-year master plan in the heart of Charleston’s growth corridor, Nexton recently announced the sale of its 1,000th home. With a growing presence that includes office space, new residential and hospitality offerings, dining and retail options in addition to parks and public green space, the community is positioned for further success on all fronts.
“Nexton’s thoughtfully designed environment creates a destination for those who live and work here,” said Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager at Nexton. “A large part of what makes the community unique is its more than 1,000 acres of preserved nature and green space, which can help improve the overall physical and emotional wellbeing of our residents.”
CTAR reveals April housing stats
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors’ most recent report finds that residential real estate sales are down just 10 percent during the peak of COVID-19 crisis.
- 1,441 homes sold in April in the Charleston region at a median price of $290,000 according to preliminary data released May 11, 2020. Last April, 1,608 homes sold at a median price of $270,713.
- Year-to-date, 5,593 homes have changed hands at a median price of $289,900. At this point last year, 5,387 homes sold at a median price of $270,695. Year-to-date, sales are up four percent and the median price has increased by seven percent.
- Inventory data shows 24 percent fewer homes for sale over the last 12-month period, with 4,860 homes listed as “active” for sale in the CHS Regional MLS database at the end of April.
“The demand for housing in the Charleston region was so strong prior to COVID-19 spreading in our community, we have been very lucky to experience a minimal and what we expect to be very temporary drop in sales during April,” said 2020 CTAR President Bobette Fisher. “Buyer interest has remained high throughout this global crisis and Realtors® have been able to continue safely working with clients from a largely virtual position, serving the public and finding shelter for families in a time when it’s never been more important to have a safe place to call home. The most impactful piece of this pandemic on the local real estate market has been on our inventory level, which has continued to tighten in the past eight weeks.
Bobette said prices are up and sales will rebound quickly once people “feel more comfortable interacting in public spaces again.”
“We need to see significant additions to our inventory to maintain the long-term health of our market,” she said.
March adjustment:
1,672 homes sold in March in the Charleston region at a median price of $287,045. Updated data now shows 1,676 sales at the same median price.
April stats:
Berkeley County
386 homes sold at a median price of $234,000, 346 single-family homes and 40 condos/townhomes.
Year-to-date, 1,305 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $278,790 and 181 condos/townhomes at a median price of $189,900.
There are currently 966 residential properties for sale in Berkeley County; 845 single-family homes and 121 condos/townhomes.
Charleston County
719 homes sold at a median price of $329,950, 537 single-family homes and 182 condos/townhomes.
Year-to-date, 2,060 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $395,000 and 694 condos/townhomes at a median price of $250,000.
There are currently 2,730 residential properties for sale in Charleston County—1,944 single-family homes and 786 condos/townhomes.
Colleton County
32 homes sold at a median price of $170,500, 29 single-family homes and 3 condos/townhomes.
Year-to-date, 108 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $180,000 and 14 condos/townhomes at a median price of $259,500.
There are currently 141 residential properties for sale in Colleton County—124 single-family homes and 17 condos/townhomes.
Dorchester County
247 homes sold at a median price of $209,575, 226 single-family homes and 21 condos/townhomes.
Year-to-date, 919 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $263,000 and 116 condos/townhomes at a median price of $189,900.
There are currently 624 residential properties for sale in Dorchester County—558 single-family homes and 66 condos/townhomes.
The Boulevard Company
Gentry Todd of The Boulevard Company said he has encouraged all of his clients to keep their homes on the market during these challenging times. Normally the busiest time of year for industry professionals, buyers and sellers, the spring market of 2020 looks much different than 2019.
“There was a steep decline in active listings, aka less competition,” he said. “Many factors are yet to play out and are wildly dependent on future data and policy – mortgage forbearance rates, government intervention and stimulus impacts.”
