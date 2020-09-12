Real Estate News

New Leaf Builders
In 2021, Johns Island will have its only mixed used community with residential and commercial builds. New Leaf Builders announced that Hayes Park is a new project consisting of 16 acres that is undergoing construction off of Maybank Highway – retail, office, restaurants, businesses and 36 single family homes and 19 duplexes is planned. The single-family homes connect through a common square and will have private courtyards. Hayes Park will have a dozen buildings and 15 businesses in a town center nestled among a tree-scaped atmosphere. Employing green and sustainability practices, focal points within Hayes Park include butterfly gardens, rainwater harvesting, solar harvesting, solar panels and bio retention basins. For more information, visit https://newleafsc.com/project/hayespark/#residential.
New Leaf Builders also announced their “Where Do You Love Campaign.” The campaign "celebrates heroic homes where we’ve sought sanctuary and made memories these many months, no matter who built them."
“These past few months have had a profound impact on people’s lives,” said Adam Baslow, one of New Leaf Builders’ partners. “We think this is a great time to re-focus on the positives in our lives. Show the world that pillow fort in your FROG, that container garden on your back patio, or the gourmet dish you’ve learned to whip up. This campaign is all about celebrating the memories we make while we live our real lives.”
The campaign will be on Facebook and Instagram. Adults, 18 and over, can participate by taking a photo of the place they love most within the place they live. The more one shares, the more chances to win a prize package – a luxury staycation in a fully equipped home within the Kiawah River community on Johns Island. It includes accommodations for six with a fully-stocked refrigerator, private chef-made and wine-accompanied dinner one evening, fire pit complete with s’mores gear and a Coastal Expeditions kayak tour.
A committee of company and community representatives will select winners, who will be chosen based on the heartfelt messages within their post(s). Learn more at https://newleafsc.com.
Handsome Properties
Denise Piper joins Handsome Properties with over 20 years of real estate experience. Piper worked as the company’s managing director in 2014, focusing on the business/management side of the industry. Her passion for historic Charleston properties led her to becoming a real estate broker.
Piper said her favorite things about Charleston is the pristine architecture. She loves the close proximity to the beaches and is an avid fitness enthusiast. She spends her downtime at the gym, exploring downtown or enjoying time on Charleston’s waterways. Call her at 843.607.8731 or email denise@handsomeproperties.com.
Coldwell Bankers
A recent press release revealed that Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas help clients sell homes for more money via their proprietary “Listing Concierge’ marketing program. According to their data through May 31, “listings that use Listing Concierge sell 35% closer to list price than those that do not.” The marketing program marries automated onine tools with “personalized white-glove service.”
The service includes professional photography, digital and printed brochures, marketing materials, websites, print/television, video, social media and more. Coldwell launched the service in late 2019 and plans to deliver the platform to their affiliates nationwide in 2021. Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker in Atlanta and the Carolinas said, “We’ve assembled the best in-house team to develop a product that leverages our marketing power as a national real estate brand, and to provide first-class support to those agents and properties who take advantage of Listing Concierge.” For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Carolina One
Jessica Byers, Tristan Davis and Barbara Jean Myers joined Carolina One Real Estate in two of the company's 14 local offices. Byers and Davis will be working from the West Ashley Orleans Road office and Myers will join the team at the Summerville Cane Bay/Nexton location.
Byers is a Charleston native and a graduate of Trident Technical College with a degree in business administration. Prior to becoming a Realtor®, Byers worked in the hospitality industry and in automotive sales. In her free time, she enjoys cycling, hiking and travelling. Call her at 843.991.1424 or email jessica.byers@carolinaoneplus.com.
Davis is originally from Washington, but has called Charleston his home for the past two decades.
He graduated from Trident Technical College with a degree in arts and sciences. Davis is bi-lingual, fluent in Spanish. For 15 years, he had a successful career in the hospitality, food and beverage industry in Charleston before seeking a career in real estate.
During his leisure hours, you’ll find him hiking, playing tennis and basketball and listening to music. Email him at tristan.davis@carolinaoneplus.com or call 425.591.8788.
Myers is a graduate of Northwestern Michigan College, with an associate’s degree in business administration. Following graduation, she worked as a supervisor and office manager for Schelde’s, an upscale restaurant where she was responsible for hiring, training and opening new locations. She and her family moved to Summerville in 2001. Prior to embarking on a real estate career she was employed in various positions for Dorchester II School District. When she’s not working, she is is active in her church, enjoys “date nights” with her husband and working in her garden. Reach out to her at 843.297.9781 or email barbara.myers@carolinaoneplus.com.
Sea Island Hamlet in Mount Pleasant
Sea Island Hamlet, located off Chuck Dawley Blvd. in Mt. Pleasant, is quickly becoming a popular spot for young families, retirees or anyone who wants a modernistic home in the Lowcountry.
The highly desirable “Old Village community” comprises 24 townhomes with downtown charm and Mount Pleasant allure of quiet, friendly neighborhoods, top schools, shopping and restaurants. All the perks of modern urban without downtown prices, the community’s model home is now open to allow potential buyers to explore what makes this new neighborhood so special.
The community features select interior finishes and millwork and upscale features and finishes.
Sea Island Hamlet offers the discriminating buyer a choice of three distinctive, easy-flow floor plans and two, three and four-bedroom options with 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 baths. Townhomes range in size from 1,700 to 2,000 square feet with pricing from the high $400s for a two-bedroom townhome. Other features include double car garages, optional elevators, Bosch quality appliances, hardwood flooring and lush environmentally sensitive landscaping.
Currently one quarter sold out, there are three move-in ready homes available. The New Leaf Builders’ community is exclusively marketed by Carolina One New Homes. To schedule a tour, contact John Sweeney or Rob Benware, 843.730.0377 or 843.714.9902 or email john.sweeney@carolinaone.com or robert.benware@carolinaone.com.