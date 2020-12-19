Real Estate News

Carolina One
Five new agents join Carolina One Real Estate in their Summerville, downtown and Orleans Road offices.
Evelyn Marie Cheney worked for more than 10 years as a shift supervisor for the nationwide Rite Aid Pharmacy organization before deciding to pursue a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Summerville Cane Bay/Nexton office. Married with two children, the Cheney family lives on a farm near Summerville where she loves to work in the fields and garden as well as hunt and fish. Email her at evelyn.cheney@carolinaone.com or call 843.499.1827.
Also joining Carolina One’s Cane Bay/Nexton office is Wendy Jewell. Jewell received a medical technology degree from Purdue University in Indiana. Her lengthy career in the field of fertility and transfusion medicine included employment at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, the Women’s Healthcare Center at the University of Louisville and the Baptist Health Hospital in Kentucky. Jewell’s husband is a chaplain at MUSC and they have two grown daughters. A volunteer math tutor, she enjoys biking, hiking and gardening during her downtime. Reach out to her at wendy.jewell@carolinaone.com call 502.216.6541.
Patrick Tesner has had his real estate license since 2014 and his Broker’s license since 2018. Prior to moving to Charleston, Tesner was affiliated with Century 21 Blackwell and Company Realty, Inc. in Spartanburg. A native of Spartanburg, he was also involved in human resources for a local clothing retailer. A member of both the state and local Realtor® Associations, Tesner is a fervent supporter of the Realtor® Political Action Committee (RPAC) and currently serves on the Legislative Committee of CTAR. In his free time, he is a student of history, plays both guitar and piano and enjoys Charleston’s museums and antique shops. Contact him at Carolina One’s downtown office, soon to be located at Rutledge Avenue, at 843.459.0321 or email patrick.tesner@carolinaone.com.
Also new to the downtown office is Alexandra Davis. She was employed as a flight attendant in Germany since 2011, and with United Airlines since 2015. A resident of Charleston since 2015, Davis was born in Germany and is married to a contemporary violinist. After serving her customers at 35,000 feet for nearly 10 years and visiting 46 countries, Davis was ready for a new challenge and decided that Charleston real estate offered her an opportunity to balance her work-life experience by helping home buyers and sellers. Having traveled all over the world Davis rates Charleston as one of her top three destinations along with Dubai and New Zealand. Contact via email at Alexandra.davis@carolinaone.com or call 843.568.0174.
Haley Preston Morris is a native of Charleston who studied dental hygiene at Trident Technical College. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Charleston Central Orleans Road office, Morris worked with Roper St. Francis Hospital Physician Partners in orthopedics as a medical assistant for a hand surgeon. She lives in Hollywood and is married with one son. During her time away from work, she enjoys interior decorating, boating, camping and hunting. Email her at haley.morris@carolinaone.com or call 843.406.3764.
Million-dollar homes in demand
A recent Bloomberg report stated that the demand for upscale dwellings is on the rise. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports that applications for mortgages more than $766,00 increased 59 percent year over year in September. Homes in the $150,000 to $300,000 rose 13 percent.
NPR reports that the pandemic is “driving a major boom in the housing market that’s breaking all kinds of records...” Most of that is coming from the sales of homes costing $1 million and up – those home sales have more than doubled since 2019.
Chief economist Lawrence Yun of NAR said that “it’s great news for homeowners as they are seeing equity rise and rise.” But he warns that pricing is “rising too fast” and he fears that it will lead to a “choking point.”
Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association says that more homes would be selling if there were more inventory but that “Fortunately, we are seeing a pickup in the pace of construction which should bring more inventory onto the market for next year’s buyers.”
Yun believes that those buyers who can afford to buy right now are “going all in,” in terms of buying bigger homes. But the trend isn’t just among the super-rich, according to an October NPR article, “Sales of homes between $250,000 and $500,000 saw a 36 percent gain from a year ago. But homes going from $500,000 to $750,000 saw nearly twice as big a percentage jump in sales.”
A rise in ADUs
A builder in southern California is seeing an “insane interest” in “accessory dwelling units,” or ADUs. Once known as “granny flats,” or small cottages or any dwelling that can provide an income for homeowners, the need for affordable housing is on the rise.
ADUs are becoming popular in Charleston as well – mother-in-law suites, tiny homes, carriage homes – they sit on the same property as a larger, main home. A Charleston construction company, Jamme Construction specializes in the construction of these types of dwellings.
CEO Freddie Zamani of EcoSmart Builders on the west coast said that his company is on track to triple their sales and that interest rates are making them even more affordable. Apparently, the pandemic has made ACUs even more popular than ever since families want to keep elderly parents or adult children close. Plus, he’s seeing a trend for retirees who are seeking an additional revenue stream which gives them that without having to move out to the burbs.
Whether that trend spreads nationwide remains to be seen. With the ever-changing housing market, especially during these unprecedented times, ADUs could become another way in which people live during times when housing affordability is becoming more and more, an issue that affects us all.