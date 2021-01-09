Real Estate News

BHHS Carolina Sun
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun welcomes four agents to their Mount Pleasant office.
Toni Gillard brings her expertise in residential and luxury real estate, delivering a customized client experience designed to exceed expectations. Gilliard balances being an advocate for her clientele and a gentle leader, protecting their best interests whether they are renting, buying, selling or investing.
As a former attorney, she has the knowledge and skill set needed to service the sports and entertainment industry, including the immigration sports and entertainment industry. After two decades, she decided to leave her law practice and parlayed her skills into helping clients in the luxury real estate market, including the Carolinas and Texas.
Gilliard is connected to International clientele, having studied abroad in the Caribbean, Latin America and England. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, School of Law and has completed the International Luxury Homes Market training. She has designations as a Seller Representative Specialist and Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource and also Certified Real Estate Mediator and Ombudsman.
When she's not hard at work negotiating for her clients, she enjoys boating, walks on the beach, traveling and globetrotting. Email her at hello@tonigilliard.com or visit her website at ToniGilliard.com.
Sabrina McAvey has a passion for helping buyers find the home of their dreams. She has over 10 years of sales and customer service experience and holds an M.B.A. from IHK Heilbronn-Franken in Germany. McAvey has traveled the world, Europe, Egypt, Morocco and Indonesia, gleaning invaluable expertise in the both global and local real estate markets. She is tri-lingual and her clients rely on her to guide them through the complexities of home buying and selling. When not working, you’ll find her golfing, exploring the arts and culture scene and spending time with her black Lab and her family. Reach out to her at 813.753.7693 or email sabrinamcavey@gmail.com.
Elizabeth Masiowski has lived in Mount Pleasant for 21 years. After a career of being a registered nurse, she decided to put her skills into a becoming one of BHHS’s best real estate professionals. She has been married for 25 years and has two children. When not working, she enjoys boating on the Wando River and exploring the Lowcountry’s waterways and tidal creeks. Email her at emasiowski1@comcast.net or visit her website elizabeth.myhomecharleston.com.
Anthony Stadler is a Midwest native that grew up in the Detroit area and received his undergraduate degree in Ohio at Bowling Green State University Prior to moving to the Charleston area in 2020, Stadler lived in Chicago for five years, attending law school and working as a law clerk at a real estate tax appeals firm. He brings his business skillset to BHHS to help clients find the best investment and budget for their dream home. When he’s not at work, you’ll find him outdoors, exploring Charleston or watching sports. Reach out to him via email at astadler@bhhssun.com or visit his website anthony.myhomecharleston.com.
Charleston ranks high on pet-friendly cities
According to a recent study by Rent.com, the Holy City ranked No. 2 on the list of 50 of the nation’s most pet-friendly cities, with 92.9 percent of the area having pet-friendly properties. Vet costs were on the high side – Charleston had the second highest on the top ten list.
The study found that pet ownership rose sharply in 2020 and pet owners are expected to spend $99 billion in 2021, up from $95 billion last year. The study’s methodology included rankings on the number of pet-friendly properties, pet pampering amenities, off-leash parks, veterinary hospitals and doggie daycares. If you want to take your pet to brunch, Charleston ranks high on that list as well – No. 4 on a top ten list of the nation’s best brunch spots.
The top ten pet-friendly cities in the U.S. are:
1. Greeley, Colorado
2. Charleston, South Carolina
3. Ann Arbor, Michigan
4. Boulder, Colorado
5. Tyler, Texas
6. Scottsdale, Arizona
7. Arvada, Colorado
8. Naperville, Illinois
9. Vacaville, California
10. Davie, Florida
South Carolina ranks 15 out of 50 for growth/migration in 2020
U-Haul’s “2020 Migration Trends” data found that South Carolina came in at No. 15 on the list of the top growth states in the country. Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Their migration trends data considers over 2 million annual customer transactions.
People coming to South Carolina in one-way U-Haul trucks increased more than nine percent in 2020, while departures rose more than 10 percent from 2019. Despite the larger rise in departures, arrivals still accounted for close to 50.4 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in South Carolina during 2020 to make it the No. 15 state for netting DIY movers, sliding 11 spots from its No. 4 ranking the previous year. The state’s leading growth cities are Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Spartanburg and Greenville. Other net-gain cities included Bluffton, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hilton Head and North Charleston.
The top spot went to Tennessee. Jeff Porter of U-Haul said, “Tennessee has no income tax and is very business-friendly. There are plenty of jobs. People and companies are taking note. Places like Nashville, Murfreesboro and Clarksville are attracting tons of new residents. Nashville is ever-growing, and even the era of COVID-19 isn’t slowing that. We were seeing movement before the virus hit, but I think the situation has pushed a lot more people away from the West Coast to our state.”
The top five states for migration/growth were: Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Ohio and Arizona. The bottom five states for migration/growth were California, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Maryland.
To read the full study visit https://www.uhaul.com/Articles/About/22746/2020-Migration-Trends-U-Haul-Ranks-50-States-By-Migration-Growth/.
Home prices rising with strong demand
A recent CoreLogic Insights article found that national home prices are rising. Their data stated:
• National home prices increased 8.2 percent year over year (YOY) in November 2020.
• Home prices are forecasted to slow to a 2.5 percent increase from November 2020 to November 20201
“Home price growth has accelerated for all four price tiers this year (2020) to the highest rates since late 2013 to early 2014,” their study showed.
Though all states showed annual increases in Home Price Index (HPI) in November 2020, the top highest YOY change or top five “highest appreciating states” were: Idaho, Maine, Indiana, Montana and Arizona. The “lowest appreciating states” were: Louisiana, District of Columbia, Iowa, New York and North Dakota.
Idaho led with an annual appreciation of 15.7 percent and North Dakota came in last with an home price increase of 3.8 percent. To read more visit: https://www.corelogic.com/blog/2021/home-prices-surged-as-demand-remained-strong.aspx.