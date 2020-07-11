Real Estate News

Kolter Homes to Host “We’re Ready” Virtual Open Houses
Kolter Homes is having its first “Virtual Open House Weekend” at Cresswind Charleston located in The Ponds in Summerville. The event runs from July 17 through July 19 and invites home shoppers seeking a new active adult home and lifestyle to visit the community in person or online. The tours will feature nine decorated models, move-in ready homes and amenities. Home shoppers can work with a new home consultant to virtually build the home they want with structural options they choose using Kolter’s interactive floorplan tool.
The virtual open house event kicks off on July 16 with WCBD’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler who will be doing live remotes from Cresswind Charleston. Preview Cresswind homes and amenities – in person or online.
Jeff Vandewiel, Cresswind Charleston Community Director for Kolter Homes LLC, said, “At Kolter Homes we like to say, ‘our homes are built around you.’ That includes your search for a new home, and that’s why we’re hosting this Virtual Open House Weekend at Cresswind Charleston, to allow home shoppers to connect with us how they feel most comfortable. We want our customers to feel safe – however they wish to search for new home, our team is ready to serve their needs.”
Cresswind Charleston is a gated 55 plus community located in The Ponds. The master-planned development has over 1,000 acres of preserves and a history that dates back to the 18th century. The headwaters of the Ashley River flow from The Ponds, and the conserved lands include ancient moss-draped oaks, historic trails, ponds, lakes and acres of open recreational spaces for hiking, kayaking, fishing and more. Approximately 30 minutes from the beaches and metro Charleston, residents enjoy an unparalleled modern community and exceptional list of new home amenities. With a national award-winning lifestyle program and amenities designed specifically for active adults, Cresswind Charleston is recognized as one of the “Top 50 Communities in the U.S.” by “Where to Retire” magazine. Homes are priced from the mid $200,000s.
For a virtual tour of Cresswind Charleston at The Ponds in Summerville or for more information about the community, go to CresswindCharleston.com.
Kiawah Partners and MUSC
Kiawah Partners and MUSC Health announces that the Certificate of Need (CON) application for the Sea Islands Freestanding Emergency Department has been officially approved by the CON Department at SC DHEC.
Prior to this project, there was no convenient emergency healthcare options accessible to those on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island.
Kiawah Partners and MUSC Health sought to develop a concept for a world-class medical facility for those in these sea islands communities. Because of the overwhelming support from Kiawah Island residents and surrounding community members, there will be a facility to provide 24/7 lifesaving care in its emergency department with trauma rooms, an onsite lab, four exam rooms, imaging technology and a helipad for rapid transfers. Primary and specialty care will also be offered, for those looking for more convenient alternatives to their current providers.
“For five plus years, we have worked hand-in-hand with MUSC to bring this concept to fruition. We heard the needs of our Kiawah residents, and those of the neighboring communities, and there was no question that MUSC was the natural fit -- given our historical ties and the fact that they are the best in their class,” said Chris Randolph, Kiawah Partners.
More and more people are moving to and/or purchasing vacation homes in the greater Charleston area with a major incentive being access to quality health care. Sea Islands Emergency Department is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available.
Kiawah Partners continues to invest in the community and are committed to making the Sea Islands even safer. They have also partnered with the public health experts from MUSC Health’s recent Back2Business program. Together they have worked to determine how to safely reopen the Kiawah Island Club operations amid the coronavirus outbreak. This customizable approach adds to the Club’s existing safety procedures put forth by SC DHEC, CDC, and the WHO, while providing members, guests, and their employees additional peace of mind.
Kiawah Partners is the master developer of Kiawah Island, with Kiawah Island Real Estate and the Kiawah Island Club as subsidiaries. MUSC is the oldest medical school in the South. For more information about Kiawah Partners visit https://www.kiawahisland.com. For more information about MUSC, visit https://web.musc.edu.
Carolina One
Marlene Coleman, a veteran Realtor® with Carolina One Real Estate has been selected to receive the 2020 Best of Goose Creek Award in the category of Real Estate and Construction. The annual award, sponsored by the Goose Creek Award Program, recognizes individuals and companies who have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community.
A native of Summerville, Coleman has held her real estate license for the past 36 years. In addition to the award, Coleman is a Broker Associate with Carolina One’s Goose Creek Crowfield Blvd. office. She has earned the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Graduate Realtors® Institute (GRI) designations by attending advanced educational courses.
Coleman graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in psychology and lives in Summerville with her family. In her spare time, she is a master gardener and an equestrienne. Reach out to her at (843) 693-4055 or email mcoleman@carolinaone.com.
By the numbers
Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes released the latest Charleston new home market statistics, as of July 7, 2020.
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
Currently 3,961 active homes in MLS (down 768 from May 5, 2020)
3,063 resales and 898 new – 23 percent are new
Pending sales are at 4,163 (up 1062 from May 5, 2020)
2902 resales and 1267 new – 31 percent are new
New home sales accounted for 25 percent of all home closings: NHR DEC 19
Charleston: 20 percent; Berkeley: 34 percent; Dorchester: 22 percent; (percentage of new v/s resale): NHR DEC 19
4273 new homes closed in Last 12 Months: NHR DEC 19
Historical High – 7100 in 2006 and Low – 2100 in 2009
Average sales price for new homes: $372,351(Overall): NHR DEC 19
Charleston: $436,659; Berkeley: $335,797; Dorchester: $312,785
Single Family Permits:
4,875 permits were issued in Last 12 Months: NHR DEC 19
Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009
The FaceSnap LLC
The FaceSnap LLC, developer of the SafeShowings app created to deter crimes committed against real estate professionals and homeowners, hired Talley McDaniel as their business development manager.
McDaniel has than six years of experience in real estate where she worked to continually meet the increasing demands of her clients. She has a real estate license in both North and South Carolina.
McDaniel is originally from California and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Menlo College and a master’s degree in education administration from San Jose State University.
The FaceSnap has plans to expand on the capability of SafeShowings by creating the app to be utilized in many different situations, by all types of people and industries, including the safety of people in ride-sharing, dating, meetings, and in other social situations.
To learn more, email talley@thefacesnap.com.