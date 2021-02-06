Real Estate News

Nexton
Nexton’s VP of Operations Brent Gibadlo reports “unprecedented growth” in their award-winning community. Known as “the most innovative and walkable community” in the state, Nexton has become a national model for master-planned developments across the country.
“Our vision for Nexton is about more than creating a beautiful place. It’s about creating an environment where, through research, creativity and modernization, individuals can thrive,” said Gibadlo. “By making a genuine effort to understand the market and recognizing Nexton’s unique opportunity to positively impact our customers, we have created an ergonomic community plan that applies thoughtful architecture, innovative design and social responsibility in order to optimize human well-being.”
2020 realized several milestones for Nexton including commercial growth – law firms, boutique office spaces, state-of-the-art fitness hubs and medical facilities including MUSC and Charleston Surgery Center, technology, banking, retail and automotive. In addition, 2020 was record-breaking in terms of residential sales with 456 homes sold in three residential villages. Construction is underway for 2,500 single family homes in the Midtown development, and luxury apartments and townhomes are slated for full completion in spring 2022. In addition, their educational initiatives include support for Project Lead the Way at Nexton Elementary School and the opening of Saint Leo University’s Charleston Education Center at The Offices of Nexton.
The year ahead includes:
• Capstone Communities announced the introduction of 282 single-family, for-rent homes at Nexton, scheduled to be delivered in late 2021 with full completion expected in Summer 2022.
• Delivery of 100 lots by TrueHomes in the North Creek neighborhood.
• Groundbreaking on the Midtown Club, a swim and fitness center serving the Nexton Residential Association in February 2021
• January 2021 groundbreaking for First Citizens Bank, the 4,250-square-foot, full-service branch expected to open in late 2021
• Groundbreaking on Downtown Nexton, a 100-acre development with initial plans for a gas station and multifamily community
For more information contact Cassie Cataline at 843.708.8504.
Carolina One
T3 Sixty released its annual list of real estate’s most powerful and influential leaders and executives. For 2021, a total of 211 leaders were ranked by the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) from brokerage, MLSs, technology companies and real estate brands all across America.
Michael C. Scarafile, President and CEO of Carolina One Real Estate Services, was ranked 192 on the 2021 SP200 list. Scarafile is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and celebrates his 10th year as president of Carolina One. He sits on the boards of The Realty Alliance, a network of North America’s elite real estate firms, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance (CRDA), the tri-counties economic development agency and the Trident CEO Council. Scarafile is on the Executive Leadership Team as a member for American Red Cross and Trident Technical College fundraising.
He and his wife, Julie have two sons, Vito 11 and Leo 7, and live in Mount Pleasant.
Six new agents join Carolina One: Robert Harris, Niki Kazameas and Joanie Porter join the Mount Pleasant North office. Shanina Nelson, Jeremiah McDonald and Heather Ulmer join the West Ashley, North and Summerville locations.
Harris has a 30-year career as an airline pilot for both Northwest and Delta Airlines. Originally from California, he graduated from California State University with a major in sociology and continued his education at the University of Southern California where he studied Journalism. He has lived in Charleston for 17 years and continues to work for Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta, as a commercial jet airline instructor. When not working, he enjoys golf and tennis and travelling with his wife. Call him at 843.425,6193 or email robert.harris@carolinaone.com.
Kazameas was born in Volos, Greece and moved with her family to the US in 1970, and became a US citizen in 1975. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree from Montclair State University and studied business administration at Berkeley Business College in New Jersey. She became a Realtor® in 2001 and worked for Weichert Realtors® and RE/MAX Heritage Properties in New Jersey. Married with two grown children, Kazameas lives in Mount Pleasant with her husband. During downtown, she enjoys gardening, swimming, butterfly preservation and dolphin watching. Email niki.kazameas@carolinaone.com or call her at 843.670.5006.
A South Carolina native, Porter studied to become a registered nurse at Greenville Technical College. Before choosing a career in real estate, she worked as a pediatric trauma nurse facilitating expert care in the ER and as a telephone triage nurse directing patients to the care they need over the phone. Married for 23 years with three children, Porter spends her free time boating, reading and decorating. Give her a call 864.380.2350 or email joanie.porter@carolinaone.com.
Nelson joins the Cane Bay/Nexton office. She has lived in Charleston for the past 10 years. She received her training in human resource management from Strayer University. Prior to real estate, she worked as an account manager at CSX Railroad, a customer service specialist for AMEX and in customer service management at Verizon. Married with two children, she enjoys playing sports with her boys, and touring and dining with her husband in downtown Charleston. Reach out to her at 803.760.6736 or email shanina.nelson@carolinaone.com.
McDonald joins the West Ashley office on Orleans Road. Originally from California, McDonald has called Charleston home for seven years. He is trained as an emergency medical technician and as a cosmetologist. Prior to real estate, McDonald was a hair stylist for six years. A single father of an eight-year old, he enjoys DIY home renovations. Email jeremiah.mcdonald@carolinaone.com or call 843.442.2114.
Ulmer lives in Bamberg, South Carolina. She joins Carolina One’s Summerville Main Street office and brings 23 years of experience in education. She was a math teacher and school counselor in Dorchester, Berkeley and Bamberg Counties. Ulmer is a graduate of Clemson University and has a master’s degree in secondary school, counseling. She and her husband have two teenage children and since 2005 have operated Olde Depot Auction Company, a family owned auction business. In her leisure hours, she enjoys gardening, travelling and shopping. Email heather.ulmer@carolinaone.com or call 843.599.0528.
Dave Sansom, COO/CFO of Carolina One reports that this January is trending 19 percent ahead of last year (Jan 2020) in terms of ratified contracts. “An absurd amount” he reported, regarding the 435 properties that went under contract the week of January 18. Sansom said there are about 2,100 active listings in the MLS and that number was 3,000 only two months ago. He expects to see home prices increase until supply and demand come more into alignment. “We are setting up for a monster spring selling season,” he said. And, home prices are likely to increase in the coming year.
"$8-$10 trillion in new money printed and pumped into the system is going to increase prices too...we have a perfect storm with decreased supply, increased demand, supply chain lag in the new construction world causing delays in new inventory hitting the market, increased builder carrying costs as the time to build lengthens out, increased cost of construction as material prices rise, and inflationary monetary/stimulus policies all happening simultaneously. These factors should lead to big price increases,” Sansom stated.