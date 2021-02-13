Real Estate News

Carolina One
Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One New Homes provided the latest new home market facts, as of February 9, 2021. “The Charleston market is white hot,” he said. “I’ve never seen it like this.”
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
- 1,855 Active homes in MLS (down 2,732 from May 5, 2020) – 55 percent + down in 9 months.
- 1,325 Resales and 530 new – 29 percent are new
- Pending Sales: 3,913 (up 901 from May 5, 2020) – 2,058 more pending than active.
- 2,289 resales and 1,560, new – 41 percent are new.
New home sales accounted for 20 percent of all homes closings: REIS NHR DEC 20
Charleston: 13% Berkeley: 33% Dorchester: 22% (% of New v/s Resale): REIS NHR DEC 20
4,758 new homes closed in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR DEC 20
Historical High – 7,100 in 2006 and Low – 2100 in 2009
ASP for New Homes: $361,943 (Overall): REIS NHR DEC 20
Charleston: $436,607 Berkeley: $339,872 Dorchester: $300,063
Denise Runza, a sales associate with the Isle of Palms office of Carolina One Real Estate, has been awarded the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification, awarded by the National Association of Realtors. She is also a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE).
She joins 4,000 other real estate professionals who specialize in buying, selling, or managing homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination and properties for investment, development or retirement.
Runza has lived in Charleston for 28 years, and has been a Realtor® since 2018. Prior to that, she was employed for 13 years by UBS Paine Webber and as a teacher at the East Cooper Montessori Charter School in Mount Pleasant.
Her community involvement includes serving on the board of the East Cooper Montessori Charter School and is a volunteer at HALOS of Charleston, the only service provider in the tri-county area solely dedicated to assisting kinship care families. She and her family live on the Isle of Palms. Call her 843.478.9574.
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty released their inaugural 2021 Luxury Outlook report which examines global, high-end residential markets in the wake of the pandemic. The comprehensive report provides insight into the world’s top primary and secondary markets and the anticipated wealth trends that will drive discretionary investment in the coming months.
Principle and Broker-in-charge, Dan Ravenel, notes that, “The Charleston area has always been popular as a second home and investment market, but since the second quarter of 2020, our firm has tracked a noteworthy increase in sophisticated luxury buyers purchasing primary residences here in the Lowcountry. It appears that the Millennial buyer set has arrived in the marketplace in a big way, discovering why our area has remained popular for savvy homebuyers over the last decade.”
Key findings featured in their report include:
• 63 percent of respondents said they expected luxury home prices to rise over the next three years.
• Trophy home buyers remain heavily concentrated in the U.S. and China.
• By August 2020, high-net-worth individuals’ collective wealth had grown 37 percent from March 2020, according to a study by Wealth-X.
• The most important amenities for luxury buyers today are private outdoor space or nearby parks and additional square footage for remote work and education.
• By 2025, millennials could account for 45 percent of luxury goods sales
Their report was compiled by surveying Sotheby’s International Realty agents who transact in the US $10M+ price category around the world. This information was complemented by gathering supporting data from other leading industry experts, including Credit Suisse, the Luxury Institute, and the National Wellness Institute, in addition to art and luxury experts at Sotheby’s, the famed auction house.
Property listings from Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty are marketed on the SothebysRealty.com global web sites, as well as on the firm’s local website, DanielRavenelSIR.com. Call the Charleston location at 843.723.1750.
William Means
Yvonne Turner, a REALTOR® with an extensive sales background, has joined the team at William Means Real Estate. She brings her past experience with several top Fortune 500 companies, including her most recent position as Vice President with Philips Healthcare, to her real estate role in Charleston.
As a native of South Florida, Turner spent several years in South Carolina while attending Clemson University. She grew to appreciate Charleston’s small-town feel with a big city allure having previously lived in some of the largest cities in the United States. She combines her knowledge of the Charleston area with a background in business and sales to deliver a highly professional experience for clients.
Turner and her family live in Isle of Palms’ Wild Dunes neighborhood. She is a member of the Wild Dunes Club Activity and Communications Committee and participates in Charleston’s Clemson Alumni Club.
“I have always felt a strong connection with the Charleston area and so my family and I are thrilled to establish roots here,” said Turner.
Contact her at 310.780.9879.
The Real Buyer’s Agent
David Kent, Broker in Charge of The Real Buyer’s Agent, was awarded the Omega Tau Rho Award by the South Carolina Association of Realtors. Membership in this honorary fraternity is represented by the Medallion of Service which symbolizes the recognition and appreciation accorded inductees for their contribution to the National Association of REALTORS, its affiliated Institutes, Societies and Councils.
Kent has held various professional positions including President of the South Carolina Association of Realtors in 2016 and Chair of the South Carolina Community Alliance 2018. He is currently serving as the Chair of the RPAC Trustees Federal Disbursement Committee, as a Director of the National Association of REALTORS® as well on the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council Advisory Board.
Kent is active in his community having served on the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club and the Charleston Planning Commission. He also was named Honorary Commander of the 437th Mission Support Squadron.
The Cassina Group
A custom oceanfront home on Sullivan’s Island at 2411 Atlantic Avenue sold for $6,850,000. Robertson Allen, a founding partner of The Cassina Group, represented both the sellers and the buyers in the transaction. The property was listed in early October 2020 and was under contract in fewer than 90 days.
The 4,600-square-foot home was designed and built by Dufford and Young Architects, Sheppard Construction and Wertimer & Cline.
The Atlantic Avenue home is the most expensive property sold on Sullivan’s Island so far in 2021 and is the third highest residential sale ever recorded on the island, per Charleston MLS.
For more information on The Cassina Group, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.
Charleston Home Showcase
The 30-minute show, Charleston Home Showcase celebrates its third season. The launch of season three was celebrated with the addition of News 2 WCBD to the broadcast lineup. The show airs on News 2 at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and on Live 5 WCSC on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Executive Producer Lawrence Greenspon and Host Julie Rogers said that the show’s four-minute storytelling format hits home with viewers and businesses.
“Viewers enjoy the stories about businesses that are building the Lowcountry and businesses enjoy the return on their investment,” Rogers said.
For more information, visit www.charlestonhomeshowcase.com.