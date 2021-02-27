Real Estate News

BHHS
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun announced seven of their agents won awards for their work in 2020.
Amy Barresi, Kathryn McDonnell, Silas Harrington and Leslie Cradock earned over $75,000 in gross commission and earned the Honor Society Award.
Earning over $120,000 in gross commissions, Suzanne Conway and Courtney Delfino won the Leading Edge Society Award.
The President Circle Award was given to Elizabeth Shirley for earning over $185,000 in gross commission. Shirley was also awarded BHHS’ Regional Agent of the Year award.
To learn more about BHHS, visit https://www.bhhssun.com.
Maison Real Estate
Maison Real Estate announces $59,810,400 in closed and pending sales since January 1, 2021. The all-female team founded by partners Leslie Turner, Mary Lou Wertz and Olga Page haved an intimate knowledge of the local market and deep connections to the community. The team transacted a number of in house deals before properties ever came to market, including 43 Society Street for $2.85 million, which Turner represented both buyer and seller; a Daniel Island home at 172 Balfour Drive, which sold for $2.2 million (Danielle Hosker brought the buyers) ; and and 46 Anson Street, which sold for $1.6 million. Wertz represented both sides of the sale of 11 Church Street for $4.9 million. Other notable sales included 77 Gibbes Street selling for $1.3 million and 400 Meritt Boulevard for $957,000 on Isle of Palms.
To learn more about Maison Real Estate visit https://www.maisonchs.com.
Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One shared his market key points as of February 18. January ratified contract activity finished at +19 market wide and sales in the first week of February were above pre-pandemic single week record.
“Demand is robust with no signs of slowing down,” said Sansom. “Our mortgage company has record levels prequalification letters published waiting on our buyers to find suitable properties, with more demand waiting in the wings.”
Low inventory persists with 1,825 listings in the MLS, the lowest number since the year 2000.
Below are the absorption rates in the most active areas, as total closed sales through 1/31/21 of 1,359.
AREA SALES RATE (months)
North Charleston/SV/Ladson 86 .3
Summerville/Ladson/Hwy 165 57 .4
West Ashley outside 526 71 .6
Mt Pleasant North of IOP 104 .7
North Charleston outside 526 73 .7
Goose Creek 67 .7
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 56 .7
Johns Island 65 .8
Mt Pleasant/South of IOP 95 .9
James Island 55 1.0
Summerville/Ridgeville 109 1.2
Jedburg/Black Tom Road 151 1.3
West Ashley inside 526 42 1.3
Carolina One welcomed three new agents. Erica Hattings and Carmen Santos Galindo joins the downtown office. Ryan Thomas Gayle joins the West Ashley office.
Hattings is a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in art history and a master of arts in museum and gallery management from City University in London, UK. Before joining Carolina One, she was a Realtor® with the ERA Broder Group in Connecticut, a special projects coordinator at a charter school and a quality assurance analyst. The mother of two children, Hattings spends her leisure time reading, restoring furniture and exploring Charleston’s art and cultural scene. Call her at (860) 830-2981 or email erica.hattings@carolinaone.com.
Born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Galindo moved to Charleston following her graduation from high school in Florida A graduate of Trident Technical College, she has long maintained a passion for fashion and interior design and was a sales associate in the retail clothing industry. Galindo is a fashion blogger, fitness enthusiast, and enjoys travelling and exploring cultural foods and traditions, Email her at carmen@carolinaone.com or call (843) 301-2684.
Gayle is originally from North Carolina and a graduate of the College of Charleston where he majored in health promotion and psychology. Growing up in Hilton Head with a general contractor dad and a realtor and interior designer mom, he is no stranger to home remodeling and house flipping. He worked in the food and beverage industry for 15 years, ascending from the ranks of busboy to beverage director of well-known Charleston restaurants. He spends his free time outdoors, surfing, sailing, boating, snowboarding and motorcycle riding. Call him at (843) 684-0771 or email ryan.gayle@carolinaone.com.