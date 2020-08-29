Real Estate News

East West Partners
Developer East West Partners announces the August 27 release of for-sale condominiums and townhomes at The Waterfront, a luxury, mixed-use community on Daniel Island along the Wando River.
With an array of natural and planned amenities designed to enhance life on the water, the community will offer direct access to 25 miles of nature trails, Daniel Island’s first and only waterfront restaurant with a rooftop bar and a grab-and-go gourmet market. Residents will also enjoy direct access to the Daniel Island Yacht Club and newly redesigned waterfront park featuring two public docks with a paddle launch and dog ramp, an interactive fountain, waterfront swings, a hammock garden and children’s play area.
“The Waterfront is unlike any other community in Charleston,” said Miller Harper, Managing Partner at East West Partners. “It combines the best of the waterfront with Lowcountry architecture and luxury conveniences in a riverfront setting that feels secluded yet is just a short drive or boat ride from downtown Charleston.”
The Egret and the Osprey condominiums have picturesque views of the riverfront, park or Charleston-inspired garden. The Egret features a community rooftop terrace and eight floor plans ranging from 1,025-2,400 square feet. Prices range from the high $400,000s to $1.65 million. The Osprey residences range from approximately 1,900-2,700 square feet and prices are from $1.2 million to $1.8 million.
The Sandpiper and the Kingfisher are a collection of 13 townhome residences with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxury kitchens and fireplaces that overlook a park, pool and horizon beyond. Spread across four levels, they average 3,500 square feet prices range from $1.4 million to $1.8 million.
Interiors are Cortney Bishop Design and Jenny Keenan Design. Currently under construction, The Waterfront’s first phase includes a mix of 58 townhomes and condominiums and all community amenities. Private amenities include a private pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple outdoor gathering spaces, post center, and onsite property management team.
Prior to the August 27 release date, The Waterfront team is hosting private in-person and virtual discovery appointments to allow buyers to preview floor plans, pricing and other information ahead of making the decision to purchase a residence.
For more information about The Waterfront on Daniel Island, visit TheWaterfrontDI.com.
Waterfront amenities - Bowen
The Wrenn Group, the visionary of Bowen “A Waterfront Village,” featuring Sarah’s Court, The McKelvey, the Channel Family of apartment homes, Bowen Market and Bowen rental cottages, announces “Bowen Waterside,” an array of waterfront amenities scheduled for completion in 2020. Bowen Waterside will further enhance this unique waterfront village situated on a half mile of ocean navigable waterfront on the Cooper River system. The McKelvey condominiums and single-family homes at Sarah’s Court are now available for homeowners to purchase.
Features such as community docks and day slips, leasable boat slips, a boat ramp, and a kayak launch, are part of the Wrenn Group’s vision for this sanctuary-like, waterfront village/master-planned community.
Homes in Sarah’s Court starts in the mid $200s with 12 of the original 25 single family homes sold. The McKelvey condo residences start in the low $200s and offer incentives on the next 10 homes sold.
For more information or a private tour contact Carolina One New Homes site agents, Suzanne Davis at (843) 619-0051 or suzanne.davis@carolinaone.com, or Amy Slaton at (719) 930-5279 or amy.slaton@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One
Six agents join Carolina One Real Estate offices. One industry professional joins Carolina One’s Commercial Real Estate Admin Office.
Geoff Blome grew up in Texas and is a graduate of Texas Tech University, with a degree in Finance. He has worked for industry giants, Smith Barney, Merrill Lynch, Citibank and TD Bank. Blome decided to pursue a real estate career to utilize his client relationship skills, financial expertise and deep understanding of the real estate market and mortgage transactions. He and his family enjoy enjoy golfing, water sports and travel. He joins the Mt. Pleasant Hwy. 17 North office. Call him at (843) 822-0074 or email geoff.blome@carolinaone.com.
A resident of Charleston for the past five years, Hilary B. Kiley is a native of Andover, MA and a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston. Kiley joins the downtown office and a long history of the finance industry, including Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Bear Stearns and Smith Barney. She and her partner David, and their son enjoy skiing, golf and tennis. Email her at at hilary.kiley@carolinaone.com or call (843) 817-0803.
Trevor Louis Kline joins the West Islands, Folly Road office following his employment as bar manager at Slightly North of Broad Restaurant. A Michigan transplant, Kline graduated from Saginaw Valley State University with concentrations in marketing and political science. A resident of Charleston for 12 years, he and his wife enjoy touring Charleston’s vibrant culinary scene and going to the beach. Reach him (843) 743-6740 or email trevor.kline@carolinaone.com.
Maggie Lux joins the rapidly growing Daniel Island office. Originally from Georgia, she has lived in Charleston for two years. Lux is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in psychology and and a Master’s Degree in social sork from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has had extensive work experience in physical therapy, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health and geriatric counseling. Lux and her husband enjoy playing tennis and golf. Email her at maggie.lux@carolinaone.com or call (843) 576-9887.
A 31-year resident of Charleston, Shana Rachelle Swain is joins the Orleans Road office She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in political science, Swain was formerly employed by West Ashley’s Zen Asian Fusion Restaurant and was recently named “Best Bartender in Charleston” by the Charleston City Paper. The mother of two girls, she enjoys swimming, traveling with her daughters and cooking. Reach out to her via email at shana.swain@carolinaone.com or call (843) 224-8400.
Lisa Tierney graduated from Manchester Community College in Connecticut with an associate’s degree in hotel management. Prior to moving to Charleston nine years ago, Tierney, a Realtor® since 2006, worked for William Raveis Real Estate from 2006 to 2011. She brings her real estate experience to the Summerville Trolley Road office. Married with three children, she and her family enjoy rescuing dogs and spending quality time together. Call her at (843) 822-4239 or email lisa.tierney@carolinaone.com.
Zack Lord comes on board at Carolina One Commercial Real Estate Admin office. Lord is a 2017 graduate of Syracuse University where he majored in public relations with a specialization in finance and economics, and was a recipient of the Maxwell School Citizenship. He has experience as a communications assistant, a senior Talent executive, a sales development representative and hedge fund software sales manager in New York City. Lord is avid tennis player, jazz drummer, kite boarder and lives on Sullivan’s Island. He works at the 4024 Salt Point Road Admin office and can be reached at (843) 222-4535 or email zack.lord@carolinaone.com.