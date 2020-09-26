Real Estate News

Lowe Real Estate
Sam Parris, Development & Acquisitions Associate at Lowe, recently participated in the College of Charleston’s Carter Center for Real Estate’s Young Alumni Panel. The event hosted five of the program’s graduates from within the past five years to discuss the market’s challenges and opportunities as well as provide real-world advice for those preparing to enter the real estate industry. Parris graduated from the College of Charleston in 2016 with two Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and hospitality and tourism management.
He joined Lowe’s Charleston office in 2018 and works on matters related to current developments and assists with new acquisitions. Prior to joining Lowe, Parris worked in the revenue department for Destination Hotels at Wild Dunes Resort. Parris was first introduced to Lowe during a college internship with the developer, where he provided key analysis to successfully entitle Lowe’s new waterfront hotel, The Cooper. A Charleston native, husband and father of two, Parris enjoys home renovations projects in his free time.
Lowe is currently developing two hotel projects in the Lowcountry: The Cooper in downtown Charleston and Sweetgrass Inn on Isle of Palms. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com.
Live Water Properties
Hugh Brant of Live Water Properties represented the buyer of the country’s oldest hunting and fishing club, Cabin Bluff, on Sea Island, Georgia.
The retreat’s visitors has includied business moguls, celebrities and politicians, and most notably, President Calvin Coolidge. The 3,267-acre historic landmark property is located near Sea Island, St. Simons Island and Amelia Island.
“Cabin Bluff is a world-class hunting and fishing destination. The historic cabins and main lodge are the original structures and still contain many of the old black and white photographs of Coffin and friends, including Presidents, hunting wild turkeys and quail,” says managing broker Hunter Brant. “It’s a living piece of history. There is only one Cabin Bluff. We are honored to be a part of the next chapter.”
Howard Coffin purchased the property in 1928 from The Floyd Family. It has changed hands since then, most recently being owned by the Nature Conversancy.
The purchase of the retreat included the historic intracoastal dock and private marina, the guest cabins, main lodge, nine-hole golf course, sporting clays course and acres along the West side of the Cumberland River overlooking Cumberland Island National Seashore.
Live Water Properties has $2 billion in closed deals. For more information visit https://www.livewaterproperties.com.
Award-winning design firm expands to Charleston
Atlanta-based design firm, Tish Mills Interiors, has recently opened an office in Charleston. The office will serve clients in Charleston and the coastal islands of Kiawah, Hilton Head and St. Simons.
Owner and designer Tish Mills Kirk has a background and family history in development in Hilton Head and the Lowcountry. Anna Hanger, a designer from the Atlanta office and a South Carolina native will oversee the new office.
“It is a real coming home for both Anna and me. With all the building going on in the area the timing is a match for one of the firm’s strengths of working as a team with builders, developers and architects,” Kirk said. "Everything about the Lowcountry, including the color palette and connection to nature has always been one of the major influences in my design aesthetic. I spent my childhood playing on the dunes in the surf of Kiawah and Hilton Head Island.”
Tish Mills Interiors has worked on projects throughout the Southeast, the West Coast, China and Africa. Her projects have been featured in Modern Luxury, Elle Décor, Traditional Homes, WSJ, and the company has been recognized with 26 ASID Design Excellence Awards, three National ASID awards, and most recently a Luxe Magazine Red Award. For more information visit https://www.harmoniousliving.net.
Carolina One New Homes
Carolina One New Homes’ virtual new homes bus tour is scheduled for September 29 at 9 a.m. The free Zoom event will “tour” participants to new home communities in North Charleston, Hanahan and Goose Creek. Sponsored by Dominion Energy, the event is free. Visit http://business.hbacharleston.com/events/details/smc-virtual-new-home-bus-tour-sep-2020-1173 to sign up for the tour.
BHHS Carolina Sun Real Estate
Beth Canard joins the Mount Pleasant office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate. Canard started in real estate in 1991 after graduating from the University of Maryland. She partnered with her mother, a longtime realtor and mentor. She worked at W.C. and A.N. Miller/Long and Foster in Washington, D.C., for 19 years and then the Delaware Beaches for ten years. She loves to help people with their real estate needs, whether rentals or sales. Canard lives on Daniel Island with two of her five school aged children. Give her a call at 202.236.2200 or email beth@bhhssum.com.
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas, announces their participation in the CB Supports St. Jude partnership, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents or companies can choose to make an automatic donation, a minimum donation of $25 for participating affiliated agents, or $10 minimum donation per participating brokerage office, for every home sale or purchase they complete.
Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. More than 75 percent of St. Jude budgeting costs come from donations.
Affiliated agents or companies participating in CB Supports St. Jude can opt in or out of the program at any time. Actively participating agents or companies will have access to a suite of marketing materials the ability to inspire people about the lifesaving research and treatment conducted every day at St. Jude.
Visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/stjude for more information.