Real Estate News

“While we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 in our local real estate market, homes are still being listed and are being sold and closed across the region,” said Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One New Homes. “We have also seen an uptick in the percentage of new homes that are going under contract in our MLS with 36 percent of all pendings being new homes.”
Jenkinson provided the most recent new home market facts as of April 7, 2020:
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market:
• 4,785 active homes in MLS, up 211 from March 2020.
• 3,727 resales and 1,058 new. 22 percent – new, a two percent decrease from March 2020.
• Pending Sales are at 3,001.
• 1,898 resales and 1,100 new. 36 percent – new, a two percent increase from March 2020
• New home sales accounted for 25 percent of all home closings: New Homes Review (NHR Dec 2019).
• Charleston: 20 percent; Berkeley: 34 percent; Dorchester: 22% (percent of new v/s resale): NHR Dec 2019.
• 4,273 new homes closed in Last 12 Months: NHR Dec 2019.
• Historical High – 7,100 in 2006 and Low – 2,100 in 2009.
• Average Sales Price (ASP) for new homes: $372,351(Overall): NHR Dec 2019.
• Charleston: $436,659; Berkeley: $335,797; Dorchester: $312,785.
• Single Family Permits:
• 4,875 permits were issued in last 12 months: NHR Dec 2019
• Historical High – 8,084 in 2005 and low was 2,732 in 2009
Virtual changes in real estate
There have been countless articles about how companies are changing the way in which they do business during the pandemic and the real estate industry is no exception. Many of you have shared how you’ve adapted to the changes which includes social distancing or doing business remotely.
But, what about closings?
“South Carolina does not have an electronic notary or other legal provision to allow digital signatures on documents,” said Leslie Turner of Maison Real Estate. “Closings have to be done in person with wet ink signatures which seems a bit archaic in these times with technology available. Some closings are taking place in parking lots, with the attorney going out to the client’s car, then throwing away the pen they use and bringing the documents back inside. Other states are adopting provisions now in emergency orders.”
According to an article in PropLogix.com, Virginia was the first state to pass remote online notarization (RON) in 2012. Other states followed suit, and as of January of this year, 16 were fully implemented to do so and one implemented RON with restrictions. Six states have introduced the bill but it’s not in effect yet and seven, including South Carolina, have introduced the bill. The remaining 20 states have no bills proposed. Though Missouri was one of those 20 states, Governor Parson issued an executive order “suspending the requirement of personal appearance before a notary public, allowing notarization to be performed through audio-video technology, under certain circumstances” on April 6, 2020.
Turner said that she and her agents do showings via live Face time and shoot multiple videos to accommodate clients who do not want to do in-person showings.
“Currently, closing attorneys and clients are risking their health when they go to finalize a deal and sign the closing documents in person. This is something that the legislature should address.”
Hope and humanity
Sheilagh Carlisle sent some inspiring news regarding Sea Island Habitat for Humanity’s 18-home neighborhood, Heritage Oaks, on James Island. What began four years ago and with 180,000 volunteer hours from donors, partner families and others, recently reached fruition – the much-needed neighborhood is complete.
“The new homeowners have worked hard for their two little girls to be able to grow up in a safe home they can call their own,” Carlisle said. “While construction and ReStore operations are temporarily suspended, there is an ongoing need for donations and community support.”
Carlisle commented that there is a large shortage of affordable housing in South Carolina. Sea Island Habitat, the third-oldest Habitat affiliate has been working with the community since 1978 to create homeownership opportunities for those who don’t qualify for a traditional mortgage.
Like other non-profits in the community, Sea Island Habitat has had to suspend operations, ultimately impacting those in the community who are in need. Their construction has been temporarily suspended and the ReStore on Maybank Highway remains closed until further notice. During a time when “stay home” is the overwhelming message from the experts, the mission to provide affordable and safe housing is needed more than ever.
In the coming months, once safe to do so, Sea Island Habitat will be reopening ReStore and continuing home construction and repairs in the Lowcountry. The need for donations and community support is ongoing. Until then, Oscar, Oneida, Leah and Rachel will be settling into their new home they worked so hard for.
“And just in time,” Carlisle said, “We heard they have a new baby on the way.”
To learn more about Sea Island Habitat visit seaislandhabitat.org or reach Sheilagh@seaislandhabitat.org to find out how you can support the mission.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun (BHHS)
Elizabeth Shirley of BHHS earned the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation, placing her among 3,500 elite real estate professionals in over 45 countries. The designation was awarded to her by the National Association of REALTORS® for completing rigorous coursework devoted to learning international real estate practices and demonstrating proficiency in international business
For more information on the CIPS designation, email CIPS@realtors.org or visit www.nar.realtor/whycips.
2019 COMMERCIAL REALTOR®️ OF THE YEAR
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors® (CTAR) recognized Jeremy Willits, Senior Vice President at Avison Young, as the 2019 Commercial Realtor®️ of the Year during the Commercial Investment Division’s annual luncheon.
The award recognizes Willits’ contributions to and participation in activities as a member of the local, state and national Realtor® Associations, as well as the community at large. Jeremy served as President of CTAR in 2010 and of CHS MLS in 2005, in addition to multiple roles with the state and national Realtor® organizations. He has worked as a commercial Realtor in Charleston for over 20 years and brokered hundreds of lease and sales transactions across a wide variety of industries and properties throughout our region.
“Jeremy has been a valuable asset for the Realtor® organizations for many years—his leadership at our association moved us through some of the most challenging years our market faced. He is a champion for Realtors®, an incredibly talented businessman and a fixture of the Charleston community—this is a long overdue honor,” said CTAR CEO, Wil Riley.
Willits is a committed member of the Charleston community—lending his time and talents to community organizations like The Roper Hospital Foundation, Trident United Way, and the Historic Ansonborough Neighborhood Association.
For more information about CTAR, call 843.760.9400 or email Meghan Bynres Weinrech, Marketing and Communications Director at Meghan@CharlestonRealtors.com.
BHHS
Michelle Barnes of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate said, “With everything going on we are still seeing homes selling in Dorchester County. Things have slowed down ever so slightly, however, I expect a huge surge in listings and sales once we are past this virus.”
Barnes said a subdivision in Summerville, Irongate, is one of the fastest selling communities in Summerville now. An established neighborhood, Barnes remarked, “There’s a neighborhood pool, playground and several attractions to this neighborhood. Located in both Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville, prices range in the $300,000s.
Daniel Island Real Estate (DIRE)
Jane Harper Dollason joins DIRE’s growing team of real estate professionals. Prior to a real estate career, Dollason managed her family’s art gallery in downtown Charleston. Buying and selling various properties of her own, including the gallery, prompted her to gain her real estate license. She works in DIRE’s new office at 43 Broad Street in downtown Charleston and on Daniel Island. Working remotely during the coronavirus shutdown, she provides virtual tours and online assistance to clients. Reach her at 843.697.2702 or email jh.dollason@direalestate.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal
Realty ONE Group Coastal (ROG) welcomes agents to their Mount Pleasant office. Holly and Burton Moore are The Moore Team. The two grew up in Mount Pleasant and have lived in the Old Village for 22 years. They have watched the Charleston area grow and develop and offer their clients a unique insight. Prior to obtaining their real estate licenses, they were co-owners of one of Charleston’s most prestigious art galleries. With over 25 years of experience selling to and building long term relationships with a discerning clientele from all over the country, they bring their skills to ROG and give clients clients an old-fashioned level of service, assisting them in making one of the biggest decisions of their lives -- buying the perfect home. The couple has two children, a Labrador retriever, and one elderly chicken. In their spare time, you can find Holly acting as the family’s amateur chef or doing yoga. Burton is an avid outdoorsman who has strong interests in hunting, native plants, and birding. Give them a call at 843.345.4717 or email moorerealtyteam@rogcoastal.com.
Robin McKenzie is originally from Florida and moved to South Carolina in 1994, after falling in love with the Lowcountry. She has been a Realtor since 2000 her clients know her for her patience, compassion and ability to handle any and all of their real estate needs. McKensie is a Top Producer, Broker Associate and Certified Real Estate Negotiations Expert. She is an ex-military spouse and understands the complexities of relocation – whether that be a veteran, corporate transfer client or first time home buyer. Whether it’s an empty-nester, retiree or someone who wants an investment property, McKensie’s reputation as a trusted industry professional is why she has repeat clients and referrals. She is married and has five children and four grandchildren. Reach out to her via email at robin.mckenzie.sc@gmail.com or call 843.469.2623.
Letter from the Editor
Dear Reader,
I hope this finds you and your family safe and well. Thank you for your emails about how you have changed the way in which you do business. I rely on your insight and expertise to let me know what’s happening in the industry and locally, in the Lowcountry.
Thanks to those of you who have simply reached out with kind comments about the Real Estate Supplement’s content and how you’ve enjoyed reading.
What I’m hearing from those of you in the industry is that it’s a challenging time, but you’ve stayed strong and carried on. Buying and selling real estate during this time of uncertainty, social distancing and stay-at-home mandates must be difficult. Though, from latest reports and stats that some of you have been gracious enough to share with me, you are still selling. People are still buying homes. And, despite all of the upheaval the pandemic has brought about, you’re optimistic.
Sales are the lifeblood of any goods and services company or corporation. We are all witnessing how companies are not only staying afloat, but working together to ensure that we all survive and when we come out on the other side of this, we’ll be better than ever. Nationwide and globally.
I’ll step back into my editorial role and leave you in the capable sales team’s hands should you wish to take advantage of current offerings. I hope that you will continue to send me your emails. Stay healthy and thank you for reading.
Brigitte Surette