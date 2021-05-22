Real Estate News

BHHS
Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Southern Coast Realty welcomes Robert Brooks. Brooks brings excellent communication skills, and a commitment to hard work to ensure his clients feel heard and understood throughout their real estate process. He was a former home-health therapist, and brings years of experience in home modifications, adaptations and accessibility. He is familiar with Lowcountry neighborhoods from Kiawah to Kingstree, from Conway through Colleton County. During downtime, he is an volunteer with a local pet shelter, writes song lyrics for local musicians and enjoys photography. Give him a call at 843.655.8063 or email R.Brooks@BHHSSCRE.com.
Carolina One
Nancy Roettger and Kenneth Keathley of Carolina One Real Estate will assume new positions within the brokerage. Roettger, who had previously managed the Downtown office for the past 19 years and the Isle of Palms office since 2017, will move to the Isle of Palms office exclusively. Keathly will step in as Broker-in-Charge of the Downtown Rutledge Avenue office.
Roettger was a top producing real estate agent for 15 years. Among her many accolades and distinctions, she earned the ABR, GRI, CRB and NAR trained SC Mediator designations.
Keathley, born and raised In Charleston, lived in North Carolina for a time. There, he became a certified ski instructor and played soccer at Greensboro College, where he majored in sports administration. He moved back to Charleston to help manage a family-owned restaurant, and earned his real estate license in 2015.
Six new agents join Carolina One in two of their 13 offices. Dorothy Nicole Marshall, Bobby Perritt, Joshua Pitts, William Smyly and Gay Spear join the Summerville Trolley Road office and Taylor Davis has selected the Mount Pleasant Highway 17 North office.
Marshall lives in Summerville and graduated from Trident Technical College with both an arts degree and a small business entrepreneurship degree. She is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force where she retired as a Senior Airman. She is a mother of one daughter and enjoys reading, writing poetry and singing. Call her at (843) 518-7438 or email dorothy.marshall@carolinaone.com.
Perritt has a B.S. degree in business management from Central Texas College and served honorably for five years in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge from military service, he had a 26-year career with a North Charleston-based construction company, working as in executive positions. He is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP). He and his wife have one son, and he enjoys sports, hunting, and boating in his free time. Email bobby.perritt@carolinaone.com or call (843) 697-9590.
Pitts has practiced real estate since 2018 and was a Top Producer with a North Charleston real estate agency before joining Carolina One. He has also worked for eight years in the beer, wine and distilled spirits industry. Pitts enjoys fishing, backpacking and physical fitness. He and his wife live in Summerville Email josh.pitts@carolinaone.com or call (843) 801-9357.
Smyly graduated from the University of South Carolina at Aiken and received an MBA degree from the WGU College of Business. Prior to real estate, he was employed by the Colleton County School District as a business education instructor. Smyly has volunteered his services for five years with the Keep Colleton Beautiful Commission. He and his wife live in Walterboro. Email him at william.smyly @carolinaone.com of call (843) 599-2559.
Spear had a 30 year career with the U.S. Government; nine years with the U.S. Marine Corps and twenty-one years with the U.S. Postal Service. She also worked for Disneyland and in Charleston as a licensed Charleston City Tour Guide with Palmetto Carriage Tour Company for a decade. Originally from Maine, Spear enjoys golf, visiting historic sites, reading and following the Boston Red Sox. She has raised and exhibited purebred Pembroke Welsh Corgis for 25 years. Give her a call at (843) 779-5615 or email gay.spear@carolinaone.com.
Davis has a BS degree in applied management from Grand Canyon University and a Certificate of Hospitality and Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University. Davis was employed by Walt Disney World Resort as a project assistant at the WDW Operational Command Center, a traditions facilitator at the Disney Frontline Performance Group, and as in of luxury hospitality sales in Florida. During downtime, you’ll find her outdoors or exploring the Charleston cuisine scene. Email taylor.davis@carolinaone.com or call (843) 990-1079.
Frampton Construction
Frampton Construction Company, LLC, has started work on a new, speculative 430,920-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, South Carolina’s Charleston Trade Center. The Keith Corporation is the developer of the project. The facility will have 50 dock doors, two drive-in dock doors, 105 trailer parking spaces and 243 car parking spaces. The facility’s location at Nexton Parkway and Interstate 26 in one of the Lowcountry’s premier Class A industrial campuses offers strategic port and interstate proximity. The building joins five other industrial facilities on the campus, including a 1,019,200-square-foot speculative facility currently under construction by Frampton and developed by The Keith Corporation. The project will complete the Charleston Trade Center’s planned 2.5M square-foot development.
Alan Lewis of The Keith Corporation, commented, “We are hopeful that this project will attract tenant interest generated by the opening of the South Carolina Ports Authority’s new container terminal. As the Port of Charleston continues to grow and invest capital, demand for warehouse space will continue to accelerate as well.”
Joey Smith, vice president at Frampton Construction, added, “With its ideal location, the Charleston Trade Center has been successful in attracting a diverse group of companies like Curtiss-Wright, IFA, and Thorne Research, to name a few. We’re excited to team up with The Keith Corporation to build another facility here that will make way for more innovative businesses to join the roster.”
Completion is slated for December 2021. Visit http://frampton.construction/.
William Means
Christie’s International Real Estate, the real estate arm of Christie’s, the world’s leading art auction house, welcomes 250 sales associates representing 35 countries, including 23 U.S. states into the 2021 Masters Circle. The top three William Means Real Estate agents of 2020 from were inducted this year - Jane Dowd, Michelle McQuillan as well as President and Broker-in-Charge, Lyles Geer.
The Masters Circle program is reserved for the network’s top producers in terms of luxury sales volume, number of luxury transactions and listings, plus a passion for real estate under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand. The agents in the class of 2021 represent more than 4,800 listings, with areas of market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain and ski to vineyards, development, urban, suburban, private islands among others. Sales agents are nominated or re-nominated by their companies each year.
For more information, visit https://www.charlestonrealestate.com/about/ or call 843.577.6651.