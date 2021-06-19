Real Estate News

The Cassina Group
Realtors from The Cassina Group were recently recognized as some of the best in the nation. Four individuals and one team from Cassina were named to Real Trend’s 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, which recognizes the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Robertson Allen, Charles McIntosh, Jimmy Dye, and Meghan Webster were on the 2021 Individuals by Volume list and Team Spartina ranked on the 2021 Medium Teams by both sales and volume.
“We are so proud of our Realtors who were named to this exclusive list,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of The Cassina Group. “It is a welcome recognition for the countless hours each of these individuals has invested into their profession.”
In 2020, The Cassina Group had a record-breaking year with more than $385 million in closed sales. So far in 2021, they have more than $372 million in closed and pending sales.
For more information visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.
Daniel Island Real Estate
Jack Trudel joins Daniel Island Real Estate’s growing team of real estate professionals. Originally from Nantucket Island, Trudel took a drive up the coast after he graduated from Florida Southern College. Stopping in Charleston to visit a friend and while visiting downtown’s Waterfront Park, he knew Charleston would become his home.
Working as a residential energy inspector his first two years of living in the Lowcountry, he learned a great deal about the homes here. He moved from West Ashley to Daniel Island and became a licensed Realtor, joining DIRE as part of the Drake Team. During downtime, you’ll find him fishing, scuba diving and exploring Charleston with friends. Give him a call at 774.325.6688 or email jack.trudel@direalestate.com.
Rent prices in South Carolina
Rent.com just released a report, “The Cheapest Places to Live in South Carolina” that takes in to account the entire Palmetto State. Not surprisingly, Charleston and many of its neighboring suburbs were among the top “most expensive,” in the state. Year-over-year percentages show a significant uptick in rental prices for Mount Pleasant and Charleston. Below are the top five cheapest places in the state for renters and the most expensive. Prices are based on the average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment home and the percentage change from last year.
Least Expensive Most Expensive
Spartanburg/$823/-5.38% Mount Pleasant/$1,741/19.11%
Elgin/$976/12.86% Bluffton/$1,511/43.95%
Columbia/$983/-6.93% Charleston/$1,488/-3.63%
Rock Hill/$984/7.68% Indian Land/$1,429/0.00%
Greer/$1,017/9.70% Fort Mill/$1,390/17.43%
According to Google’s guide to summer 2021, Mount Pleasant is in the top five “trending vacation destinations.”
Urban exodus
A white paper published by The National Bureau of Economic Research and authored by University of California Economic Professor Jan Brueckner and his colleagues, Matthew Kahn and Gary Lin of Johns Hopkins University estimate that at least one quarter of employees will still work remotely multiple days of the week at the end of 2021.
The new normal of working could affect the housing market as more and more people exit large urban areas to live in smaller ones or in suburban areas. Their findings suggest that “remote worker migration” will result in big cities’ home prices trending downward while suburbs prices go up. The cities most likely to realize the brunt of downward home prices are New York, San Francisco, Boston and Seattle.
“We expect people to move out of these cities – either in outlying suburban areas or to entirely different cities or even states,” Brueckner said. Higher-paying, white collar jobs are the jobs most likely to be able to make the move/shift to remote work. And, their income goes further in less expensive locations.
Brueckner suggests an increased migration to Texas and Idaho, as these locations are “relatively cheap and offers less of an amenity sacrifice compared to coastal locations.” In addition, since higher-paying jobs will be leaving cities, gentrification may increase in the “receiving cities.”
Their insights are based on whether CEOs will continue to allow remote work from another city, and places like New York “may have trouble forging bonds and creating a rapport with their colleagues,” in regards to an employee working from another area or state.
The authors believe that over the next decade, intercity relocation will depress home prices and rents in cities that lose population and those who receive these workers will realize higher ones – that includes suburbia.
To read the white paper visit www.nber.org/papers/w28526.
Remote work stats
As the Lowcountry’s hot real estate market continues, one of the most requested amenities is a home office. In a December 2020 article I wrote regarding what’s in store for 2021, Michael Scarafile of Carolina One Real Estate said at that time he “sees no evidence of the trend (home sales) slowing down...” and “...those relocating here will drive sales throughout 2021 and beyond.”
He was right. Then and now, inventory is the issue. Some of those buyers who are relocating to our shores are from larger urban areas and they’re working remotely. In March of this year, an economic study, “Remote Workers on the Move,” found that 14 to 23 million Americans are planning to move because they can work remotely – 21 percent of them were from large cities.
Kate Lister, President of Global Workplace Analytics said: “Work-at-home will save U.S. employers over $30 billion a day in what would have otherwise been lost productivity during office closures due to COVID-19,” and “...a typical employer can save about $11,000/year for every person who works remotely half of the time.”
Add an “easier, quicker, and cheaper way to reduce your carbon footprint,” by remote work and it’s no surprise why the pandemic has spurred a home design trend that is here to stay – a separate space to work. New construction is incorporating home offices into buyers’ “must-haves” and those who renovate are getting creative turning closets or alcoves into office space. Guest bedrooms will serve two purposes in 2021 and beyond. Below are a few stats from Global Workplace Analytics.
• 5 million employees (3.6 percent of US workforce) currently work at home half time or more.
• Work-at-home has grown 173% since 2005.
• 43% of employees work remotely with some frequency.
• 56% of employees have a job where at least some of what they do could be done remotely.
• Studies show desks (at work) are vacant 50-60 percent of the time.
• 35% of employees would change jobs to work remotely full-time.