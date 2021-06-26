Real Estate News

Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO shared his latest updates and stats for week ending June 18, 2021.
“We are now looking at ‘post-lockdown boom’ numbers when we look at same week year-over-year ratified contract numbers, Sansom said. “Last week's sales levels were very high at 440 ratified contracts market-wide, but that is below the same week last year. This is a great number and just a few sales shy of the pre-pandemic all-time record week of 458.”
Citing the biggest obstacle (and one that continues to plague several real estate markets across the country) is inventory – the lack of it. Sansom said the gap between the number of listings needed to maintain a balanced market is substantial.
“There is little question in my mind that our sales levels this year would be well in excess of last year’s post lockdown records if we had an additional 2-3,000 listing to work with,” Sansom stated.
New listings in May were -5% percent market wide versus the same month last year, but Sansom said due to record low inventory levels, new listings taken are actually above normal levels. “Listing activity is robust but we are selling them so quickly that the inventory levels aren’t rising above record low levels,” he said.
Demand for luxury properties is surging with the $1 million market. The uptick began on July 1, 2020 and the current surge/demand is outpacing last year’s by 2.4 to 1. Sales over $1 million in May of 2020 were 54. In May 2021, they were at 175 – a 224% increase.
Absorption Rates in the most active areas:
Area Sales Absorption Rate (months)
Goose Creek 511 .2
N. Charleston/SV/Ladson 455 .3
N. Charleston outside 526 463 .3
West Ashley outside 526 446 .4
Johns Island 466 .4
James Island 386 .5
Summerville, Ladson/Hwy 165 300 .5
Mt Pleasant/North of IOP 668 .5
Mt Pleasant/South of IOP 666 .5
Summerville/Ridgeville 958 .6
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 340 .6
Jedburg/Black Tom Road 1,033 .7
West Ashley inside 526 321 .9
Peninsula inside Crosstown 331 3.2
Total all areas: .7
Takeways:
• Demand is robust with no signs of slowing down
• Inventory is needed (roughly 12,000 market wide to achieve a balanced market of 6 months)
• The Charleston market has about three weeks of inventory as a whole.
• Stay in flow and ask the right questions to uncover the listing opportunities.
• There is no magic solution to this inventory shortage.
“Carolina One Real Estate had an outstanding May,” Sansom said. “We outperformed the market by 8 points in closed sales for the month.”
The Beach Company
The Beach Company announced five new hires at its downtown headquarters and at The Jasper, a luxury mixed-use building in Charleston.
Alex Yeider will serve as a commercial property manager. She will oversee commercial properties in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Savannah. Originally from Illinois, Yeider received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Gettysburg College. She brings valuable industry experience having previously served as a property manager for Lee & Associates and assistant property manager for Darby Development and Carr Properties in Washington, D.C.
Chamberlain LeDoyen is the concierge and events assistant at The Jasper. Originally from North Carolina, LeDoyen received a Bachelor of applied science in hospitality management from The University of Mississippi. Certified in Hotel Industry Analytics, SafeServ Food Handling and Charleston Area Destination and Education, she brings valuable industry experience having served as a sales coordinator for Raines Hospitality at the Hyatt Place Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Laura Beacham is The Jasper’s and Gulf Stream Construction’s human resources manager. Beacham received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from The Citadel. She has SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications. Originally from Florence, she was previously a senior human resources business partner at C&S Wholesale Grocers, benefits manager at Piggly Wiggly Carolina Company, account consultant at Benefit Focus and donor relations manager at Charleston Stage Company.
Madison Richardson is the leasing consultant at The Jasper. She hails from Rhode Island and brings valuable experience to the position having previously served as a leasing consultant at Greystar and as a marketing consultant at Kettler Management.
John Reyna is the development associate to assist the Charleston development team with new and ongoing projects in the region. Reyna received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Architecture from the University of Miami. A registered architect in Florida and Virginia, Reyna is returning to The Beach Company after an internship at CanalSide Lofts in Columbia 15 years ago. Reyna has held roles as a project manager at Glave & Holmes Architecture and de la Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists, as well as a sales analyst at Wells Fargo Bank.
Kiawah Island Real Estate
The Kiawah Island Club promoted Taryn Sheasby to lead the Property Management department. Sheasby will build upon her current foundation and experience while preparing the department to add new releases, such as The Cottages at Marsh Walk, a collection of seven built-for-sale homes in the Ocean Park community. Available for sale exclusively through Kiawah Island Real Estate, a key ownership benefit of The Cottages at Marsh Walk is the opportunity to include your Cottage in the Kiawah Island Club’s rental program. This program allows owners to rent their cottage, when not in use, to other Club Members and sponsored guests via a reservation and management system overseen by Taryn and the Property Manager department.
For more information, visit https://www.kiawahisland.com/ or call 843.459.9476.
William Means
Sandra Di Salvo, a former health care entrepreneur, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate. A native of the South, Di Salvo developed her Lowcountry roots during her years as an undergraduate student at University of South Carolina. She settled in Charleston after earning an Executive MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.
Before joining William Means Real Estate, Di Salvo worked in human resources at Boeing as well as residential and commercial real estate development. She later founded a business that administered on-site influenza vaccinations to school age children in the South and Midwest.
Di Salvo and her husband, professor of medicine and chief of the division of cardiology at MUSC, live in downtown Charleston with their family. Call her at 843.822-6138 or email sandra@williammeans.com.
For more information visit https://www.charlestonrealestate.com.