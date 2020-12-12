Real Estate News

Carolina One
Joe Brown is a native of Wilmington, Delaware and has more than 35 years of experience coaching men’s and women’s soccer, from high school level to the professional United States Soccer League (USL). In the USL, Brown coached the Carolina Dynamo and the Delaware Wizards and in 2003, he was selected as Pro Select League Coach of the Year. A member of the USL Hall of Fame, Brown holds an “A” coaches’ license from the US Soccer Federation and has been involved with USFT Sports, a soccer training organization with an emphasis on youth soccer camps. New to Charleston, Brown has four children and lives in the West Ashley area. Give him a call 843.584.7778 or email joseph.brown@carolinaone.com.
William ‘Brent’ Corbett worked for over two years in the resort and hotel management industry before launching his real estate career with Carolina One Real Estate. Locally, Corbett was the reservation manager and property accounting manager at Kiawah Island Resort. Originally from Virginia, Corbett is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where he majored in business administration, marketing and resort tourism. A passionate investor in rental property, he enjoys travel, live music and the Charleston culinary scene. Email him at brent.corbett@carolinaone.com or call 843.410.9610.
Naomi Van den Bergh was born and raised in Belgium and earned a BS degree in physical education and moral philosophy from GROEP T College in Leuven, Belgium. Fluent in English, Dutch/Flemish, French and German, Van den Bergh also received a Master’s Degree in health and human performance from Northwestern University in Louisiana. Her skills in program development, event planning, coaching and strategic planning eventually led her to move to Charleston where she taught sailing at the Carolina Yacht Club and then College of Charleston. Reminiscent of her European roots, Charleston’s old-world charm beckoned her and her husband. An avid sailor, Van den Bergh also enjoys travelling, cooking and DIY remodeling projects. Reach out to her at naomi.vandenbergh@carolinaone.com or call 843.405.3057.
Carolina One just completed a very successful campaign to raise money to feed folks for Thanksgiving through the Charleston Basket Brigade.
When office fund-raisers were avoided due to the pandemic, the company raised $65,000 to buy and distribute vouchers for turkeys to 3,500 low-income families. The names were provided by Cities in Schools, according to Vito Scarafile of Carolina One’s Corporate & Community Relations.
Normally, Carolina One packs and delivers 3,500 boxes to families that contain 12-14 pound turkey and everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for six people which reaches over 20,000 individuals.
“Even with all the chaos and uncertainty that 2020 has presented, there is still somuch to be thankful for,” said Michael Scarfile, President of Carolina One. “We are so thankful for the amazing support of the Charleston Basket Brigade in what was certainly an unconventional fundraising year. While I missed seeing the crowds of smiling volunteers packing boxes and hearing many post delivery stories, we look forward to being back in person next year.”
Carolina One is now in the process of of filling Christmas stockings for Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
To find out how you can donate to these charities, visit Charleston Basket Brigade at https://charlestonbasketbrigade.com and Lowcountry Orphan Relief at http://lowcountryorphanrelief.org.
The cheapest and most expensive places to live
According to the Apartment Guide’s latest data and research, the coronavirus has caused many changes and fluctuations – not only in terms of healthcare rates, rent freezes, evictions, job changes and layoffs – but in the overall cost of living. Below are cities where it’s getting cheaper to live since March. These cities are out of “250 or so largest cities and metro areas in the United States.” They were ranked on groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and “miscellaneous” costs.
10. Montgomery, Alabama – overall cost change: -2.9 percent, cost of living nearly down 12 points below median at 88.2 percent.
9. Bakersfield, California – overall cost change: -3.0 percent, above national median, but down for the state – more than 7 percent reduction in the cost of goods and services.
8. Stockton, California – high median cost of living, but 3 percent down from March and 11 percent down in the cost of groceries.
7. Sussex County, Delaware – overall cost change: -3.0 percent, cost of living more than median at 103.1, but significantly lower than much of the Northeast.
6. Minot, North Dakota – overall cost change: -3.0 percent, region is growing with addition of loft apartments and commercial arts – a “small city as big as the northern prairies with an affordable cost of living.”
5. Joliet, Will County, Illinois – overall cost change: -3.0 percent, a bedroom community dubbed one of the “fastest-growing southwestern Chicago commuter suburbs.”
4. Casper, Wyoming – overall cost change: -3.0 percent, named one of the “Best Small Cities to Raise a Family” by Forbes, its cost of living is decreasing and its cost index is 95.5 in the nation.
3. Huntsville, Alabama – overall cost change: -3.1 percent, has had the third-steepest price drop in healthcare prices and its cost of living indexes at 91 points.
2. Johnson City, Tennessee – overall cost change: -3.3 percent, one of Tennessee’s Tri-Cities, along with Bristol and Kingsport, it has a “Med-Tech” corridor of health centers, hospitals and medical education facilities. Forbes named it “Best Small Places for Businesses and Careers,” and it made Kiplinger’s fifth “Least-Expensive Cities for Living.” Supermarket items have gone down 12.6 percent since March.
1. Palm Coast – Flagler County, Florida – overall cost change: -3.4 percent, since March this Daytona-area city has dropped by 13.7 percent in grocery prices, the steepest in the country.
Greenville, South Carolina ranked No. 12 on the least expensive list, with an overall cost change of -2.6 percent.
To view the entire report, visit https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/places-where-its-getting-cheaper-to-live/.
The top ten places where it’s getting more expensive to live are:
1. Danville, Illinois, up 4.4 percent.
2. Flagstaff, Arizona, up 4.3 percent.
3. Sioux City, Iowa, up 4.2 percent.
4. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, up 3.9 percent.
5. Orlando, Florida, up 3.7 percent.
6. Pierre, South Dakota, up 3.7 percent.
7. Jefferson City, Missouri, up 3.7 percent.
8. Iowa City, Iowa, up 3.6 percent
9. Detroit, Michigan, up 3.7 percent
10. Fort Lauderdale, up 3.5 percent.
Columbia, South Carolina ranked No. 25 on the most expensive list, having overall cost change/rise of 2.8 percent.
To view the entire report, visit https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/places-where-its-getting-more-expensive-to-live/.